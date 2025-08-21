The surf at Kings Beach is still a no-go zone after a series of sewage spills in recent weeks wreaked havoc at the popular Gqeberha beach. But repairs are underway that should see municipal contractors solve the root cause of the foul flooding.

After necessary materials and equipment arrived to repair a collapsed sewage line inside the port late last week, contractors have been on site over the past few days and work is ongoing to restore one of the main sewage lines for the surrounding area.

At the same time, workers are conducting cleanup operations in the Kings Beach parking area to clear out the remains of dried-up spills, while regular testing is being done along the surf to monitor E. coli levels in the water.

“Luckily for the past two weeks, besides one minor overflow, we have not seen major sewage spills at Kings Beach. And while one contractor is working on replacing the collapsed pipeline, another was brought in to help clean up the mess,” said Ward 2 councillor Sean Tappan.

Kings Beach and its extensive parking area have been the subject of concern over the past two months, with recurring sewage spills flowing over the road surface into natural stormwater runoff streams, and eventually on to the beach and into the surf.

While some of the spills were caused by debris blocking the stormwater drains, the more recent incidents were the result of a major pipeline collapsing in the port, which put strain on surrounding lines and caused them to overflow.

A further challenge was identified when contractors could not start with repair work because the necessary piping, materials and equipment had to be ordered in and only arrived last week.

In the meantime, pumps were brought in to divert sewage from the collapsed line to another nearby manhole as a temporary solution to the spillover on to Kings Beach.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya confirmed that contractors were on site and repairs were ongoing.

While he gave no clear indication on when the work would be completed, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality indicated in an earlier statement that repairs should take between two and three weeks, barring any major interruptions or further collapses during excavation of the damaged line.

As far as the beach is concerned, Tappan said the water is still off limits to the public as a safety precaution, and municipal officials will notify the public as soon as they can ensure there is no longer water pollution. DM