Loaded for Bear: Much of the reaction to US hunter killed by buffalo in SA is callous and ignorant

If you don’t like trophy hunting, fine. But it is important to base opposition on facts. And even if trophy hunting makes you see red, that is no reason to celebrate the death of a human with mocking commentary.
Loaded for Bear: Much of the reaction to US hunter killed by buffalo in SA is callous and ignorant A Cape buffalo bull. On 3 August, a US trophy hunter was killed by a charging Cape buffalo at a reserve in Limpopo. (Photo: iStock)
Ed Stoddard
By Ed Stoddard
15 Aug 2025
13

On Sunday, 3 August, a US trophy hunter was killed by a charging Cape buffalo at a reserve in Limpopo. Asher Watkins (52) was a Texas millionaire and rancher – a demographic that, combined with his status as a hunter, makes him a barn door-sized target for vilification by animal rights activists

“Is there a picture of the buffalo standing behind his trophy,” was one of the many disparaging comments made on the Facebook link to the Times’ story. 

“Sounds like poetic justice,” read one. “What the phrase tough shit was invented for,” was another. One person posted: “The comments section is renewing my faith in humanity.”

These are just a few samples, and it boils down to a celebration of “poetic justice” because a reviled trophy hunter was gored to death by an animal he was hunting. 

A lot of people simply detest hunting, and a lot of people who don’t mind hunting in general dislike trophy hunting. This is fuelling campaigns to ban the import of hunted trophies – with Africa the main focus – in countries such as the UK. 

Read more: UK trophy hunting import ban - some animals more equal than others 

Distaste for trophy hunting is understandable. But many of the campaigns against it are rooted in misinformation and conceal the spoor of the vital role that hunting plays in conservation. 

Such campaigns ignore the demonstrable conservation benefits of hunting and in a misleading manner often say things like “endangered animals can still be hunted”, implying that charismatic species such as elephants and lions are “endangered” by trophy hunting.

No species of African animal is being driven to extinction because of trophy hunting – I have yet to find a peer-reviewed article in a reputable scientific journal making that case – and there are countless examples of how the revenue raised provides incentives to landowners and communities to protect and conserve dangerous wildlife. 

If you don’t like trophy hunting, fine. But base your opposition on facts. If it comes down to revulsion at images of hunters standing over animals with rifles, fine. Just keep in mind that this is the vein of emotion that NGOs mine when they ask for a donation beneath an image of “Cecil the Lion”. 

Also keep in mind the role that trophy hunting plays in conservation. It is true that the hunting industry can inflate its economic and conservation contributions. But the ecological value of alternatives such as photographic wildlife tourism are also often inflated. 

Indeed, there is a mountain of evidence that “non-consumptive” wildlife tourism has a massive ecological footprint and can disturb animals. Take the mad stampede of vehicles so tourists can take pictures of the Serengeti wildebeest migration. 

Safari guide Nick Kleer expressed his outrage last month when he witnessed more than 100 vehicles converging on a river crossing point in Tanzania, causing mayhem and confusion for humans and wildebeest alike. 

“This morning in Serengeti National Park, I witnessed some of the most shocking behaviour I’ve ever seen. Not from the animals, but from the people meant to protect them,” Kleer wrote on Instagram. 

“Guides and rangers were allowing, and even encouraging, their guests to block wildebeest river crossings. Guests were out of their vehicles. Hundreds of people were crowding the banks. The wildebeest tried again and again to cross, but access was cut off repeatedly.” 

This may be an extreme example, but non-consumptive wildlife tourism has a bigger negative ecological impact than hunting on many fronts: reserves to accommodate game watchers tend to have more roads and amenities than hunting lodges and because many more people “shoot at” animals with a camera than a rifle, the carbon emissions linked to the sector are far larger. 

It is also revealing to note that tourists who want to explore Big Five country on foot are almost always guided by armed rangers trained to shoot to kill a dangerous animal if it charges. And yet it is somehow acceptable to risk an encounter with a large animal that might prove fatal to it so that tourists can seek the thrill of walking in a dangerous game country. 

That does not mean non-consumptive wildlife tourism does not have an important place in conservation – it does. It’s simply to point out that it is not a panacea and can have questionable environmental outcomes.

I’m also not trying to “greenwash” the hunting industry. Trophy hunting, for example, can negatively impact local populations of species such as lions and there is legitimate debate about things such as the “six-old-year” rule for harvesting males. 

Watkins, the Texan killed by a buffalo in the Limpopo bush, would have been aware of the risks of stalking Cape buffalo on foot. Part of the allure of trophy hunting potentially menacing game, is the same thing that attracts many of the people who embark on walking photographic safaris in big-critter country – the element of danger. 

Would anyone make sarcastic social media comments about a tourist killed on such a walking excursion by a charging buffalo? I would guess not, but that animal was probably shot dead moments later, or tracked down and killed later – and it is only dead because humans chose to walk in its terrain. 

