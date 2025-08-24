Daily Maverick
GERTRUDE SHOPE MEMORIAL LECTURE

People regard ANC ‘with horror and shame’, says Naledi Pandor

In a poignant tribute to the late former ANC Women’s League president Gertrude Shope, ANC veteran Dr Naledi Pandor reflected on the state of the party, which has, over the years, recorded a steady decline in electoral support.
By Nonkululeko Njilo
24 Aug 2025
At the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria North on Sunday, ANC veteran and former international relations minister Dr Naledi Pandor delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Gertrude Shope, a former president of the ANC Women’s League.

Shope, who died in May at the age of 99, was a prominent leader of uMkhonto weSizwe and became the first president of the ANC Women’s League after its relaunch in 1991. She also served on the ANC National Executive Committee and played significant roles as an anti-apartheid activist, trade unionist and international representative of the ANC.

Amid the ANC’s declining voter support, Pandor issued a call to the women within the movement to rise and reclaim the party’s historic mission.

“We have lost our glory. Let’s not pretend about it. The people are looking at us with disdain, with horror and shame.”

Pandor said Shope would have been deeply upset by the widespread corruption and the loss of important values by leaders.

“She knew of the corruption that had dragged the revolutionary morality of our leaders down. She was aware of our failures at the local government level and of the inadequate capacity to serve, which is prevalent in our public service.

“She knew well about the decline of her beloved African National Congress, not just in election results, but in its ability to stay true to its role as a leader of society and to the values of serving the people,” said Pandor.

Here are five takeaways from her address:

1. Accountable, selfless leadership must return  

Pandor acknowledged the fading public trust in the ANC and urged a renewal grounded in service, integrity and accountability at the grassroots level.

“We have forgotten that we exist to serve the people,” she said, calling for selfless, dedicated leaders and branches truly engaged in political work and public service.

Pandor said Shope understood how corruption had deeply harmed the moral foundation of the ANC’s leadership, and was also aware of the shortcomings in local government and the widespread challenges in delivering effective public services.

“She was keenly aware of the decline of her beloved organisation, the African National Congress — a decline, not just in electoral outcomes, but also in the ability to maintain the essential character of the ANC as a leader of society and as a reflection of political values that constitute commitment to serve the people.”

2. Unity between younger and older women is key to progress 

The ANC, historically dominated by older men in key positions, has long faced challenges with its generational mix.

Young people had consistently called for the removal of senior leaders to make way for the “young lions”, said Pandor. She urged stronger collaboration between different generations of women, stressing the importance of combining experience with energy.

“Older women have a great deal to offer. Young women have a great deal to offer. Working together, we would be a strong force,” said Pandor.

3. Global solidarity among women 

Referencing the rollback of women’s rights in the United States, Pandor warned that progress was fragile and easily reversed without sustained vigilance and collective resistance.

Shope would say, “Don’t be complacent,” said Pandor. “If we had a global women’s movement, we would have stopped that assault in the USA. The only way to combat these tendencies ... is to ensure that women across the world unite.”

4. The fight against oppression

Pandor said Shope’s legacy was rooted in fighting oppression wherever it occurred. Shope, she said, would have been deeply appalled by the crimes against humanity in Israel.

“She stood up courageously to combat apartheid, mirroring the women of Gaza in her determination never to give up fighting for freedom and justice. Her lasting contribution was ensuring women and all the oppressed in South Africa enjoy peace and democracy.”

Pandor also called for urgent, decisive action to address crime in South Africa, underscoring that the struggle for justice must be unwavering at home as well as globally.

5. Women must lead across all sectors

Pandor called on women to remain visible and effective in all areas of leadership. Shope’s vision, she said, included women steering well-run businesses, public institutions and civic organisations.

“She would expect women to continue to be present in all sectors, occupying positions of leadership and steering impactful, well-run organisations and businesses.” DM

tjaartblig Aug 25, 2025, 08:57 AM

The "beloved" and will fight oppression unless China, Russia, Cuba or Venezuela are oppressing people. And this is the problem. The ANC exercises extreme moral relativism. If my buddy is hurting someone it's justified. If my enemy is hurting someone it's oppression.

Rae Earl Aug 25, 2025, 10:20 AM

Naledi Pandor did enormous damage to our country in her ill advised support of the terrorist organisation Hamas and her aggressive actions in taking Israel to the ICJ and in cosying up to Iran (for money?), and Russia. We now sit with the fruits of her labours, loss of AGOA favours and 30% tariffs shoved down our throats by the vindictive US President. The only possible antidote to all this is destruction of the ANC by its own voters. A slow and painful lesson but, underway.

Johan Buys Aug 25, 2025, 10:22 AM

Where was this awareness of Pandor in the past? She was in parliament since 1994 and she was minister in various departments for two decades. This includes several stints in EDUCATION, arguably the department that has caused South Africa more harm than any other barring perhaps Energy/Eskom. As to having women run more things : they probably cannot do worse than male cadres.

Robinson Crusoe Aug 25, 2025, 10:48 AM

The dear lady is fabulously out of touch with reality. She is simply speaking a lot of outdated struggle jargon. All we need is integrity, competence, and other timeless values in a liberal and open society and no more geriatric ANC 1960s-style rhetoric. Vote them out, one and all.

Cobble Dickery Aug 25, 2025, 11:23 AM

Even though the rot was happening right under their very noses, or they were part of it, even deeply implacated, they will all start baying, like Ramaphosa: not me, it wan't me. (To a comrade, pssst! my looted millions are tucked away safely. What do I care?). Did they ever care? Of course not.

Karl Sittlinger Aug 25, 2025, 11:33 AM

What I find hard to understand is this sudden display of shock at the ANC being a central enabler of corruption. Pandor was right there in parliament, repeatedly voting down motions of no confidence in Zuma, long after the scale of corruption and state capture was widely reported. She cannot plausibly claim ignorance of the systematic looting and moral decay within the party that she actively helped shield through her votes.

Chris Stuart Aug 25, 2025, 01:30 PM

I regard Naledi Pandoe with horror and shame - her attempts at international politics were a set of disasters - with her love for Russia clearly on display

Gazeley Walker Aug 25, 2025, 01:49 PM

These statements by Naledi Pandor belie her 20 years as an ANC minister and parliamentarian. I cannot recall one occasion where she expressed her current "sudden" realisation of the ANC corrupt behaviour during her many years as a serving ANC politician. What has changed for her now? Why was she so silent on these troubling issues during her 20 year tenure in parliament? And then, her trips to Iran - for what - there was never going to be any benefit for SA citizens, so who did benefit?

D'Esprit Dan Aug 25, 2025, 03:31 PM

As a truly committed cadre, Pandor ticks all the correct boxes, blithely ignoring that IN REALITY the ANC does not practice anything they preach: Accountable, selfless leadership? Corrupt to the core, from the Presidency to every layer of ANC control downwards. Global (Female) Solidarity? Yup, Iran, Saudi, Afghanistan, nice one! Fight Oppression? See above, and Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Russia, China, India - almost all the ANC's favourites. Women to lead? Not one in the top 10 of the NEC.

Andrew Blaine Aug 25, 2025, 04:09 PM

Too many of the ANC "old guard" follow Pontius Pilate while drying their hands with ill gotten gains. How easy it is to polish "haloes" that no longer shine?