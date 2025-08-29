Daily Maverick
Polish F-16 crashes during airshow rehearsal

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, central Poland, and the pilot died, the army said on Thursday.
Polish F-16 crashes during airshow rehearsal Two Romanian military jet pilots fly their F16 Falcons during a demo flight following the opening ceremony for the European F-16 Training Center, held at the 86th Air Base 'Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita', in Borcea, Romania, 13 November 2023. The ETFC it is the first European dedicated training facility outside the United States territory that had all the means for training F16 pilots in order to facilitate the interoperability between NATO member countries. According to the project contract, Romanian Defense Ministry put the 86th Air Base at the training hub's disposal, including the tech training facilities and logistic support. The Netherlands already gave four pieces of F16 jet fighters for the training flights, and US company Lockheed Martin comes with the instructors and maintenance. At the EFTC are supposed to get the training the Ukrainian pilots that will handle the F16 that Ukraine will receive from its western allies, according to the NATO decision. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement)
By Reuters
29 Aug 2025
"A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft -an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X after arriving at the crash scene.

The General Command of the Armed Forces said that the accident involved an aircraft from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan and that there were no injuries to any bystanders.

"Rescue operations were immediately initiated at the scene," it said in a statement.

Footage obtained by Polish media showed the F-16 performing a barrel roll aerobatic manoeuvre, and then crashing in flames as it slid on the ground.

Local media said the aircraft crashed into the runway around 1730 GMT and damaged it, andthe Radom Airshow planned for the weekend has been cancelled.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, additional reporting by Karol Badohal, Barbara Erling, Alan Charlish; Editing by Leslie Adler, Cynthia Osterman and Nick Zieminski)

