Sing the beloved country

Comments
D'Esprit Dan Aug 22, 2025, 01:38 PM
Love it! Not musicals, but a couple of songs that may be apt: "(You Say It Best) When You Say Nothing At All" - Julius Malema "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas" - Afriforum "Ghetto Defendants" - Long suffering Residents of Joburg
Ed Rybicki Aug 23, 2025, 10:58 AM
A few more songs (thanks, D’Esprit Dan) He was the man who called himself Julius - Floyd Shivambu (I can’t get no) call reaction - Anyone phoning any government department Street fighting man - Julius Malema Boulevard of broken robots - Jo’Burg City Council