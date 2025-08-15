Daily Maverick
Constitutional Court ruling a victory for farm dwellers’ grazing rights

In a unanimous judgment that has been hailed by some as a progressive step for farm dwellers and opposed by others as a threat to commercial agriculture, the Constitutional Court has set a powerful precedent on the interpretation of grazing rights under the Extension of Security of Tenure Act.
Illustrative image | sources: The Constitutional Court. (Photo: Flickr / SouthAfricaSafari) | Judge Susannah Cowen. (Photo: Judges Matter)
By Marianne Thamm
15 Aug 2025
8

The Constitutional Court has handed down a unanimous judgment on an appeal seeking to overturn a ruling on the right to graze cattle under the Extension of Security of Tenure Act (Esta).

The matter, involving three brothers on a farm owned by the Moladora Trust in North West, first landed in the Land Claims Court (LCC) in 2022.

It began when the owners of the farm sought to remove siblings Magalone, Topies and Dikhotso Mereki from property once occupied by their late mother, who had been given permission to graze five cows. She died “sometime before 2017”.

Back then, the matter had served before Judge Susannah Cowen in the Land Claims Court. Judge Cowen has since been selected by the Judicial Service Commission to serve as deputy judge president of the newly established superior Land Court, which now oversees the work of the overburdened Land Claims Court. 

This court is bound to play a significant role in land reform legislation over the next few decades.

Ripples

Judge Cowen’s judgment sent ripples through agricultural sectors as well as groups supporting farm workers’ rights.

AgriSA backed the Moladora Trust saying the issue posed a threat to commercial agriculture and food security, while activists, including Women on Farms, praised it. 

On 1 August, the Constitutional Court, in a judgment authored by Justice Owen Rogers, held that the matter indeed did concern the interpretation of the Extension of Security of Tenure Act (Esta) as contemplated in that famous and burning section 25(6) of the Constitution.

This, said Justice Rogers, “raises several arguable points of general public importance, especially relating to whether consent to graze cattle is a right protected by Esta”. 

The matter was referred to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which overturned Judge Cowen’s ruling rejecting the Land Claims Court’s legal approach to the matter and its order. However the ConCourt has ruled that it was “in the interest of justice” to grant the appeal.

Personal rights

What exactly was being appealed, you may ask?

In 2022 Judge Cowen found that grazing rights were “personal rights” that arose from the landowner’s consent rather than from the act. However, once consent had been granted, this became part of an occupier’s tenure rights.

There are, as is evident, deep nuances to each case and this was held in mind in the unanimous judgment by a coram of judges consisting of Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, acting justices Glen Goosen, Jody Kollapen and Ingrid Opperman and justices Steven Majiedt, Owen Rogers, Leona Theron and Zukisa Tshiqi. 

The Mereki brothers had applied to the ConCourt seeking to appeal against the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling, with the Moladora Trust and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Land Reform as respondents in the matter.

Judge Cowen’s 2022 judgment about the grazing rights of the brothers and the application of the Extension of Security of Tenure Act was viewed as highly progressive by some, and as unworkable by others.

Besides, Judge Cowen had also tossed a reminder of “colonial dispossession” into her ruling and added that “a generous construction of Esta was to be preferred over a purely textual or legalistic one in this specific instance”.

That the Mereki’s mother had occupied the North West property prior to her death and had obtained permission to graze five cattle on the land was not in dispute. There are at present nine head of cattle.

The trust had argued that this matter did not raise constitutional issues but rather was “based on a dispute as to whether grazing rights had ever been granted to the brothers”.  

It noted that “cattle” had since expanded to include goats, horses and sheep and stated that the siblings had not demonstrated any breach of their constitutional entitlements. It argued that grazing rights fell outside the act and that extending these would “unjustifiably deprive landowners of their property”. 

Following legal steps

The ConCourt noted that “the matter had far-reaching implications for the rights of both owners and Esta occupiers and the Land Claims Court, as a specialist forum, was best placed to determine it at first instance”.

The court had considered the historical background of dispossession and noted that section 25(6) of the Constitution had been enacted “with the intention of securing tenure and guaranteeing rights associated with the use of land for cultivation or grazing”. 

Section 39(1) of the Constitution required that tenure under Esta be given “a broad and generous interpretation, rather than a narrow one” noted Justice Rogers.

The nuance of ‘tacit consent’

With regard to whether the Merekis had consent to keep cattle on the farm, Judge Cowen had assumed in the Trust’s favour in 2022 that the siblings were not occupiers “in their own right at the time of their mother’s death and had derived their right of residence from their parents’ status as employees”.  

