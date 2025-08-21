In 1981, 21-year-old social work graduate Maureen Andreka walked into the Algoa Bay Council for the Aged for her first day on the job. Forty-four years later, she is retiring as CEO of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most respected non-profits, leaving behind housing for almost 560 residents, a sustainability fund generating more than R1-million annually, and a reputation as a fearless advocate for the elderly.

Andreka, who turned 65 earlier this month, was honoured at the Algoa Bay Council for the Aged annual report meeting with an emotional farewell that reflected on her decades with the organisation. She joined the council in 1981 after graduating and, just a decade later, became director — a title later changed to CEO.

“I had always preferred working with the elderly more than children, because those visits were more pleasant,” Andreka reflected. “Working with children — the parents are not very welcoming, because there’s the perception that you’re there to take away their child,” she said.

But the early years of her leadership were marked by tragedy. Just three months into her tenure as CEO, a bus accident during an outing for the elderly claimed three lives and left many admitted to hospital.

“For me, so early in my position, that was a true baptism by fire,” she said.

Building resilience and sustainability

Under Andreka’s leadership, Algoa Bay Council for the Aged expanded from a modest office in the Feather Market Hall to its current headquarters at Buffelsfontein Village, providing housing for almost 560 residents. But perhaps her most lasting legacy is financial.

Many years ago, she and her team established a sustainability fund with diverse investments that now generates more than R1-million annually, a sum that outstrips government subsidies.

“Although Algoa Bay Council for the Aged is fine financially, I have never stopped fighting for subsidies from the government,” Andreka said. “When those don’t come in, for many NPOs it means complete dysfunction and struggle, and that’s not fair.”

Her determination in this regard is legendary. In 2006, then-chairperson Peter Brown quipped that Andreka “spent hours with government officials at Bhisho talking about increased subsidies, until to keep her quiet, they relented”.

Tributes and impact

Tributes at her farewell highlighted both her business acumen and her humanity.

Chairperson Esmé Pringle said: “Her steadfast guidance over the years has steered Algoa Bay Council for the Aged through highs and lows, disasters and accomplishments. Even the pandemic couldn’t stop her. With some of the major hiccups she has handled, I would have happily excused a tantrum or two.”

Algoa Bay Council for the Aged Chairperson Esme Pringle (left) said Maureen Andreka’s guidance over the years had steered the council through highs and lows, and that she would be missed. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

Rene Adams, Algoa Bay Council for the Aged’s head of social services, praised Andreka’s open-door approach: “Her ability to remain focused and objective in difficult circumstances is what will always stand out to me, and will be something I will look to emulate for the rest of my career. She is a true champion for the rights of older persons, especially the poor and the vulnerable.”

Colleagues also recalled her sense of humour, including donning a Barney costume at service centre functions, and her willingness to share resources and advice with under-resourced NPOs.

In recognition of her achievements, Andreka was named the 2023 Regional Achiever of the Year in the Social Entrepreneur category by the Businesswomen’s Association of South Africa.

Looking ahead

Andreka admits she began planning her retirement 12 years ago after being widowed, and a health scare last year with spinal and nerve complications confirmed her decision.

“I know some people go on until their 70s, but I find that the older you become, the more you deteriorate in terms of work capability,” she said. “I want to be able to enjoy the rest.”

She plans to continue volunteering, but for now is looking forward to slowing down and living under the same roof as her daughter, Allison, and her partner.

Her successor, Mike Viviers (formerly an administrator), faces the daunting task of stepping into the shoes of a leader described as both fearless and fiercely dedicated.

As Pringle put it: “We have truly been fortunate to have Maureen as our CEO. Her capable ownership of the position has been reflected in the smooth management of Algoa Bay Council for the Aged. The challenge for us now is to continue forward in her belief that our existence is guaranteed if we keep up our history of good service, tight governance and quality staff.” DM