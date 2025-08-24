Gqeberha MMA fighter ‘Shorty’ Biko builds a better life, one bout at a time

With the South African flag draped over his shoulders, Luthando Biko made his way to the ring in a packed arena in Zhengzhou, China.

Mixed martial arts bouts at flyweight (56kg) are usually fought at a frenetic pace, and when Biko clashed with Jinbo Zou at the Brave Combat Federation in April, it was a showcase of high-paced MMA action.

Zou’s flashy kickboxing stifled Biko’s superior wrestling in the first round, but the fighter from Gqeberha showed why he was the betting favourite when his smothering grappling completely overshadowed his Chinese opponent’s striking skills.

Had Zou’s wild spinning kick landed flush, Biko would have been knocked unconscious. But the South African’s timing allowed him to step forward, catch his opponent’s leg and slam him on to the canvas.

Moments later, the fight came to an abrupt end. Biko landed a crushing elbow perfectly on Zou’s nose, causing him to cry out in pain as he covered his face with both hands.

The referee stepped in, pulled Biko off, and the crowd erupted as he skipped around the cage to celebrate his victory. In September, the 36-year-old will once again make the journey to the Far East, where he hopes to have his hand raised in victory.

Sacrifices

But behind the professional record of 13 wins with only three defeats, the blood, sweat and injuries, and his status as a local and international MMA star, “Shorty” has sacrificed a lot in his pursuit of combat sport greatness.

Despite having travelled the world, fighting for major MMA promotions across Asia and Europe, he refuses to acknowledge his growing stardom.

“My son doesn’t care how many fights I win or lose. Even when I bring home world titles, Lithemba never treats me any differently. It’s humbling to have someone like that in your life.

“He turned seven this year, and he is my greatest motivation. Fighting is my job. It is how I provide a better life for myself and my family.”

Biko’s humble roots are evident when visiting his home in one of the most dangerous, crime-ridden areas in Gqeberha. But he refuses to leave his family home in Kwazakele – an old RDP house where he grew up with his single mother and two siblings.

“My father was never really in the picture, so my older brother and I had to provide for my mother and sister. My brother introduced me to martial arts when I was very young. Were it not for him and judo, I would probably be in prison or dead,” Biko said.

From Commonwealth Games gold medal to MMA

As a child, he quickly climbed the ranks in provincial judo, and after school, the Eastern Cape Academy of Sport employed him as a full-time athlete. He represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Games, winning gold in his weight division.

His transition to MMA came through fellow judoka and current training partner Sindile Manengela, who introduced him to Chris Bright, the head coach at PE Submission Fighting Academy (Pesfa).

Over the past decade, Biko became the flyweight champion at Africa’s premier fight promotion, the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC), and secured victories across several fight promotions in France, Japan, the UAE and China.

While his mother has since moved to a bigger home with other family members, Biko and his son still stay in a flat at the back of his old family home.

Role model

Biko refuses to acknowledge his status as a local celebrity, but walking through the streets of Kwazakele, it is clear that he has become a role model to the younger and older generations of his neighbourhood.

Cars drive by and the occupants hoot and rubberneck to catch a glimpse of the fighter. Old men and children see him and start shadowboxing in the street.

“I’m not a celebrity, but I understand the importance of staying in an area that needs positive role models. Around here, only the gangsters drive fancy cars and wear nice clothes, and the kids look up to them. I hope some of those kids look at me and see there is an alternative to a life of crime.”

Hard work

A former professional fighter himself, coach Bright understands the sacrifice it takes for fighters to reach the ranks of the elite. “People think it’s all bright lights, big fights and even bigger paychecks. They don’t realise what they see on TV is only a fraction of a career in fighting.

“It’s what goes on behind the scenes that shapes a fighter. The hard work in the gym, the time away from your loved ones, and the mental and physical toll it all puts on the athletes. And few people understand that as well as Shorty,” Bright said.

A typical day starts with a three-hour training session with the rest of the Pesfa team, running through drills, fight scenarios and round after round of kickboxing, wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

This is followed by strength and conditioning training at a commercial gym before heading back to Pesfa, where he helps other coaches with children’s grappling classes, which form part of the academy’s talent development and “anti-bullying” programmes.

In the six to eight weeks leading up to a fight, Biko’s training will intensify to get him into peak physical condition and to hone a strategy specifically for the next opponent.

Biko is now halfway through his “fight camp” in preparation for his bout against Niushiyue “Little King Kong” Ji on 19 September. “Brave CF have thrown some names around for even bigger fights to come before the end of the year, should I win in September.

“But that does not concern me right now. There is a challenge in front of me that deserves all my attention. And come September, I am going to China to smash it,” Biko said. DM