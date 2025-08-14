Daily Maverick
President Ramaphosa to meet SANDF chief over ‘ill-advised’ visit to Iran

SANDF chief Rudzani Maphwanya’s expression of solidarity with Iran was ‘unhelpful’ to SA’s efforts to reset relations with the US, says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.
By Peter Fabricius
14 Aug 2025
President Cyril Ramaphosa did not know of or approve SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya’s controversial visit to Iran this week, said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya at a press conference on Thursday.

He added that Ramaphosa would meet with Maphwanya soon to discuss his visit to Iran and the consequences for the general. He would not comment on the possibility of a court martial, which the Democratic Alliance has demanded.

Magwenya added that Maphwanya’s visit and his remarks  “were not helpful…” when SA was “managing a very delicate exercise of resetting diplomatic relations with the United States” and negotiating a mutually-beneficial trade relationship.

“And therefore it is indeed not helpful … when … you then have senior government or military officials making statements that will inflame the situation. It is not helpful at all.

“At this period of heightened geopolitical tensions, as well as conflict in the Middle East, one can say the visit was ill-advised … the general should have been a lot more circumspect with the comments he makes, which delved into the area of foreign policy that only the President, as well as the Department of International Relations, are responsible for and does not fall in the purview of the officers.

“So it is important that we are all aligned in terms of one message coming out of government and we are all aligned on recognising the importance of the diplomatic exercise that is currently under way with the United States and that we ensure that we do not do anything in the process to undermine those relations.”

Magwenya said the government encouraged professional military-to-military cooperation between the SANDF and foreign militaries, but stressed that military officers “do not represent the country on foreign policy matters”.

This was the third official rebuke Maphwanya received in two days after International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga blasted him on Wednesday. Motshekga’s office said she would be “engaging with” him on his return from Iran.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa had not known of or sanctioned Maphwanya’s visit to Iran. That sort of travel approval “starts and ends with the minister (of defence and military veterans),” he said.

He was asked whether Maphwanya would suffer any consequences for his remarks and, in particular, to comment on the DA’s demand that he should be court-martialled.

Magwenya said he could not comment on possible consequences. But Ramaphosa would meet Maphwanya, “so it’s still early to say what the outcome of the engagement will be.

“And with respect to DA calls for a court martial, it’s also difficult to speak to. One will have to look at really what constitutes the sort of … charges or accusations that would require a court martial.”

In remarks attributed to him by the Iranian media, Maphwanya  “conveyed greetings from South Africa’s president and defence minister and affirmed, ‘The Republic of South Africa and the Islamic Republic of Iran have common goals. We always stand alongside the oppressed and defenceless people of the world.’”

He was also quoted as expressing solidarity with Palestinians, condemning Israel for bombing civilians queuing for food and calling for deeper cooperation with Iran, especially in defence.

A report in the Tehran Times said Maphwanya “emphasised that his visit ‘carries a political message’, arriving in Tehran “‘at the best possible time to express our heartfelt sentiments to the peace-loving people of Iran’”.

Joshua Meservey,  a senior fellow at Washington’s conservative Hudson Institute and a fierce critic of South Africa’s foreign policy, posted on X: “South African President Ramaphosa recently fired Deputy Minister Whitfield, ostensibly for taking a foreign trip without permission.

“General Maphwanya just visited Iran to fawn over the regime there. If Ramaphosa doesn’t fire him, does that mean his trip was authorized? Or does it mean that CR doesn’t think Maphwanya’s comments are as serious an infraction as Whitfield’s supposedly unauthorized trip?” DM

Comments (10)

Wilhelm van Rooyen Aug 15, 2025, 07:30 AM

Oh, goodness, how does one escape this circus?

Peter Doble Aug 15, 2025, 08:12 AM

Comforting to know that the defence of the country is in safe hands! The incompetence at such a senior level exposes the pitfalls of playing both sides at once.

D'Esprit Dan Aug 15, 2025, 08:25 AM

Fired, or court martialled, is the bare minimum sanction he should face. If Motshekga authorised this trip, she too should be fired. If it was unauthorised, he should be tried for treason. If the Hawks can investigate Afriforum and Solidarity for treason after their US trip, then this is a slam-dunk case!

Francois Smith Aug 17, 2025, 02:50 PM

How does it work? Ramapoesa is the CIC of the military. If this IQ bereft general went without his commander's authorization, should he not be sacked from the post like a lowly DA Deputy ministah? There was a time when the head of the RSA defense force could work out a battle plan to win against the Soviet Union, but nowadays it seems if the person cannot add two and two and get four.

paula Aug 15, 2025, 08:42 AM

Iran's treatment of women is not a good example for SA so why even entertain them? SA has huge issues with Gender based violence so we need to align with countries that are respecting all citizens, including women and children.

D'Esprit Dan Aug 15, 2025, 12:20 PM

Mduduzi Manana, convicted of beating up three women outside a nightclub in 2017 received the third most votes at the ANC NEC elections in 2022 and is head of organising at Luthuli House, in the fulltime employment of the ANC. From DM at the time: "(he) knew he was wrong when he pulled the women by their hair, threw them to the ground, slapped, punched, and kicked them" That's the level of true ANC equality.

Cliff McCormick Aug 15, 2025, 10:09 AM

Didn't a DA deputy minister get fired for taking a trip that was not approved by Uncle Cyril?

Michele Rivarola Aug 15, 2025, 10:31 AM

It looked like out of a Nando's advert if it was not true

Patterson Alan John Aug 15, 2025, 11:08 AM

Methinks the comrades, as unqualified as many are in their lofty positions, all run their own shows with no regard to a cohesive arrangement with the President. It also raises the question of how long the arrangements for the meeting have been going on, how many colleagues attended the meeting and in all that time, not one whisper reached our President that his Head of the Defense Force and entourage would be out of the country.

Johan Buys Aug 16, 2025, 10:50 AM

Of late there are too many instances of insubordination across police, justice, intelligence and military sectors. How many of these actors are proxies for former prisoner zuma?

Ceo86 Aug 18, 2025, 07:34 AM

It's extremely hypocritical and sickening that the ANC openly supports undemocratic dictatorships that TODAY abuse their own citizens and who, by their very nature, are likely to exploit SA. It blames HISTORICAL colonialism by democratic western countries that today are very strict about human rights everywhere and who try to compensate for their historical behaviour.

Patterson Alan John Aug 18, 2025, 10:15 AM

I suppose we call these antics by the ANC a circus, probably because it is a laughing matter due to the cadre's clown antics. In reality, a circus is very well-organised with impeccable timing, good management, skilled performers and reliable performances. Perhaps we should respect the circus clowns more and find a new moniker for the Absolutely Not Concerned crowd.