IPTS buses return to Gqeberha roads, but age-old problems persist

The Libhongolethu Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) in Gqeberha is back in operation after a four-month absence due to maintenance, refurbishments and delays in supply chain processes with the service provider, according to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Earlier this month, mayoral committee member for roads and transport Councillor Yolisa Pali Jongilanga officially introduced three buses that run on the Cleary Park-Gqeberha route. Alongside the announcement came a snazzy pamphlet showing all the perks that come with riding these buses – so Daily Maverick hopped aboard for a test run.

Minibus taxis use the designated bus lane on Govan Mbeki Avenue, forcing IPTS buses into mixed traffic. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

Jongilanga announced that commuters could purchase tickets at the Cleary Park Shopping Centre ticket outlet, the Cleary Park Shopping Centre municipal customer care centre and the customer care centre at Eric Tindale Building on Govan Mbeki Avenue.

However, if you’re planning to purchase your ticket at the customer care centre in the mall, you will be redirected to the ticket outlet outside, close to the bus station.

“Here we only sell bulk tickets, so individuals can purchase their tickets at the outlet outside, near the taxi rank,” an official at the centre told Daily Maverick.

Daily Maverick reporter’s Libhongolethu IPTS ticket purchased at the Cleary Park outlet. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

But, before you can even get to the ticket outlet, you will be greeted by multiple taxi marshals who will discourage you from purchasing bus tickets because of the waiting time.

“The bus won’t come now, it only comes every hour; taxis are faster, and it’s not safe there at the station,” are among the things they tell you.

According to the pamphlet provided by the municipality, all buses have:

Monitored CCTV security cameras;

On-board security officers;

Response vehicle on routes to ensure passenger safety;

Safety ambassadors at bus stops to assist the elderly and children in crossing the road;

Remote surveillance via control centre; and

Free travel for police personnel in uniform.

Reality bites

While the above looks good on paper, reality is slightly different. On the Cleary Park to Gqeberha central route, no safety ambassadors are present at the bus stops. Apart from the bus driver, there is one marshal who checks tickets. Neither the driver nor the marshal wears a uniform, but on the bright side, they are friendly and helpful to customers, especially the elderly.

The buses are clean and the ride is safe and comfortable, especially if your ride isn’t during peak hours. Mercia Lombard, an elderly passenger, said she avoids busy times. “Peak hours are difficult, as expected, for the elderly, especially if you use a walking stick like me. People get impatient with old people and can get quite pushy. I’m afraid to fall and break my already frail bones.”

Commuter Ziphozihle Mbhele said she was glad the buses were operating again after a long time, but wished other motorists could respect the bus lanes. The municipality could do something about the stations that had been vandalised.

Inside a Libhongolethu IPTS bus on the Cleary Park–Gqeberha route following the service’s relaunch after a four-month suspension. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

One such station is directly opposite Brister House, a municipal building on Govan Mbeki Avenue. Apart from the dire state of the busy stop’s infrastructure, broken glass and a foul urine odour, the avenue, which is already quite small, is also home to a taxi rank, and the taxis use the bus lane.

“So now the bus has to try squeezing in traffic, avoiding hitting parked taxis and municipal vehicles. It’s so cringeworthy,” Mbhele said.

An onboard CCTV camera, installed to monitor passenger and driver safety. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

In response to concerns over services that are not yet available, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said they were aware of the issues and they would be dealt with.

“The priority was to first get the buses on the road again, and not all of them are even on the road yet – the number of buses on the Cleary Park-Gqeberha route will be increased in phases, depending on the service provider’s readiness.

Next, all these services will be implemented. The municipality is committed to strengthening the transportation system.”

The buses have two security cameras, at the front and in the mid-section, to ensure the safety of both passengers and drivers.

A statement by Jongilanga said the buses “have undergone a full overhaul, ensuring passenger safety. We are working closely with the service provider to ensure all 25 buses are roadworthy and that outstanding payment issues are resolved. We understand how vital this service is to our people.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said that stabilising the Libhongolethu IPTS was part of the metro’s broader plan to strengthen the public transport system.

Plans to extend the services to Kariega and surrounding areas are under way. “We are already working hard to extend the IPTS to Kariega. The work we’ve done with the taxi industry in preparation for the Kariega route is encouraging,” Lobishe said. DM