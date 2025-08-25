Dive Deeper

Mia Malan (MM): Are we acting fast enough on the funding crisis? How should we navigate it?

Helen Rees (HR): That’s the big question that many people – academics, clinicians, programme people, the Health Department – are trying to answer. We all anticipated that Pepfar was reducing and the plan was that it would stop. We were thinking one, two or three years hence with a reduced amount of funding which would have allowed adaptation and absorption into the system.

What has really caused the crisis is this sudden stop. For HIV and TB, it’s critically important that people who are on treatment stay on treatment. If they don't stay on treatment, obviously what you get is people getting very sick. Second, you get a growth in the numbers of people who are infected with HIV or tuberculosis (TB) because you’ve got more infectious people. Then you are going to put a huge burden on an already overstrained health service.

We have to say, first and foremost, how do we keep patients in care and how do we keep them on antiretrovirals (ARVs)? Second, how do we keep testing people? Because if we stop testing, we’re going to get more new infections that we don’t know about and are not linked to care. Third, how do we also keep our TB patients in care, and how do we test?

MM: Wits RHI received a lot of Pepfar funding. How have you seen the impact of funding cuts play out?

HR: We had significant funding from a USAID grant, which was stopped suddenly. That was for a rural area (Lejweleputswa district in the Free State), but it was also a grant that supported what we call key populations (groups of people with a higher chance to contract HIV than the general population), particularly (tailor-made) services for sex workers, for men who have sex with men and the transgender community.

Part of that grant was also a national schools programme where we had mobile units going out to schools and encouraging young people who were sexually active to test for HIV, to have pre-exposure prophylaxis (taking medication that stops HIV infection), contraceptive services, counselling and mental health services. All of that stopped completely.

At the moment, we’re fortunate that we have another part of the Pepfar grant, which is funded by US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that’s supporting two large metropolitan areas. But we don’t know when that will stop. (Both USAID and CDC grants were stopped in February, but CDC grants continued shortly thereafter because a court ordered the Trump administration to do so).

MM: That programme paused for two weeks when we weren’t sure whether the CDC-funded Pepfar projects were going to continue. How did that affect your work?

HR: For those two weeks we were quite alarmed, because in those two metropolitan areas where we’re working, we saw a loss of 8,000 people we had to follow up with. These are 8,000 people who would have normally come back for care, for antiretrovirals and for viral load testing in those two weeks.

They are the most vulnerable people (key populations) who find it hard to attend general clinics because they face discrimination. We were able to reach out to them when we had the Pepfar programme. We used outreach services, such as mobile clinics that go into communities to find people who defaulted on treatment, sending text messages, knocking on doors, bringing them back in for treatment when they defaulted.

But because the Pepfar staff also supported monitoring and evaluation it could be that they just weren’t [counted]. But it could be that the significant numbers did not return. The fact that the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has also seen a significant decrease in the number of viral load testing that they’re doing by about a fifth (the NHLS didn’t confirm the drop in testing in public, but Reuters reported on it and several experts confirmed in the media that they had seen the figures), it suggests that we are definitely losing a proportion of people who [we need to] follow up with.

MM: What are the ways to go ahead now that we don’t have these Pepfar workers who did the outreach services?

HR: We need to urgently convene a national think-tank. There are some really superb people who’ve been working in the programmes closely and well with the Health Department who could contribute their ideas and experiences and, together with the department and the provinces, we could say, what have we learnt? What can we retain that isn’t hugely expensive but that we’ve learnt really does work?

MM: For a national think-tank, are you suggesting a ministerial advisory committee, like we had during Covid?

HR: I hadn’t thought about that. But you’re right, we had a ministerial advisory committee during Covid. So I agree, what we could think about is what would be useful urgently now so that we do short-term remedies so that we don’t lose tens of thousands of people to follow-up. That could be a starting point.

MM: What should we do in the medium term?

HR: One of the suggestions before Pepfar stopped was that we should be giving longer durations of treatment, instead of having people come back every month to wait in clinics. (South Africa will start, from this month, to give six-month supplies to people with HIV who are stable on their medication.