Chimaev ‘the better man’ says Du Plessis after being dethroned as UFC middleweight champion

Dricus du Plessis was dominated from the first bell in round one to the last in round five as Khamzat Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight belt from the South African by unanimous decision early on Sunday morning, 17 August 2025 (South African time), in Chicago.

The passionate South African never had a settled foot in the bout as he was held down, either on his knees — by the weight of the new champion — or on his back in a crucifix position in every minute of the 25-minute duel.

In all of Du Plessis’ previous fights he was able to adapt to the fighting styles of his opponents. Against Sean Strickland — from whom he initially claimed the middleweight belt, and then defended it against — he was able to outbox the usually front-footed striker.

Against former champion Israel Adesanya, who had out-struck him initially, Du Plessis was good enough to capitalise on a moment of weakness and submit the phenom — the first time he had been submitted in his career — as he grew into the fight and was able to eventually enforce his fighting style.

But against Chimaev not once was Du Plessis able to fight on the front foot or impose the stand-up style he wanted — outside of a brief 20-second, referee enforced stand-up in the fifth round.

“Everybody in South Africa, you all know this flag means the world to me. I’m sorry [to] anybody I let down. I’ll be back stronger,” a visibly emotional Du Plessis said after the fight.

“As South Africans, we rise. We fight through adversity and we’ll show the world they still don’t know what we know. We’re coming back stronger than ever, we will not lose this fight lying down. I promise you that. See you all soon.

“Khamzat deserved the victory 100%. He beat me fair and square. He was the better man tonight, but I’ll be back and I’m coming to get my belt back. But for now it’s his and he deserves it.”

Outclassed

Du Plessis is also a better wrestler than he is often given credit for, his rear-naked chokehold submission of Adesanya is testimony of that, but Chimaev is a different beast when it comes to grappling.

The Chechnyan-born fighter had his way with Du Plessis, taking him to the ground within the opening seconds of every round.

Du Plessis never took a low guard, preparing to stand and fight, but it made Chimaev’s 12 takedowns from 17 attempts that much easier.

It wasn’t a fight for spectators who tune in to be entertained by strikes that could lead to knockouts. Neither fighter took any serious damage either — of the 529 strikes landed – a new UFC record – by Chimaev, only 37 were significant.

Khamzat Chimaev grapples with Dricus du Plessis during in UFC 319. (Photo: Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images)

Chimaev lands a punch on Du Plessis at the United Center. (Photo: Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images)

Du Plessis kicks Chimaev during their middleweight title bout. (Photo: Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images)

Du Plessis on the attack against Chimaev in Chicago. (Photo: Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images)

Chimaev takes Du Plessis down in UFC 319. (Photo: Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images)

It was a masterclass of control and physical domination by Chimaev, and one Du Plessis had no answer to. Before the fight Du Plessis was aware of the grappling threat Chimaev posed, saying his fight camp for this fight was more gruelling than he had ever endured before to prepare for the toughest challenge of his career.

It was not that the South African was not prepared for the challenge in the octagon at UFC 319. It was just that his three months of wrestling training did not, and could not, adequately prepare him for the monster grappler that is Chimaev.

What’s next?

It does beg the question of who in the middleweight division will be able to take the belt from Chimaev. Despite being thoroughly worked over, Du Plessis was the champion for a reason. He was better than everyone else in the division.

But Chimaev is at least a few levels above even that by virtue of his near-untouchable wrestling ability. It will be interesting to see how the upper echelon of the division unfolds once the dust settles after UFC 319.

“I don’t care about these things. Whoever gives money… I’ll fight anyone,” Chimaev said at the post-fight press conference.

Given Du Plessis’ grappling struggles with Chimaev and the fashion of the title bout, it’s unlikely the former champion will get an immediate rematch despite defending his belt twice before.

Du Plessis will probably have to scale the division again, but this time he won’t be starting at the ground floor as he’s still amongst the best middleweight fighters despite the reputation damage suffered on Sunday morning. DM