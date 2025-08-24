A decade ago, Flash Gala apples were a curiosity in orchards in the Western Cape. This year, they have come into their own, with the variety, a trademarked brand of the BigBucks Gala Growers Association, producing a record 1,478,454 cartons packed – a 41% increase on last season and the largest crop since its launch.

“This is the biggest Flash Gala crop we’ve ever seen,” said Calla du Toit, chairperson of the growers’ association and procurement manager at Tru-Cape, a company that markets and distributes fruit such as apples and pears.

It’s an extraordinary leap in volume and it lands in a horticulture sector already doing the heavy lifting for South African agriculture.

In January 2011, Tru-Cape’s new variety expert, Buks Nel, noticed an improvement in a Corder Gala apple orchard on Oak Valley Estate in Grabouw. This observation led to the development of a new strain of Gala apple that earned plant breeders’ rights in 2015.

It has spread fast. More than 1.2 million trees have been sold and are now planted on more than 1,000ha in South Africa’s apple-growing regions.

Colour of money

In supermarket aisles groaning with choice, the Flash Gala apple’s wine-red colouring sets it apart for consumers. Buyers appreciate Flash Gala’s improved shelf life and taste, said DG Malherbe, export manager for Africa at Tru-Cape.

“They know exactly what they’re getting because of the high and reliable packing specification.”

Growers also say the fruit’s eating quality is improving with maturity. “We saw a dramatic improvement in eating quality this year, largely because the trees are maturing,” said Angelique Pretorius, technical manager at fruit packing facility Kromco in Grabouw.

It’s also proving a hit with farmers. “It’s a really grower-friendly apple,” said Du Toit, who expects a second surge of plantings within the next two to three years. Solid returns and consistent demands, he argued, made the BigBucks variety attractive for growers.

Read more: Bad news for farmers as dry spring forecast for most of SA

Pretorius agreed. “It is a Gala that colours well and is easy to farm. By focusing on the science, we can ensure we continue to improve quality and capitalise on its full potential.”

From 2017 to 2023, the highest increase in production was for apples, growing by 37.1%. Compared to 2017, apples also showed an increase in production per hectare.

The world wants more

The rise of Flash Gala mirrors South Africa’s shifting trade patterns. The variety has captured India’s attention and orders have multiplied since the first shipments arrived.

“It’s a premium Gala type that can compete with New Zealand Gala apples in both colour and eating quality,” Du Toit said.

Shipments have also reached China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and the Middle East, and the African market is proving equally fertile.

“We also saw great performance in Africa, especially in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon,” Malherbe said.

Read more: G20 discussions focus on trade, innovation, and resilience to unlock Africa’s agricultural potential

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said in February that apples remained one of the country’s most valuable deciduous fruits, bringing in foreign exchange, sustaining jobs and feeding the downstream industries of packaging and logistics.

“The South African apple industry is export-oriented, with about half of the apples produced being absorbed by the export market,” he said.

Exports to Asia now account for about 35% of all apple shipments, according to Hortgro.

Read more: We’ll adjust to the game, says the citrus industry as Tau, Steenhuisen target new markets

“Our clients were impressed with the fruit and it sold exceptionally well. Overall, it was certainly an above-average season,” said Louis du Toit, marketing manager at Dutoit Agri, a fruit and vegetable producer and distributor.

Big business in a growing industry

In 2023, the agriculture industry raked in R491.7-billion in total income, growing 6.8% annually since 2017, according to Statistics South Africa.

Horticulture contributed R103.5-billion (about 21% of the total) and employed more than 311,000 people, making it the largest employer in the sector.

Read more: Licebo Harvest sows a passion for farming in young people on Mandela Day

Apples are at the sharp end of that growth, with national production climbing 37.1% between 2017 and 2023. The Western Cape, which produced 90% of apples in 2023, remains the epicentre.

“Profitability levels have improved dramatically year on year,” Du Toit confirmed. “Price inflation has outpaced cost inflation and prices have exceeded expectations.” He predicts a second wave of plantings within two to three years supported by strong returns and reliable demand. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.