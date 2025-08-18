On Monday, 18 August, the Y20 South Africa Summit will begin and continue until Friday, 22 August 2025, under the theme “Youth for Global Progress: Uniting for Solidarity, Championing Equality, Driving Sustainability”.

The Y20 is the official youth engagement group for the G20 and will engage in dialogue, collaboration and action, ensuring that young voices contribute meaningfully to global decision-making.

Y20 South Africa 2025 aims to empower young leaders to shape global policies that reflect the priorities of youth.

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Ekurhuleni

Tuesday, 19 August marks World Humanitarian Day, which the United Nations says is a time to honour those who step into crises to help others.

This year’s message is that the humanitarian system is stretched to its limits — underfunded, overwhelmed and under attack.

“In 2024 alone, over 380 humanitarian workers were killed. Some in the line of duty, others in their homes. Hundreds more have been injured, kidnapped or detained, and there is reason to fear 2025 could be worse. Too often, the world looks away, even when these attacks violate international law. The laws meant to protect aid workers are ignored. Those responsible walk free. This silence and lack of accountability cannot continue,” The UN said.

In light of this, the UN will relaunch the #ActForHumanity campaign this World Humanitarian Day to demand protection, accountability and action for aid workers.

The UN wants world leaders to:

Protect humanitarian workers and the civilians they serve.

Uphold international humanitarian law.

Fund the lifelines we claim to support.

On Tuesday, 19 August at 6pm, Youth Capital will host an online discussion called Community Talks — Invisible Threads

“This Women’s Month, we’re pulling back the curtain on the unseen work that keeps our communities alive. From ending gender-based violence to reimagining budgets and valuing care work, we’ll explore how women, often without recognition or support, are holding it all together,” the organisation said.

​The following topics will be covered during the discussion:

Shifting Power, Shifting Culture — What does it take to end gender-based violence beyond awareness and hashtags? National Budget: Who’s Counted, What’s Valued? — How gender-blind policy keeps work invisible and women at the margins. Care Work: The Unpaid Engine of Our Communities — Who cares for the carers, and what would real recognition look like?

RSVP at this link.

On Thursday, 21 August at 9am, Lawyers for Human Rights will be running a school admissions help desk for parents for the 2026 school year.

The law says that no child can be denied basic education just because they do not have a birth certificate or ID.

Through the help desk, Lawyers for Human Rights will advise parents and assist them with their children’s admission to a public school, especially Grade 12, even if they do not have an ID or a birth certificate.

Venue: Kutlwanong Democracy Centre, 357 Visagie Street, Pretoria

Also on Thursday, at 2pm, the Wits Centre for Journalism will host a webinar on ethical and responsible practices when reporting on whistleblowers.

The webinar is based on the recently published Wits Centre for Journalism handbook on Responsible Reporting on Whistleblowing, and will be hosted by award-winning journalist and author Mandy Wiener and centre for journalism lecturer and author Dr Nechama Brodie, who co-wrote the guide.

Guest experts and speakers include attorney Charl du Plessis, economic and organised crime researcher Dr Ugljesa Radulovic (University of Johannesburg), and award-winning journalist Jeff Wicks.

Register for this webinar here.

On Friday, 22 August at 9am, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will host a symposium to honour the life and sacrifices of Babita Deokaran.

The symposium is titled Corruption in Gauteng Health — can it be stopped? It will include discussions and reflections on how to act to protect lives and restore integrity in our health system.

Venue: Mancosa Campus — Ahmed Kathrada Auditorium, 1 Cedar Avenue, Auckland Park

Seats are limited, RSVP at eventsakf@gmail.com or 011 854 0082

Also happening on Friday, 22 August and Saturday, 23 August, several civil society organisations will host the third Urban Land Justice Gathering.

The event is co-hosted by the Housing Development Agency, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa, the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape, A City Occupied collective, and Ndifuna Ukwazi.

“South Africa’s spatial apartheid endures; townships and informal settlements remain scars of displacement, while prime urban land sits vacant or hoarded. Even landmark legal victories like the Bromwell Street ruling haven’t dismantled this entrenched injustice, exposing the gulf between courtroom wins and material change. Significantly, the urban land crisis disproportionately affects women, who sustain most households yet face systemic barriers to ownership. While managing survival in informal settlements, they remain locked out of their land rights,” The organisations said.

The two-day gathering will address the urgent need for land redistribution in light of South Africa’s largely failed land reform programme, three decades into democracy.

Venue: Workshop17, V&A Waterfront Watershed, Cape Town

RSVP at this link.