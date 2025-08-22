Daily Maverick
Erik Menendez denied parole after 35 years in prison for parents' murder

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Erik Menendez, who along with his brother Lyle has served 35 years of a life prison term for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills, California, home, was denied parole on Thursday.
By Reuters
22 Aug 2025
The decision was announced after a 10-hour hearing in which Erik Menendez, appearing via video from prison in San Diego, argued that he had been rehabilitated in prison and apologized for the pain he caused family members.

"Based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety," Parole Commissioner Robert Barton said to Erik Menendez, according to a media pool report.

The board will consider whether to recommend parole for brother Lyle Menendez on Friday.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Michael Perry)

