Fairview triple murder highlights escalating violence in Gqeberha

Five murders in Gqeberha since the start of August share two things in common: all the victims are believed to have been involved in the local taxi industry, and their attackers were brazen and extremely violent.

Sivuyile Gcoko and two others were shot and hacked to death with pangas on Wednesday, 13 August, after a group of at least 10 men stormed his house in Fairview on Wednesday night.

Neighbours in Oregon Road saw four vehicles arrive at Gcoko’s property at around 9.30pm. Shortly after, they heard loud banging as the group of assailants broke down a fence and gained access to the house.

Moments later, three gunshots rang out before the visitors bundled back into their vehicles and sped off.

When police and private security arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of Gcoko and two others inside the house.

Neighbours say Gcoko was a taxi operator and allege that his home had been under surveillance and had been raided by police in recent months.

Meanwhile, members of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said they could not confirm Gcoko’s role in the industry, but said they would investigate the matter.

When Daily Maverick arrived at the house on Thursday, there were several people at the outer gate, engaged in hushed conversation.

“We cannot say anything at this stage. The matter is in the hands of the police,” a member of Gcoko’s family said.

The murders were the third violent attack allegedly linked to disputes within the taxi industry in the metro this month:

On Monday, 11 August, 38-year-old taxi boss Unathi Mpathiswa was shot multiple times at 6.30am at the Walmer taxi rank. He died at the scene.

On 1 August, taxi boss Luvuyo Mbaba (51) was in his vehicle at a filling station in Blue Water Bay when he was shot multiple times. He had been waiting to pick up his wife.

Morris Mbejisana (37) has since been charged for Mbaba’s shooting and appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court. The case was postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.

In May, Lusanda Coboza and her 19-year-old daughter Hailie-Jade Coboza were shot dead in their home in Sakhasonke Village in Walmer. Allegations are that the shooting was linked to a dispute in the taxi industry and was an attempted hit on the victims’ husband and father.

Three men have since been arrested and charged in connection with the murders.

Under investigation

On Thursday, Mthuthuzeli Madwara, the general secretary of Santaco in the Eastern Cape, said he had not been informed of Wednesday’s triple murder. He said he would make contact with branches in Nelson Mandela Bay to determine Gcoko’s involvement in the taxi industry.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, which is based in Gqeberha, had taken over the matter and was investigating the three murders.

Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the attack was not yet known and that no arrests had been made.

‘No broader threat’

A statement released by Atlas Security said that the firearm used to shoot the men may have belonged to Gcoko, who may have had it taken from him during the attack.

In a statement circulated by Citywide Security, it was alleged that “several operations” had been conducted at the property in Fairview. “At this stage, there is no indication of a broader threat to the wider community,” it said.

A neighbour, who chose to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said she had moved to Fairview in October last year.

“In that time, the police have raided the property at least twice that I am aware of. From what I understand, he [Gcoko] was working in the taxi industry, but I know very little more about his dealings,” she said.

The police have urged anyone with information to contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Mondi Sitole at 082 457 2812 or to contact their nearest police station. DM