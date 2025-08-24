At the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria North on Sunday, ANC veteran and former international relations minister Dr Naledi Pandor delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Gertrude Shope, a former president of the ANC Women’s League.

Shope, who died in May at the age of 99, was a prominent leader of uMkhonto weSizwe and became the first president of the ANC Women’s League after its relaunch in 1991. She also served on the ANC National Executive Committee and played significant roles as an anti-apartheid activist, trade unionist and international representative of the ANC.

Amid the ANC’s declining voter support, Pandor issued a call to the women within the movement to rise and reclaim the party’s historic mission.

“We have lost our glory. Let’s not pretend about it. The people are looking at us with disdain, with horror and shame.”

Pandor said Shope would have been deeply upset by the widespread corruption and the loss of important values by leaders.

“She knew of the corruption that had dragged the revolutionary morality of our leaders down. She was aware of our failures at the local government level and of the inadequate capacity to serve, which is prevalent in our public service.

“She knew well about the decline of her beloved African National Congress, not just in election results, but in its ability to stay true to its role as a leader of society and to the values of serving the people,” said Pandor.

Here are five takeaways from her address:

1. Accountable, selfless leadership must return

Pandor acknowledged the fading public trust in the ANC and urged a renewal grounded in service, integrity and accountability at the grassroots level.

“We have forgotten that we exist to serve the people,” she said, calling for selfless, dedicated leaders and branches truly engaged in political work and public service.

Pandor said Shope understood how corruption had deeply harmed the moral foundation of the ANC’s leadership, and was also aware of the shortcomings in local government and the widespread challenges in delivering effective public services.

“She was keenly aware of the decline of her beloved organisation, the African National Congress — a decline, not just in electoral outcomes, but also in the ability to maintain the essential character of the ANC as a leader of society and as a reflection of political values that constitute commitment to serve the people.”

2. Unity between younger and older women is key to progress

The ANC, historically dominated by older men in key positions, has long faced challenges with its generational mix.

Young people had consistently called for the removal of senior leaders to make way for the “young lions”, said Pandor. She urged stronger collaboration between different generations of women, stressing the importance of combining experience with energy.

“Older women have a great deal to offer. Young women have a great deal to offer. Working together, we would be a strong force,” said Pandor.

3. Global solidarity among women

Referencing the rollback of women’s rights in the United States, Pandor warned that progress was fragile and easily reversed without sustained vigilance and collective resistance.

Shope would say, “Don’t be complacent,” said Pandor. “If we had a global women’s movement, we would have stopped that assault in the USA. The only way to combat these tendencies ... is to ensure that women across the world unite.”

4. The fight against oppression

Pandor said Shope’s legacy was rooted in fighting oppression wherever it occurred. Shope, she said, would have been deeply appalled by the crimes against humanity in Israel.

“She stood up courageously to combat apartheid, mirroring the women of Gaza in her determination never to give up fighting for freedom and justice. Her lasting contribution was ensuring women and all the oppressed in South Africa enjoy peace and democracy.”

Pandor also called for urgent, decisive action to address crime in South Africa, underscoring that the struggle for justice must be unwavering at home as well as globally.

5. Women must lead across all sectors

Pandor called on women to remain visible and effective in all areas of leadership. Shope’s vision, she said, included women steering well-run businesses, public institutions and civic organisations.

“She would expect women to continue to be present in all sectors, occupying positions of leadership and steering impactful, well-run organisations and businesses.” DM