Pagad march in Bonteheuwel, and more from around the world

Police, PAGAD members and residents during the PAGAD march through Bonteheuwel streets on August 24, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. People Against Gangsterism And Drugs (PAGAD) say they want their streets back and are saying enough to gangsterism and drugs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Residents and police during the PAGAD march through Bonteheuwel streets on August 24, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. People Against Gangsterism And Drugs (PAGAD) say they want their streets back and are saying enough to gangsterism and drugs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Police restrain a youth who confronted PAGAD and threw rocks at the police during the PAGAD and residents march through Bonteheuwel streets on August 24, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. People Against Gangsterism And Drugs (PAGAD) say they want their streets back and are saying enough to gangsterism and drugs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Ukrainian railwaymen work on an Intercity+ high-speed passenger train damaged in a morning Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 August 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Russia struck the Intercity train depot and a railway junction in Kyiv, damaging one train but causing no injuries among depot workers, who were in shelters, according to Ukrzaliznytsia Chairman Oleksandr Pertsovsky. At least 14 people, including three children, were killed and 38 injured in the capital as Russia launched an overnight attack with 598 drones and 31 missiles, according to the State Emergency Service. EPA/MAXYM MARUSENKO Protesters next to burning tires on the main road at Petah Tikva, Israel, 26 August 2025, part of the activities of the hostages' families on the national day of struggle - "Israel Stands Together". EPA/ATEF SAFADI A protester throws a rock as a tear gas canister explodes during clashes with police outside the Mobile Brigade police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, 29 August 2025. Hundreds of protesters and motorbike-hailing drivers staged a protest following the death of a motorbike-hailing driver during an earlier demonstration against the housing allowance for members of parliament. EPA/MAST IRHAM Protesters clash with the police during a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 28 August 2025. More than a thousand of protesters staged a rally against housing allowance for the parliament members. EPA/MAST IRHAM An Acehnese man reacts to flogging during public canning, after being convicted of having a same-sex relationship, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 26 August 2025. The Banda Aceh Syar'iyah Court sentenced a same-sex couple, with the initials Q.H. and R.A., to receive 80 lashes in a public caning, after they convicted of violating Sharia law regarding same-sex relationships. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that has implemented Sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK Outside the Western Cape Government during the Women Rise-Enough Is Enough March on August 27, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group demanded an end to Gender Based Violence And Femicide (GBVF), gangsterism and drugs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Recently resigned CDC leaders Daniel Jernigan (C), Debra Houry (L) and Demetre Daskalakis (R) are greeted by current and former CDC workers and supporters outside the entrance to the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 28 August 2025. The Trump Administration has reportedly fired CDC Director Susan Monarez after less than a month on the job. At least four other top CDC officials have resigned in the wake of the controversy, surrounding vaccines, immunizations and other issues. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER People battle with overripe tomatoes during the traditional 'Tomatina' fiesta in Bunol, Valencia, Spain, 27 August 2025. Every year on the last Wednesday of August, thousands of people visit the small village of Bunol to attend the Tomatina, a battle in which tons of overripe tomatoes are used to throw at each other. Over 120,000 kg of overripe tomatoes will be used in this year's battle, in which 22,000 participants are expected to attend. EPA/Miguel Angel Polo A young person dressed in traditional clothing poses for a photograph in Beijing, China, 28 August 2025. To mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the Second Sino-Japanese War, Beijing has increased security ahead of a series of commemorative events, including a military parade on 03 September. EPA/JESSICA LEE A view of historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, submerged after rising flood water in river Ravi, in Naorwal district in Punjab province, Pakistan, 28 August 2025. The crisis, which has led to the evacuation of over 174,000 people and has killed some 799 nationwide, was caused by monsoon rains and, according to Pakistani authorities, aggravated by India's release of water from two dams. EPA/RAHAT DAR Anti-drug agents from the Ecuadorian National Police display blocks of cocaine seized in Tulcan, Ecuador, 28 August 2025. More than 2.3 tons of cocaine were seized on the Ecuadorian-Colombian border after being discovered inside two tanker trucks that had entered Ecuadorian territory driven by two Colombian citizens who were detained, according to the Ecuadorian National Police. EPA/Xavier Montalvo A bull falls to the ground during the so called 'Pamplona Chica' bull run in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2025. EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ Participants perform during the Notting Hill Carnival adults parade in London, Britain, 25 August 2025. The Notting Hill Carnival is the largest street carnival in Europe and is a community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture. Celebrating its 59th year, the event runs on August 24 and 25 in 2025. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN A carnival participant travels on the tube to the Notting Hill Carnival adults parade in London, Britain, 25 August 2025. A carnival participant travels on the tube to the Notting Hill Carnival adults parade in London, Britain, 25 August 2025. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN A person dressed in an alien costume sips on a drink while attending the movie premiere 'Run' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 August 2025. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN Highland dancers compete during the Argyllshire Gathering on August 28, 2025 in Oban, Scotland. The Oban Games, a day of intense Highland rivalries and competition, are a key part of the historic Argyllshire Gathering. Founded in 1871, the Gathering began as a way to unite the clans of Argyll — a region encompassing over 20 islands on the western coast of Scotland — through traditional Highland sports. Over time, it has evolved into an annual summer celebration of Scottish heritage and community. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) A 3D realistic model of 3.3 million-year-old human fossil 'Selam' exhibited during the opening of the exhibition named 'People and Their Ancestors,' featuring original fossils of 'Lucy' and 'Selam,' at the National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic, 25 August 2025. The Czech National Museum in Prague is hosting the first-ever European exhibition of 'Lucy' and 'Selam,' two of the most iconic fossils of Australopithecus afarensis. Lucy, a partial skeleton of an adult female who lived about 3.2 million years ago, was discovered in 1974 in Hadar, Ethiopia, by a team led by paleoanthropologist Donald Johanson. Selam, the remarkably complete skeleton of a three-year-old girl who lived around 3.3 million years ago, was unearthed in 2000 in Dikika, Ethiopia. Lucy had previously been exhibited outside Ethiopia only in the United States, while Selam has never been displayed abroad. Neither fossil is permanently exhibited at the Ethiopian National Museum in Addis Ababa. The exhibition takes place from 25 August to 23 October 2025. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK American actor Jenna Ortega arrives for a Graveyard Gala for the Netflix show 'Wednesday' in New York, USA, 28 August 2025. During the event, fans of the Netflix show Wednesday got early access to the Spotify playlist featuring songs from the show’s soundtrack. EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA Coco Gauff of the US in action against Donna Vekic of Croatia during the second round of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2025. The US Open tournament runs from 24 August through 07 September. EPA/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD Courtney Wayment (L) of the United States and Marwa Bouzayani of Tunisia compete in the Women's 3000m Steeple chase during the World Athletics Diamond League final 2025 athletics meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, 28 August 2025. EPA/ENNIO LEANZA A squirrel crosses the first green during the first round of the DP World Tour Omega European Masters Golf Tournament, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 28 August 2025. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD. DM