Watkins paid for his passion with his life, but even if trophy hunting makes you see red, that is no reason to celebrate the death of a human with mocking commentary. 

I have also seen this when a suspected rhino poacher has been killed by lions or elephants in the Kruger National Park – glib mockery along the lines of “the bastard had it coming to him”. 

For rhino poachers, their motive is not the pleasure derived from killing protected animals – it is usually poverty, which underscores the point that the Kruger is hardly generating sufficient jobs and revenue for its surrounding communities. 

In Watkins’s case, he was a visiting overseas tourist making a small but positive legal contribution to South Africa’s economy and conservation efforts. And that Cape buffalo probably would not have been in that area if it was not for the hunting industry.  

Celebrating Watkins’s death sheds light on the dark side of animal rights activism, and the callousness and ignorance that drives much of it. DM

Comments (10)

Hulme Scholes Aug 15, 2025, 02:44 PM

It is disturbing how people who know nothing about the hunting industry and its conservation contributions, can revel in the death of a person who has travelled to South Africa to spend dollars here to pursuit a lawful activity that is strictly controlled and managed. South Africa has a jobs crises and the hunting industry, based on a 100% renewable resource, should be encouraged to grow and not be diminished by keyboard warriors who have no idea of what they are criticising.

toAstY bo0rGir Aug 20, 2025, 08:29 AM

The trophy hunting industry is overwhelmingly profit-driven, far removed from any genuine conservation or benevolence. The problem is that defending the notion that US millionaires should be free to come to Africa and shoot anything that moves ultimately compromises already-endangered species. And if you believe they all come here to pursue 'lawful activity,' you are very sorely mistaken.

Jonathan Moremi Aug 15, 2025, 04:35 PM

The article seems to come across as measured, but in the end takes the turn to defend trophy hunting. How about this end: ”Mourning Watkins’s death sheds light on the dark side of trophy hunting activism, and the callousness and ignorance that drives much of it.” It works either way. - And the comparison to walking safaris is flawed. In 1k trophy hunts, 1k animals got killed. That was the point. None so far in walking safaris in the last 10 years that I know of. It was &amp; is not the point.

Kb1066 . Aug 16, 2025, 09:32 AM

The issue is that the trophy hunters and not doing it to contribute to conservation, he / she is doing it for pleasure and self gratification.

Hiram C Potts Aug 16, 2025, 09:55 AM

Ed, after 50 years in safari tourism &amp; now managing a conservation/community foundation in Tz, I always value your view. Disagree: "No species of African animal is being driven to extinction because of trophy hunting" Trophy hunting has impacted lion populations- removing dominant males weakens gene pools, disrupts pride dynamics &amp; causes infanticide when other males takeover. Also, years of trophy hunting=decline of big-tuskers. I've witnessed this in 50 years out there.

toAstY bo0rGir Aug 20, 2025, 08:31 AM

Exactly, well said.

Bonzo Gibbon Aug 16, 2025, 10:08 AM

I certainly wouldn't condone celebrating the hunter's death, but here we have yet another polemic defending trophy hunting, full of red herrings and whataboutery. To suggest that trophy hunting is a better conservation model than "non-consumptive tourism" is just utterly absurd.

Johan Buys Aug 16, 2025, 10:46 AM

The trophy hunting industry obviously has a right to legal operations and its opinion. That right does not extend to saying I am not allowed to mock these ‘hunters’. Boo-hoo, hurt your feelings? These ‘hunters’ accept the risks the same as I do on walking safaris. The BIG difference is I don’t walk around with the comfort of large caliber weapons and a professional hunter as a bodyguard. Presenting these ‘hunters’ as brave / skilled is absurd journalism.

Roy Rover Aug 17, 2025, 11:10 AM

The Lord works in humourous ways.

graemebirddurban Aug 17, 2025, 09:24 PM

Conservation blah blah blah aside, anyone who kills animals for pleasure is a sick puppy.

Gled Shonta Aug 18, 2025, 12:47 PM

Anyone who wants to kill an animal as a "trophy" has some wires loose. Sure kill for the pot or to feed your family but the push by rich white hunters to kill the finest genetic stock - biggest horns, tusks, mane - simply erodes the gene pool and cannot be condoned from a conservation perspective. And if you hunt you must assume the risks. Its not a zero sum game. Same with any pastime - you can get hurt. Sori for you, but that's the choice you made. Buffaloes are known to be woes.

toAstY bo0rGir Aug 20, 2025, 08:42 AM

Ed is reinforcing the notion that people with money should be allowed to come to Africa and do whatever they want for the sake of the EcoNoMy. The trophy hunting industry is overwhelmingly profit-driven, far removed from any genuine conservation or benevolence. Not to mention the fact that much of it consists of canned hunting. No sympathy. That buffalo is a CHAMP.

Ntabamhlophe . Oct 4, 2025, 10:04 AM

Is the motive of rhino poachers usually poverty? What is the evidence? My impression is that poachers generally are extremely well resourced, whether poaching rhinos or hunting with dog packs in rural areas.