Hundreds of UN staff pressure rights chief to call Gaza a genocide, letter shows

By Emma Farge

The letter sent on Wednesday said the staff consider that the legal criteria for genocide in the nearly two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have been met, citing the scale, scope and nature of violations documented there.

"OHCHR has a strong legal and moral responsibility to denounce acts of genocide," said the letter signed by the Staff Committee on behalf of more than 500 employees, which called on Turk to take a "clear and public position."

"Failing to denounce an unfolding genocide undermines the credibility of the U.N. and the human rights system itself," it added.

It cited the international body's perceived moral failure for not doing more to stop the 1994 Rwanda genocide that killed more than 1 million people.

Turk has the full and unconditional support of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, adding: “Labelling of an event as a genocide is up to a competent legal authority.”

Israel's Foreign Ministry said it does not respond to internal U.N. employees’ letters "even if they are false, baseless, and blinded by obsessive hatred towards Israel."

Israel has previously rejected accusations of genocide in Gaza, citing its right to self-defence following the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

The subsequent war in Gaza has killed almost 63,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while a global hunger monitor says part of it is suffering from famine.

The Geneva-based agency was created in 1993 and tasked with promoting and protecting human rights for all.

The appeal to Turk, an Austrian lawyer who has worked for the United Nations for decades, was backed by around a quarter of his 2,000 global staff.

Some rights groups like Amnesty International have already accused Israel of committing genocide and an independent U.N. expert Francesca Albanese has also used the term, but not the United Nations itself.

U.N. officials have in the past said it is up to international courts to determine genocide.

In 2023, South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel’s actions in Gaza to the International Court of Justice but the case has not yet been heard on its merits – a process that can take years.

'SHAKEN TO THE CORE'

"The situation in Gaza has shaken us all to our core," said OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani, citing difficult circumstances faced by the office as it tries to document facts and raise the alarm. "There have been and will continue to be discussions internally on how to move forward," she said in reference to the letter.

Turk, who has repeatedly condemned Israel's actions in Gaza and warned of the increasing risk of atrocity crimes, said the letter raised important concerns.

"I know we all share a feeling of moral indignation at the horrors we are witnessing, as well as frustration in the face of the international community’s inability to bring this situation to an end," he said in a copy of his response seen by Reuters, calling for employees to "remain united as an Office in the face of such adversity."

(Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva; Additional reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Jerusalem; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Hugh Lawson and Matthew Lewis)