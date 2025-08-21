Nothing gives human beings the jitters quite like change. Let’s not get started with the self-diagnosed OCD folks in the room (yes, I’m talking to you – and myself).
But of all the things we can learn from Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s 56 years in the music industry, it’s that change is good.
When Joseph Shabalala founded the group with his cousins in 1969, only he and his maker know if he foresaw them growing to become a behemoth in the music scene.
Often the quintessential representation of South African musical culture alongside the likes of Miriam Makeba globally, their presence, resonance and impact are cross-generational.
Perhaps change has been their greatest, not-so-secret weapon.
“Changes have been there, but my father has been able to keep the group growing with his passions and his teachings,” said the current leader of the five-time Grammy-winning ensemble, Sibongiseni Shabalala, son of the founder.
“We should enjoy what we are doing, but also know it’s not ours. We do it for our community and South Africa. We must keep going, no matter what. We must keep promoting this kind of music to the world and promoting the life of people in South Africa.”
And quite a job they have done doing exactly that. As I grow, continue to immerse myself in Jozi and start dreaming in English (yes, I know I should be ashamed as a Zulu man), their imprint on cultural preservation stands out to me the most. “Cultural practices are life itself; it’s important for one to know oneself,” Shabalala said, in isiZulu, of course.
“We are proud of who we are as black people, and we are proud of our surname. We represent our forefathers. Whatever you are doing, it reflects [on] the people of the Zulus.”
In their latest musical offering, You Make Me Happy, they collaborate with fellow artist, vocalist and cultural scholar Mbuso Khoza, as well as the celebrated jazz pianist and spiritual leader Nduduzo Makhathini.
The record, described as a cultural statement, unites three iconic South African voices in a soul-stirring composition rooted in spirituality, heritage and emotional healing. The track transcends genres to create a rich and resonant sonic journey, honouring traditional isicathamiya, spiritual jazz and indigenous vocal expression.
The single reflects a deep reverence for African identity and musical storytelling, weaving together the sacred and the contemporary.
“This song is about joy, but also about remembrance,” said Makhathini.
Mbuso Khoza added: “It’s a song of gratitude. It acknowledges the unseen work of the soul.”
Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s almost six decades in the industry have planted many seeds in the masses.
One seed planted in me has been my fascination with their songwriting. The city boy in me loves their English tracks because, as someone once said of me when speaking my mother tongue: “You speak Zulu with an English accent.”
To me, Mambazo have always sung their English songs in isiZulu. You feel me?
“We learnt from our father from a young age. He dreamt songs when he was asleep. He would wake up very early in the morning and come to our room and start teaching us the songs he had dreamt.
“That’s how we started to learn how to write songs,” Shabalala reflected.
“My father would always say that we are the mobile academy. We have to go around to teach and educate the people – preach the gospel of peace, love and harmony.”
So, the next time I have an “OCD” moment, I’ll put on their timeless hit Homeless, follow it up with You Make Me Happy and be reminded that change is good. DM
S’bo Gyre is an entertainment specialist and freelance writer.
This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.