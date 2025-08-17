Launching in spring, the new shop in Newton Park marks a major leap forward for the brand that started in founder Thando Volontiya’s living room.

Volontiya, a self-taught ice cream specialist, started his business in 2023 from his apartment after losing his job, drawing inspiration from the ice-cream culture he’d seen flourish in Soweto.

“I remembered there was this famous ice cream that everyone wanted,” he recalls.

“That gave me the idea to do some research on how I could start the same kind of business, and that’s how we came up with GQ Creamery.” From those early “park-and-eat” days, when customers would buy ice cream from their vehicles and eat it there, his creations quickly captured the attention of many due to their visual appeal and indulgent combinations.

“We started with the Umgowo Deluxe, which is a mix of ice cream, Magnums, cookies, sweets and chocolate. People had never seen anything like it. It was something you wanted to take a picture of, post online, and tell your friends about.”

Some of GQ Creamery’s signature creations. (Photo: GQ Creamery.)

A turning point came when Volontiya showcased his treats at a Gqeberha Network Session, where Black Impala Tshisanyama owner Lloyd Mthembu invited him to set up a Sunday dessert station. That exposure led to a permanent corner shop in Deal Party, serving ice cream and coffee daily.

Coming from a disadvantaged community, Volontiya says, getting a business up and running successfully is not easy. “I was offered space which I needed for my business and I couldn’t resist. It was a golden ticket to launch my business. When I started the business, I was alone. But now I employ three people.”

But demand kept growing. “There’s never really a ‘right time’ to open a stand-alone store,” Volontiya says. “But customers kept asking for a more central, family-friendly space. Newton Park is vibrant, accessible and full of people who embrace new things; it just felt right.”

The new shop will expand the menu with bubble waffles, triangle waffle sticks, mini pancakes, and a fun newcomer: Midnight Express, a charcoal-infused black ice cream. “It’s the first of its kind here,” Volontiya says. “We want people to be open to new flavours and experiences.”

The Deal Party location will remain open and will continue serving midnight snacks. “We don’t deliver in Deal Party, but we’re open at midnight for those late-night cravings. Deliveries will be made in Newton Park, though.”

Beyond serving as a retail space, the Newton Park branch will act as a production hub for take-home boxes and future retail supply. “This move means more business for us, more ice cream for our patrons and the chance to produce in-house. We’re looking at expanding across the Eastern Cape and beyond – the sky’s the limit.”

Self-taught ice-cream maker Thando Volontiya. (Photo: GQ Creamery.)

Volontiya says the community remains at the heart of GQ Creamery. “Every time someone walks through our doors, they’re our first customer all over again,” he says. “We want them to feel like they’ve stepped into a place of happiness, where the troubles of the day melt away with each scoop.”

And the brand’s playful slogan? Bathi Simnandi. “It means ‘they say we are delicious’,” Volontiya explained with a smile.

Shannon van der Merwe, a customer, says GQ Creamery is like “the ex you can’t quite get rid of,” in a good way.

“Earlier this year, I tried to do the 75 hard challenge, and part of that was cutting sugar completely out of my diet. But letting go of my beloved GQ Creamery goodies is impossible, and I’m not even sorry,” she laughs.

Another customer, Thabang Mhlongo, says he can’t wait for the brand to expand. “I live in Durban, but come to Gqeberha for business every other month. I never miss an opportunity to treat myself with GQ Creamery. It’s just too good, and the service is amazing, you feel like you’re a part of this cool community.”

Looking ahead, Volontiya is eyeing new collaborations. “We will be doing markets going forward. We will also have an ice cream trailer that will be at local markets. Invitations to corporate events and private functions are also welcome, of course.” DM