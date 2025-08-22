Erik Menendez denied parole after 35 years in prison for parents' murder

The decision was announced after a 10-hour hearing in which Erik Menendez, appearing via video from prison in San Diego, argued that he had been rehabilitated in prison and apologized for the pain he caused family members.

"Based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety," Parole Commissioner Robert Barton said to Erik Menendez, according to a media pool report.

The board will consider whether to recommend parole for brother Lyle Menendez on Friday.

