Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Why middle-class South Africans are allowed to grumble

Stuck in a financial time warp since the 2010 World Cup, those in the middle class too are victims of our non-growing economy, facing grim career prospects and shelling out money they don’t have just to get by. And, I fear it may be worse for our children.
After the Bell: Why middle-class South Africans are allowed to grumble Illustrative image | South African banknotes. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | The cost of things like electricity, water, food and transport is going up at a much higher rate than official inflation. (Photo: iStock)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
21 Aug 2025
Facebook
6

So, I’m guessing here, but unless you happen to have owned land in Cape Town over the past 15 years, you’re probably feeling poorer than you did back when we hosted the World Cup.

As it turns out, that year in particular was probably a turning point in your finances. Up until then, at roughly the point Jacob Zuma and Sepp Blatter walked onto the pitch at FNB Stadium in 2010, things had been getting better in South Africa.

Now, in this country, I completely understand why we don’t discuss the plight of the middle class very often. It’s because so many people in so many other parts of our society are suffering so deeply.

But, if you belong to our middle class, however you define it, you are absolutely allowed (somehow a safer word than “entitled”) a bit of grumbling.

In fact, quite a bit of grumbling. A lot of grumbling, really.

As Moneyweb explained in what I thought was a really important and thoughtful piece on Monday, the evidence backs it up. You probably have a lot less money to spend than you did back then.

You’re allowed to ask at this point: “But hold on, inflation is finally down, we didn’t suffer what other people did during the pandemic (when places like Hungary suffered food inflation of 45%). Why does it still feel so bad?”

I think it must feel bad because, actually, it’s pretty bad. It’s just taken us a long time to get here.

It’s not just about the numbers, it’s about what Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings described quite wonderfully as “lived inflation”.

As he explains it, the basket of goods used by Stats SA to measure consumer price inflation includes many things you don’t buy often. Appliance inflation is -3.6% (which is why it really is a good idea to put off buying that new fridge or vacuum cleaner until next month).

But, the price of things like electricity, water, food and transport – things you use every day – is going up at a much higher rate than official inflation.

And these are costs you just can’t avoid.

Lings put it rather neatly on The Money Show last night: “The main problem is a lack of prospect, a lack of progression in your career. If you go to other countries, there are many, many more job opportunities. As you gain experience in your business, you are looking to move up the corporate ladder. You’re looking to prosper, looking for a better-paying job. Those jobs are available, so you find yourself moving to another business, a much better-paying job. That can increase your salary in one go by 20 or 30%.”

Read more: July CPI surges to 10-month high of 3.5%, sailing above the Reserve Bank’s de facto target

And in the US, he says, that is a massive component of “how to increase your income”. 

To look at it this way, you – yes, you in the middle class – are also a victim of our non-growing economy.

Or, to quote Lings again (sorry, Kevin!): “We’re not investing, we’re not growing, we’re not employing, we’re not expanding.”

That one sentence probably sums up our entire situation. 

I do think there are other things that might well explain our current state of grumbling though.

It’s not just that we are paying an absolute fortune for electricity and other council services. It’s that we get virtually nothing in return.

It may be different where you bought land 15 years ago, but I think in most other places, you probably feel that you are just giving the council money for nothing.

And that means you’ve had to put buckets of money you can’t really raise easily into the solar panels on your roof. Or sink money you don’t have into a borehole.

I suspect that in many parts of Joburg, Tshwane and eThekwini on a Sunday afternoon you might hear the complaint that you have to over-invest in your property just to live.

And that, in turn, is money you won’t get back either. 

And, as bad as it is for you, I fear it may be worse for our children. And I do mean all of the children in our nation.

It seems much harder now to get into the formal economy than it was when I was oversupplied with hair and attitude.

And this is possibly of absolutely no comfort to you whatsoever, but I think that is the case for younger people in most places.

The economies of the EU and the bigger, uppity island off its coast are also struggling.

Youth unemployment in Spain is more than 20%. I have no idea what is going to happen in the US, and even China, an economy that has been growing at a staggering rate for so long, is so worried about its youth unemployment figures that it stopped publishing them for a while.

So life is tough. And getting financially tougher. And there is not much we can do about it.

But we can grumble. 

And grumble we should. DM

Comments

The Proven Aug 22, 2025, 06:21 AM

Everything is connected. BEE cost us a trillion rands - that money has to come from somewhere, and is allocated to mostly a hunderd ANC bigwigs. It gets taken away from investments, promotions, growth. Something has to give - the start is getting rid of BEE. Growth is all that matters (ask the Chinese).

Vincent Bester Aug 22, 2025, 07:32 AM

Absolutely! Our children have no real future without economic growth, and BEE is the death of our economy.

Johan Buys Aug 22, 2025, 04:52 PM

Growth is half the math. Growth per capita is the real half. Our comrades were smarter on that score, despite communism and a one party autocratic government. Here, having as many children as possible seems to be everybody’s sacred duty. Yes, that is a politically unpopular thing to say, but we did not object when China enforced exactly that!

Rod MacLeod Aug 22, 2025, 06:53 AM

"The Lord tells me He can get me out of this mess, but He's pretty sure you're f*****." Stephen, the mad Irishman to William Wallace in Braveheart before the Battle of Stirling. The ANC has never been ambiguous about their intentions - they are focussed entirely on dispossession, and not one iota on building. Plan accordingly.

Johan Buys Aug 22, 2025, 04:46 PM

Yes Stephen : cry the beloved country. Inflation : mid 90’s we bought 3bed classic suburbia JHB home for &lt; my annual salary. Now my daughter (that earns well) faces 4 times her income for a 1 bed apartment. You mention those lucky enough to buy in WCape 15y ago. Home values are up a lot, but if you sell, you need to replace after SARS took 20% in CGT on unadjusted “cost”, agent took 5% and you have to pay 7% transfer duty on next home. Then EE.. = FUBAR

Gretha Erasmus Aug 23, 2025, 07:50 AM

The biggest grumble the middle class has is that we know things can be better. We know that between 2000 and 2008 the SA economy was growing and the middle class was expanding. Through sheer theft, anti growth polices (BEE), an uncaring government, the entire country has become poorer, including the middle class. The biggest grumble is that we know it can be better and should be better and changing the government gives us a chance for a better life.