She concurred with the trust that the consent which Mrs Mereki had to graze cattle was specific to her but found, however, “that tacit consent in favour of the Mereki siblings could be inferred from the lengthy period which passed before the first removal notices were given in January 2018 and from the further lengthy period which passed before the second removal notices were given in May 2020”.

A “tacit consent finding” could also be based, noted Judge Cowen, on the presumption in section 3(4), that “a person who has continuously and openly resided on land for a period of one year shall be presumed to have consent unless the contrary is proved”.

The Land Claims Court had concluded that the trust had not been entitled to rely on common law to terminate the Merekis’ right to graze cattle. 

With regard to this the ConCourt ruled that on the facts of the matter tacit consent had to be presumed, unless the trust adduced evidence to rebut this.

“The mere say-so of the owner did not suffice”.

Since the trust had not claimed to have terminated the Merekis’ consent in accordance with section 8, the application had to be dismissed. However, the Land Claims Court had granted the trust leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which found in its favour.

Interpreting Esta

In its judgment the ConCourt highlighted provisions that not only referred to residence but also to “the use of land” in Esta. It held that law makers had not been consistent in their inclusion of “use of land” when referring to the right to “reside on land”.

This inconsistency, the court held, had to be resolved in favour of an interpretation that broadened rather than diminished the security of tenure afforded to occupiers.

It held that the farm owners “experienced no injustice when required to comply with section 8 in instances where they sought to terminate consent to graze cattle granted to persons residing on the farm with consent”. 

On the question of whether the Merekis had consent to keep cattle, the court found that there had been no express consent, but that there had indeed been tacit consent.

The Land Claims Court had also been entitled to make its findings, and there had been no procedural unfairness in the manner in which Judge Cowen had arrived at her conclusions. 

The order of the Supreme Court of Appeal was set aside and replaced with one dismissing the trust’s appeal in that court against the Land Claims Court’s order. The order was made with costs. DM

Comments (7)

Ed Rybicki Aug 16, 2025, 09:41 AM

And what is the top limit of animals the brothers are allowed to have, given they already have more than double what was allowed their mother? When does their land use unfairly impinge on the owners’ rights? A minefield…!

Rod MacLeod Aug 16, 2025, 11:25 AM

There is no limit on overgrazing. A peremptory drive through many parts of KZN and EC will show you the results. The ConCourt has noble aspirations to help the poor, but will soon let them live in a dust bowl, and each and every dustbowl farmer will seek to impinge on the managed farmlands and, with ConCourt backing, those will also become dust bowls, and then one day we can all live in an African sh!thole. But at least we'll all be equal.

Gretha Erasmus Aug 16, 2025, 12:40 PM

I find this a very complicated finding. There is no guiding given on the number of animals allowed to graze. If the tenant is allowed by the court to graze 200 head of cattle, there will be no grass for the cattle of the landowner. So then it is allowing effective disposession of the farmers land in that his animals will have no space left to graze. So his land is longer be profitable and he will not be able to sell the land either because who will buy it? It is de facto expropriation.

Julian Chandler Aug 17, 2025, 09:50 AM

Soon enough, AI and robotics will allow farmers to not have troublesome 'workers' at all.

brucedanckwerts Aug 17, 2025, 10:02 AM

This goes to show that no matter how good they might be as lawyers, you cannot expect Judges to make the correct decision regarding an issue about which they clearly don't know enough. Safe (sustainable) grazing requires careful planning and monitoring which is unlikely to happen in situations where cattle owners see their access to grazing as a right. Concourt should have discussed the responsibility of grazers to sustain the resources; damage those resources and you forfeit any rights.

Dragon Slayer Aug 17, 2025, 10:10 AM

The real issue seems to be tardiness on the part of farm/land owners not being rigours in timely addressing externalities that will affect their right of occupancy and use. Farmers will always be tested in terms of strict legal compliance while applicants will be given exceptional latitude in legal interpretation - despite being indirectly even directly represented by well qualified and idealistic so called human rights lawyers.

Blingtofling HD Aug 17, 2025, 10:21 PM

No legal experience at all but reading the comments as far as I know - is opening a can of worms. Simple examples of cattle left grazing on the verges of suburbs, next to busy roads, safety concerns and no owner in sight? Different matter I know but whose rights are infringed? If no-one makes the effort to object or knows where to object is that a tacid agreement that they can graze there?

Deon Botha-Richards Aug 19, 2025, 01:28 PM

So can concent be tacitly withdrawn? Or is implicit concent applicable for life, of every decendent...