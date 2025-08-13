Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US approves potential sales of munitions, bombs and rockets to Nigeria

In a dazzling display of military-industrial matchmaking, Lockheed Martin, RTX Missiles and Defense, and BAE Systems have teamed up to sell weapons like they're the hottest new tech gadgets on the market.
US approves potential sales of munitions, bombs and rockets to Nigeria
Reuters
By Reuters
13 Aug 2025
Facebook
0

The contractors for the sales are Lockheed Martin LMT.N , RTX Missiles and Defense RTX.N and BAE Systems BAES.L, the statement said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto)

Comments (0)

Scroll down to load comments...