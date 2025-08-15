Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

China's 'robot Olympics' sees humanoids from 16 nations compete in table tennis, football, track

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China kicked off a three-day long sports showcase for humanoid robots on Friday, looking to highlight progress in artificial intelligence and robotics with 280 teams from 16 countries competing in the World Humanoid Robot Games.
China's 'robot Olympics' sees humanoids from 16 nations compete in table tennis, football, track epa11867295 Two 'Booster T1' humanoid robot units play a soccer exhibition game during the Haidian New Year Science and Technology fair at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 01 February 2025. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, fell on 29 January 2025 marking the start of the Year of the Snake. EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES
Reuters
By Reuters
15 Aug 2025
Facebook
0

By Liam Mo and Brenda Goh

Robots will compete in sports such as football, track and field, and table tennis, as well as tackle robot-specific challenges from sorting medicines and handling materials to cleaning services.

Teams come from countries including the United States, Germany, and Brazil, with 192 representing universities and 88 from private enterprises. Robots from Chinese companies including Unitree and Fourier are among those competing.

The Beijing municipal government is among the organising bodies for the event, underscoring the emphasis Chinese authorities place on the emerging robotics industry and reflecting the country's broader ambitions in AI and automation.

The China's robotics push also comes as the country grapples with an ageing population and slowing economic growth.

The sector has received government subsidies exceeding $20 billion over the past year, while Beijing plans to establish a one trillion yuan ($137 billion) fund to support AI and robotics startups.

China has staged a series of high-profile robotics events in recent months, including what it called the world's first humanoid robot marathon in Beijing, a robot conference and the opening of retail stores dedicated to humanoid robots.

However, the marathon drew criticism after several robot competitors emitted smoke during the race and some failed to complete the course, raising questions about the current capabilities of the technology.

Still, while some may view such competitions and events as publicity stunts, industry experts and participants see them as crucial catalysts for advancing humanoid robots toward practical real-world applications.

Morgan Stanley analysts in a report last week noted a surge in attendance to a recent robot conference from the general public compared to previous years, saying this showed "how China, not just top government officials, has embraced the concept of embodied intelligence."

"We believe this widespread interest could be instrumental for China's continued leadership in the humanoid race, providing the necessary talent, resources, and customers to boost industry development and long-term adoption," they said.

Booster Robotics, whose humanoid robots are being used by a Tsinghua University team in the football competition, views soccer as an effective test of perception, decision-making and control technologies that could later be deployed in factories or homes.

"Playing football is a testing and training ground for helping us refine our capabilities," said Zhao Mingguo, Chief Scientist at Booster Robotics.

(Reporting by Liam Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Michael Perry)

Comments (0)

Scroll down to load comments...