Jacomien “Jakkie” Cilliers only gravitated to rugby at competitive level as recently as 2021. Since then, the versatile player has become a valuable asset for both her franchise, the Bulls Daisies, as well as the Springbok Women.
Cilliers will be integral to the Springboks’ quest over the next five weeks to finally reach the knockout round of a World Cup. Despite being fairly new to playing rugby, Cilliers (24) has quickly demonstrated her exceptional talent and rugby IQ.
Capable of helping the team from the wing or as a centre, the Daisies star is also comfortable with kicking the ball. In fact, in this year’s Women’s Premier Division – South Africa’s semiprofessional top flight – Cilliers was the top points scorer. Her 127 points helped the Daisies complete a historic hat-trick as they won the tournament for the third successive season.
“Over the couple of seasons that I’ve been with the Bulls there’s been so much growth that has happened. I really enjoy every moment playing with them, knowing that I’m training every day with top-tier players,” Cilliers told Daily Maverick.
“[The Daisies environment] is definitely going to help me during the World Cup. Obviously, this is a different level. But with both the Springboks and the Daisies, I’ve learnt new stuff about myself as an individual, including how I carry myself on and off the field.”
All-rounder in sport
Cilliers describes herself as a “farm girl” from the Free State. The eldest of three siblings, she is the only girl. Her brothers are both working in farming, but she has chosen a different path.
Growing up with boys, Cilliers says, toughened her up. But she was always athletic and explored various sports, from athletics and cricket to netball.
It was while she was playing the latter for North-West University that she was nudged towards rugby by former Springbok Women Sevens player Jackie Kriel, who was working with the Leopards Women’s team and also as a physio at the university.
Reluctantly, Cilliers went to see what it was all about. It was a life-changing choice and she found that she actually enjoyed herself.
Things have moved quickly for her since then – so quickly that this is her second World Cup. A year after her debut in organised rugby in 2021, she was selected for the team that travelled to New Zealand for the Covid-delayed global spectacle.
Despite her rapid rise she still sees much room for improvement. “There are so many things that I can still learn and grow in, but I’m really proud of what I’ve become and where I am now. Obviously, there’s still a lot of water that needs to go into the sea. But up to this point, it’s been a journey that I am very proud of,” she said.
Game by game
At the 2021 World Cup the Boks failed to win any of their matches after being grouped with England, France and Fiji. In 2025, they face the French once again in a mammoth battle in Pool D. However, the Boks will back themselves for positive results against the other two teams in the group, Brazil and Italy.
“People outside our team are talking about quarterfinals and stuff, but our focus is mainly on game-by-game. We want to make a mark. Whether it’s going to be in the first, second or third game, we don’t know.
“If you look back to the previous World Cup, we didn’t really [perform]. Yes, we wanted to win, but we weren’t at a place where we could say okay, now we can compete. But we are there now.
“We’ve worked hard… We’ve tuned that finer detail in certain things and this is a World Cup where we can make a mark.”
Cilliers is well aware of the impact a memorable World Cup could have on the public perception of women’s rugby in South Africa. “It depends on how far we go, but there are so many people standing behind us and if we believe in ourselves, this World Cup could mean so much…
“Not only for us [Springboks], but as female rugby players in South Africa. We’ve been talking about raising rugby in South Africa for women. This is maybe the turning point.”
But, Cilliers added, the team will not drag people along with them on their journey. Like many of her fellow players, she’s been told one too many times that women should not even play rugby. She believes those who see the vision will follow the Bok Women organically.
“I really love what I do. I train every day, as hard as I can, to be the player I want to be. So, people can think whatever. If they change their perspective [in future], well done. If they don’t, whatever.”
The Swys sway
Having a coach as experienced and respected as Swys de Bruin has bolstered the reputation of the Springbok Women. There are also better structures and systems in place since his appointment in August 2024, ensuring that everyone is pulling the team in the right direction.
“The one thing he is good at is uniting us. We understand each other and we understand our roles within the team. He also brings care and fun to the team. He is a good coach and we’ve improved a lot under him,” Springbok prop Sanelisiwe Charlie told Daily Maverick.
The Boks head into the World Cup with experience and depth, both of which were lacking in 2022. The depth includes a plethora of quality kickers.
Among them, of course, is Cilliers, as well as experienced playmakers Libbie Janse van Rensburg and Nadine Roos.
Cilliers believes this may prove to be crucial in England if the South Africans are to rewrite their story at World Cups.
“Three points can make a big difference. So, hopefully on the day, the boot is in. If it comes to crunch time, us being able to go for the posts is really special and we can make use of it. Even the Springbok men won by one point for three consecutive games [at the 2023 World Cup],” she said.
Cilliers, a qualified teacher, is a student of the game of rugby. As she continues to learn to excel after being thrown into the deep end, her versatility and intelligence will surely benefit South African rugby – at the 2025 World Cup and beyond. DM
The Women’s Rugby World Cup runs from 22 August until 27 September.
This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.