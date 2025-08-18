Lekker Brekker Monday: Breakfast pan pie

Pastry becomes something like a pizza base in this version of a breakfast fry-up. It is designed to serve four, with each portion delineated.

You can adapt it to your own desire, adding or subtracting ingredients you like or don't. Mushrooms, maybe; or fried onion, or creamy corn, or the cowboy's favourite, baked beans.

Just be sure that each quarter of the pan pie has all of the topping elements on it, so that no one at the breakfast table is short-changed.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 packet store-bought puff pastry, defrosted

2 or 3 rashers of bacon each (so 8 to 12)

2 or 3 chipolata sausages each (8 or 12), or use miniature cheese grillers

2 small tomatoes each (8), halved

1 or 2 eggs each (4 or 8)

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped parsley

Paprika

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃. Grease a large flat oven pan.

Fry the bacon lightly, cook the sausages, fry the halved tomatoes, fry the eggs in butter until half cooked, and roll out the pastry to fit the pan. Don’t crisp the bacon as it will cook more in the oven.

Score the pastry down the middle and across in the opposite direction to define four pastry sections.

Place the eggs on the pastry sections first and season them with salt and pepper, then arrange the bacon, sausages and tomatoes. Sprinkle paprika over the eggs.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until the pastry is crisp and golden. Sprinkle with parsley and serve. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award, in 2021 and 2023.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.