On Saturday, 23 August, a deafening roar erupted inside the Cape Town Stadium. At the same time in Atlantis, in Knysna Street, Extension 12, Sherwood, tears of joy flowed at the home of Talitha Luiters’ parents as the 20-year-old sang the South African national anthem before the Springboks clashed with the Wallabies.

Talitha’s parents, Ronald and Melody Luiter,s are delighted and proud about their daughter’s rendition of the national anthem before the Springboks-Australia clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 23 August. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

It was a proud moment not only for Talitha, but also for Ronald and Melody Luiters, who were glued to the television, and for neighbours who poured into the street to celebrate.

The singer’s journey has taken her from the gang-ravaged streets of Atlantis to shining on the grand stage at Cape Town Stadium.

Her achievement comes at a time when Atlantis, just over 60km from Cape Town, along with communities such as Mitchells Plain, Elsies River, Bonteheuwel and Lavender Hill, continues to wrestle with gang violence, making her triumph a rare and powerful reminder of hope.

On the streets in Atlantis, and especially among learners, people were still talking about Talitha this week with admiration and pride.

Atlantis singer Talitha Luiters, pictured in 2016, has been captivating crowds with her angelic voice since her primary school days. (Photo: Supplied)

On Tuesday, 26 August, Daily Maverick spoke to Talitha about her emotions and the adrenaline she experienced during the performance.

As she walked on to the packed stadium ground, the crowd roared – and so did the butterflies scrambling in her stomach.

“I was nervous because the expectation was very big and it was a big moment for everyone, the country, for myself and my family. But the thing that pulled me through was the support of my family, the crowd and fans.

“I did my best, and I did it for my country, and I did it with pride. So the feeling was indescribable. I can’t explain to you, I was overwhelmed. When I got [back] to my dressing room, I was crying. I knew that I did something right because the reaction of everyone told me that I’m actually in the right place,” she said.

After all the nerves and nail-biting moments, Talitha said it was the best feeling ever, knowing that once she finished singing, she had made her mark, and everyone proud.

Talitha is the second Atlantis singer to have sung the national anthem at a Springbok game this year. Last month, Sasha-Lee Davids, winner of Idols South Africa season five, performed the national anthem at the Springbok game against Italy.

A dream to inspire

In her primary school days, she was fondly known as the “Whitney Houston of Atlantis”, leaving audiences spellbound.

She is now focusing on her studies as a second-year full-time business management student at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

Reflecting on how the singing bug first bit her, Talitha said: “I can remember I started singing professionally when I was nine years old, but I’ve been singing from the age of three. All I can remember is, I just really, really loved singing.

“My dream has always been to inspire people, tell stories through my music, and make a positive impact. I wanted to show young people there is still good in Atlantis.”

When Daily Maverick visited Talitha’s parents at home, the excitement was still palpable.

Talitha’s mother, Melody, the more talkative of the two, said they weren’t nervous on Saturday. They knew what was coming and were confident that their daughter would deliver a great performance.

“Talitha’s sister Marilize (26) had already been singing since her primary school days. Back then, Talitha was determined to follow in her footsteps, telling us she would sing in the school choir and one day appear on television. She won the youth TV programme Hectic Nine 9 when she was nine years old,” Talitha’s parents said.

Two years ago, when Talitha was in matric, she was offered a music contract. However, her parents sought advice and ultimately decided against it as they felt that her education came first. Once she completes her studies, she can fully pursue her singing career. DM