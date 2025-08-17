Food poisoning source not yet identified at Mthatha school after 169 fall ill

Environmental health practitioners from the OR Tambo District Municipality took samples of possible sources for the outbreak of food poisoning that sickened 169 people over three days last week. So far, the source of the outbreak has not been identified.

Ncebakazi Kholwane of the OR Tambo District Municipality said their environmental health practitioners acted immediately on 13 August 2025, after being alerted by the Eastern Cape Department of Health to a suspected food poisoning outbreak.

“Preliminary findings show that symptoms began on the evening of 12 August 2025, when learners experienced diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and headaches,” she said.

“Our investigation is active and uncompromising. To date, we have inspected school premises and food preparation areas; taken water samples from three school sources for laboratory testing; collected food samples and surface swabs; launched follow-up investigations into kitchen facilities and the school’s agricultural project,” she said.

She said their team had interviewed learners and begun tracing and testing suppliers and “agricultural remedies” linked to the school. “This work has continued daily and is still in progress, with further sampling under way in the school’s supply chain and surrounding community.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of our learners. We are leaving no stone unturned. Every possible source is being traced, and decisive action will be taken once the cause is confirmed,” she said.

Kholwane assured parents and the public that the matter was being treated with the utmost urgency and care.

On Friday, the school invited all parents to a Monday morning meeting and prayers. In another message, the school told parents that they were trying to schedule matric learning sessions after school hours and asked parents to make sure learners could attend. “This too shall pass,” the message read.

Eastern Cape Department of Health investigators said initial reports were that 90 children had fallen ill and were transported to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, Mthatha Regional Hospital and Ngangelizwe Community Health Centre for treatment.

Over the following two days, another 79 children went to hospital for medical treatment. By Sunday, all children had been treated and discharged.

Apart from Environmental Health Practitioners, the report said a field epidemiologist was called in to help with the investigation. According to the report, 169 cases of “foodborne disease” were reported from the Gobisizwe Agricultural School between 13 and 15 August.

“This is inclusive of 10 cases, which were seen on the 14th and one case, which was seen on the 15th of August 2025. Only one individual was admitted to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital on 13 August and was subsequently discharged on the 14th August,” the report read. This child was airlifted from the school because she was vomiting blood.

The highest number of cases (87.6%) fell ill on 13 August 2025 after a school award event. Some tracing of cases remains to be completed.

Most patients presented with abdominal pain and cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting and some with nausea, headaches, dizziness, fever and weakness.

According to the report, all patients reported consuming samp, chicken, carrots, beetroot and gravy. However, some patients mentioned that they also had rice and fish during lunch.

Education officials visited the school and the two Mthatha hospitals where the patients were treated.

According to the report from the Health Department, the school’s kitchen and serving areas were in an acceptable condition and the meal provided was part of the daily school nutrition programme. No chicken or meat samples could, however, be collected.

The report confirmed that environmental health practitioners were further investigating the food supply chain and potential food items consumed outside the school premises. This will include businesses that supply food products to learners.

The report praised the swift response from the Mthatha Emergency Services. DM