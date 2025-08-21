Trevor Manuel targets a ‘nation-building’ 2027 Cricket World Cup

Sport played a role in the abolishment of apartheid. The euphoria of South Africa hosting and then winning a Rugby World Cup in 1995 (just a year after the country’s first democratic elections) further highlighted the significance of sport as a unifier, even though in South Africa’s dark past it had previously been used as a divider.

Upon being officially announced as the chairperson of the Local Organising Committee Board for the 2027 Cricket World Cup – which South Africa will co-host alongside Zimbabwe and Namibia – former finance minister Trevor Manuel addressed the importance of the event as a nation-builder.

Responding to a Daily Maverick question on why he had accepted the responsibility of heading the board, the former anti-apartheid activist said: “I have not been able to answer that question to my family either.

“But beyond being facetious, we have a responsibility [to South Africa]. I’ve done many different things in my life, but sports administration is not one of them. So, trying to do this thing late in life is a big learning experience for me. But it’s a gratifying experience.”

All aboard

Manuel will be joined on the board by leaders from various spheres. This includes former deputy president of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, as well as two members of the 2010 Fifa World Cup local organising committee (LOC) – Ravi Naidoo and Nomfanelo Magwentshu.

Other board members include Vuyani Jarana, KwaZulu-Natal Cricket boss Yunus Bobat, Herman Bosman, Stavros Nicolaou, Karrisha Pillay, Johannes Adams, Western Province Cricket chair Johannes Adams, labour expert Philip October and political strategist Unathi Tshotwana.

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials Pholetsi Moseki (CEO), Tjaart van der Walt (chief of finance) and Public Affairs executive Refentse Shinners are also on the board.

“We have seven independent non-executive directors, two of whom served in the LOC for the 2010 World Cup… Being able to transfer those skills will be important. We have very good legal people and strong financial people,” Manuel said on the composition of the board.

Cricket South Africa president Rihan Richards. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

“The board of the LOC is appointed by the CSA board. We also extended invitations to allow the Ministry of Sport, as well as the Ministry in the Presidency [for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation], to make two appointments (October and Tshotwana). We deliberately went with a lot of independents to ensure that we bring a new set of skills,” said CSA president Rihan Richards.

The bigger picture

Although sport has played its part in shaping South Africa into what it is, it can sometimes be used as a bandage to cover some of South Africa’s gaping wounds. This includes issues such as high unemployment, poverty, crime and corruption.

It is on this basis that questions on the benefits of hosting the World Cup for ordinary South Africans would soon surface. Of course, such an event comes with job opportunities, the problem being that those jobs are usually temporary.

“Long after the last ball is bowled in the tournament, what will remain behind? That’s the challenge [for us as an LOC]. This is a nation-building exercise,” said Manuel.

With corruption among the biggest killers of South Africa’s immense potential, accountability will be important from both the CSA and the Local Organising Committee Board. Manuel embraces this aspect of the job.

“You’ve got to hold our feet to the fire… Nobody asks the questions until it’s too late. So, I’m pleading with you, ask the questions repeatedly and expect the answer,” Manuel told journalists.

People’s World Cup?

Another burning issue is accessibility. The Springboks played their opening 2025 Rugby Championship fixture against Australia a few days ago, with just over 51,000 spectators heading to 62,000-capacity Ellis Park.

Millions more South Africans could not even watch on TV as the Boks capitulated to the Wallabies, with the match not shown on national broadcaster SABC.

Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie expects the Local Organising Committee Board to find creative ways to ensure that all South Africans can feel the gees of the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

“The people that you have on this board, who are they? Beyond their academic qualifications. These are people that have dedicated their lives to fighting against oppression… There’s no way that those types of people will have an elitist event. That’s what’s giving me comfort,” McKenzie said.

“As a Ministry, we are unapologetic when it comes to the inclusion of the masses. I will be the first one to stand up and say ‘nonsense’ if I can see that the majority of South Africans are not included,” McKenzie said.

Both the South African-hosted 2027 cricket showpiece and the Australia-hosted Rugby World Cup 2027 begin in October. Thus, they will compete against each other for eyeballs, especially in a country such as South Africa, where both sports are popular. McKenzie says he is not concerned about people potentially neglecting one for the other.

“Rugby, in world terms, is smaller than cricket. In South Africa, it might be bigger, but this is not a South African event – it’s a world event,” he said.

“Another thing I can tell you about South Africans is that we always have time for our sports. I don’t lose a minute of sleep over [the Rugby World Cup] potentially dwarfing the cricket. I don’t want that clash to dampen our spirit,” McKenzie said.

Readiness

Fortunately for South Africa, no new stadiums have to be built. The only necessity is refurbishment for existing venues. That process has been ongoing for the past year, and CSA is aiming for late 2026 to complete all renovations.

A tournament director is also yet to be appointed, something CSA chief executive Moseki hopes can be resolved in the next two months.

“Finalising the tournament director is quite key, and the process has started. The person that they identify may already be working somewhere. So, there may be issues around notice period and such things. But I’m praying that by October we will have someone,” Moseki said. DM