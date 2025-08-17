Unisa’s main campus, which overlooks Pretoria, shaped like an odd spaceship of education, was the setting for the two-day National Convention on 15 and 16 August. The university has probably not seen such a security presence in ages, with guards stationed every few metres, including around the large neon sign on the side of the “big house on the hill” proclaiming “National Dialogue 2025”.

Despite all of the parties that pulled out of the event, attendance was strong, as the plethora of VIP vehicles and overrun parking showed. Unisa’s ZK Matthews Great Hall was packed during the opening proceedings.

Not yet five minutes into the introductory speech by the programme director – as she uttered “the daily rehearsal of democracy that once bound our communities together…” – proceedings were interrupted by the collapse of an attendee, who required medical intervention. “Rehearsal is not repetition, it is preparation for transformation, and today, as part of that ongoing rehearsal…” she trailed off.

Such a portent – if one believes in such – was reinforced during the delay as paramedics evacuated the medically distressed delegate. Many others broke into song: Alisoze Laphel’amandla (“we won’t tire”) Yet, one can’t help but wonder when the daily rehearsal of democracy will end, and the final act – the real, the tangible – will land. Because, as Daily Maverick observed in many plenaries, people are in fact very, very tired.

An experiment in consensus

The National Convention, or National Dialogue (the official name is still under discussion) is described as an attempt to set citizen-led themes, structure and a path towards another such meeting in 2026.

Ostensibly a platform for the public to air their grievances, the run-up was marked by fits and starts, including the not unexpected pullout of the DA, which said there was “no further point in wasting our breath in endless talk shops with the ANC”. Ironic, given that it is part of the Government of National Unity but also many foundations, such as the Thabo Mbeki and Desmond Tutu foundations, which jointly said that “we cannot lend our names to a gathering that does not allow for genuine dialogue”, citing the rushed timeline and logistics and limited interaction.

Even more concerns were raised about cost transparency, with a widely cited estimate of R740-million for the dialogue debunked, while the actual cost to the cash-strapped fiscus remains unclear. While the Presidency said the spend will follow the Public Finance Management Act and Unisa will provide its facilities free of charge, there is no clarity on the price tag.

What to expect when you’re expecting

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived an hour late for the keynote address, which, depending on where you stand, might indicate strong commitment or apathy.

Greeted by spirited song and cheering, Ramaphosa began his address by thanking all attendees before emphasising a broad church of involvement.

“This is not a partisan platform… here, no voice is too small, no perspective is too inconvenient to be heard… to chart a common path forward for our country,” the President said, citing the multitude of challenges the country faces – inequality and crime to South Africa’s unstable geopolitical situation – as showing the need for such a dialogue.

“There is one thing that we have in common. We are South Africans” – but whether that “common past and common destiny” will mean results remains uncertain.

The lion(s) in the room

The crux of the convention was a series of nine themed plenary sessions with titles that read like a litany of South Africa’s challenges, including “Crime and Corruption”, “Fixing the State and making the Constitution Work” and “Poverty and Inequality”.

Daily Maverick attended all sessions, though none in full since they were all taking place at once. Each followed a similar format – chaired by a relevant person, policy experts providing analysis, with each attendee – from the public, civil society, the state and other bodies – given an opportunity to lend their voice to the room.

The challenges raised wouldn’t surprise any South African, from any background or demographic: the lack of jobs and economic growth, the very real fear for our lives due to rampant crime, and the challenges state institutions fear, and whether these can be turned around.

What was somewhat striking, however, was one recurring theme across all plenaries: the failure of the state to deal with crime and corruption in our institutions.

As one attendee from the “Land, Spatial Equality and Environmental Justice” session succinctly put it, “my dream is a peaceful, prosperous country, free of poverty, violence, crime… we are getting to a mafia state, it must be stopped.”

While the National Dialogue emphasises citizen-led processes, the state seemed to miss a key point: South Africa is already largely citizen-led, with civil society repairing roads, agricultural collectives supporting each other, and community policing forums taking personal risks.

These range from civil society organisations stepping in to repair infrastructure for roads, to agricultural collectives providing financial and advisory support to one another – or as one attendee, a woman activist working closely with community policing forums in the Western Cape, said, “people in the community [are] having to put their lives on the line when there is no other solution and the police aren’t doing anything”.

The South African populace already bears the cost and responsibility of the state’s failures – and having an opportunity to raise these concerns does not mean there will be any improvement.

Indeed, the one key absence was clarity on next steps, beyond another dialogue next year.

‘Trying to buy our silence’

A few key incidents occurred where listening – or the illusion of listening – was frayed.

In one, a male delegate erupted with anger after not being recognised to speak ahead of a young woman, and proceeded to level expletives and insults.

There was more conflict when, before Ramaphosa’s speech, an argument broke out between delegates on stage, resulting in security escorting attendees on stage.

Most illustrative was when Sihle Sibisi, a civil society activist, stood and spoke with the frustration of a nation, listing what is on all of our minds: “Before we talk, talk, talk… What are we saying about the elephant in the room.”

Before listing the litany of challenges South Africa faces, he said: “We are the ones on the ground… it’s sad that you are here because 2026 elections are coming, so you are trying to buy our silence.”

“Thank you so much, let’s give that lady a hand,” the chair responded placatingly.

It turns out, listening, like democracy, is loud and up close and occasionally confrontational.

What comes next

On paper, the roadmap is straightforward: six to eight months of ward and sector dialogues, a steering committee to standardise processes and publish summaries, and a second convention in early 2026 to consolidate outcomes.

The promise is that the venues will be modest – school halls, churches, community centres – and the process citizen- rather than podium-led. The measure will be in what is counted and made public, not what is proclaimed from the lectern.

In the end, the university spaceship on the hill dimmed its neon sign, the songs faded and convoys of blue lights skulked back into Pretoria’s night.

What remains isn’t the choreography of listening but the ledger of doing. South Africa has rehearsed its democratic voice hoarse; the chorus is tight, the crowd can harmonise on command, and the stage directions remain laminated.

The question that remains is almost insulting in its simplicity: who is going to move a chair, fix the lights and open the doors to let in a better life for all.

If this National Convention is to mean anything beyond its lanyards, the proof will be painfully prosaic – names and CVs for a genuinely independent steering committee; a public, line-by-line-item cost; lab summaries posted within a week; funded pilot projects with owners, start dates and money attached.

Without results, this daily rehearsal of democracy remains just that – yet another dress run where we never get an opening night, with the patience of an anticipatory audience wearing thinner by the day. DM