Two men accused of kidnapping a Kariega woman earlier this month will remain behind bars after abandoning their formal bail applications.

Ayabulela Busakwe and Andile Mathumbu made their first joint appearance in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where their respective legal representatives said their clients had opted not to pursue their release on bail at this stage.

They were linked to the abduction and demand for ransom of Theresa Minnie, 73, who was taken from her Fairbridge Heights home on 11 August.

Meanwhile, the Hawks’ Kidnapping Task Team netted four wanted suspects in East London, believed to be linked to a series of violent crimes, including kidnappings, following a brief gunfight on Wednesday morning.

In Gqeberha, three suspected kidnappers are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in connection with the abduction of 62-year-old Tracey Fourie last week.

General hails SAPS successes

Following the latest arrests, Hawks provincial head Major General Obed Ngwenya commended his staff and broader police teams involved in the ongoing fight against kidnappings and violent crimes.

“These arrests mark a decisive step in dismantling violent criminal networks that have been terrorising communities across our province. The Hawks will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to ensure that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to justice.”

Standing in the dock in Kariega on Wednesday, Busakwe and Mathumbu appeared unbothered when members of the media brought an application for pictures and videos to be allowed during court proceedings.

The prosecution did not oppose the application, saying it did not intend to conduct a formal identification parade with the accused, so there would be no impact on proceedings should their images appear in the media.

Defence attorney for Busakwe, Loyolo Sopazi, argued that his client was concerned for the safety of his family should his face appear in the media.

He said his client had already suffered an assault and threats at the hands of the arresting officers, and now the media was trying to turn the two accused into the “poster boys” of kidnapping in Nelson Mandela Bay.

In turn, Mathumbu’s attorney, Kwaku Aduna, said seeing the accused’s faces could shift public opinion on their guilt, which is yet to be determined by the court.

Magistrate Jason Thysse determined that the case before the court was in the public interest and granted the media permission to photograph the accused during proceedings.

Their demeanour quickly changed – both men hung their heads and hid their faces behind their hands until the matter was postponed until 22 October for further investigation.

Serious charges

Busakwe and Mathumbu face charges of human trafficking, kidnapping and extortion, and the prosecution indicated that more charges might be added later.

According to the charge sheet, Minnie was abducted outside her home and taken to an unknown location where she was locked in a room with her hands and feet bound.

Over the five days that followed, the accused, along with other outstanding suspects, contacted her family several times. They initially demanded R10-million for her safe release, but settled for an amount of R1.1-million, the charge sheet read.

However, shortly after the payment was made, the two accused were tracked down and arrested with large sums of cash. A car in Mathumbu’s possession was allegedly one of the vehicles used during the kidnapping.

Shootout arrests, firearms seized

In the East London matter, four suspects between the ages of 25 and 40 are expected to appear in court later this week.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the arrests were made after they received information about four heavily armed suspects travelling in a white Toyota bakkie.

“As police approached, the suspects opened fire, sparking a brief confrontation. The swift and coordinated response of the team ensured that all four suspects were cornered and arrested on the spot. No members of the task team sustained injuries during the operation.”

The task team included various police units and private security officials.

Fumba said that upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, members found three handguns and an R5 rifle, suspected to be state-issued, with the serial numbers filed off.

They also discovered four foreign bank cards believed to be linked to ongoing kidnapping investigations.

The suspects will face charges of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Charges of kidnapping and murder could be added.

Earlier this month, MEC for Community Safety Xolile Nqatha said in the Eastern Cape Legislature that the Hawks had a dedicated 24-hour standby team working in the Nelson Mandela Bay district.

He said this team was following a “multidisciplinary approach” and working hand in hand with tactical units, local detectives and other relevant law enforcement agencies in the district. He said an additional task team had been deployed to beef up investigation capacity.

Over the past 12 months, at least 13 kidnappings – primarily motivated by ransom demands – have taken place in Nelson Mandela Bay.

When releasing the provincial crime statistics in July, Nqatha said kidnappings had increased from 14 counts in the second quarter of 2024 to 35 counts in the second quarter of 2025. DM