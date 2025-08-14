Neighbours in Fairview, Gqeberha, saw four vehicles arrive in Oregan Road on Wednesday night, 13 August 2025, shortly before they heard loud banging as a group of more than 10 men broke down a fence and gained access to the home of Sivuyile Gcoko.

Moments later they heard shouting coming from the property and three gunshots rang out before the visitors bundled back into their vehicles and sped off.

The police and private security responded to the scene and found the bodies of Gcoko and two others inside the house. The three men had allegedly been shot and hacked to death with pangas.

However, while they were shocked by the violent nature of the incident, neighbouring residents said this was not the first suspicious incident at the property, which had been the subject of police surveillance and raids in recent months.

Upon arrival at the house on Thursday morning it was evident where the suspects had gained entry as a section of wooden fencing had been removed from the perimeter wall.

Several people stood behind the outer gate, engaged in hushed conversation.

The wooden fence via which the panga-wielding men gained access to the home. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

“We cannot say anything at this stage. The matter is in the hands of the police,” one of Gcoko’s family members said.

A woman who identified herself as his girlfriend confirmed that Gcoko was one of the deceased, and despite not knowing their names, she said the other victims were his friends.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that their provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, based in Gqeberha, had taken over the matter and was investigating three murders.

‘Multiple open wounds to the head’

“SAPS Walmer responded to a complaint at approximately 9.47pm, and found that the fence was broken. They further noticed that the window in the lounge was shattered. Upon further inspection they found the bodies of three males in the main bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds and multiple open wounds to the head.”

Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the attack was not yet known, and that no arrests have been made. Atlas Security released a statement stating that it was alleged that the firearm used to shoot the men had belonged to one of the deceased, saying it had been taken from the victim during the attack.

A family member of the Gqeberha man who was shot and killed in his Fairview home on Wednesday night, at the crime scene on Thursday morning. She declined to give her name. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Another statement circulated by Citywide Security said the property had been the subject of previous police attention.

“Police have conducted several operations at this address in the past. At this stage, there is no indication of a broader threat to the wider community,” the statement read.

A neighbour, who chose to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said she had heard several vehicles arrive and park near the property in question.

“It was around 9.30pm. There were three bakkies and what looked like a VW Polo, and more than 10 people got out of the vehicles.”

Heated argument

She said the group walked to the property and she could hear banging before a heated argument ensued.

“I went to my backyard and I could hear them banging on the security gate by the front door. The next thing there were three gunshots and I ran back inside.

“It was probably two minutes later when they jumped back in their cars and drove off.” Neighbours went to the property and called for the owner, but there was no response. The police responded shortly thereafter to make the gruesome discovery.

“I moved here around October last year, and in that time the police have raided the property at least twice that I am aware of. From what I understand, he (Gcoko) was working in the taxi industry, but I know very little more about his dealings,” the neighbour said.

The police have urged anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Mondi Sitole at 082 457 2812. Alternatively, they can contact their nearest police station. DM