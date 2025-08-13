Typhoon Podul blows through southern Taiwan leaving one person missing

Taiwan is regularly hit by typhoons, generally along its mountainous east coast facing the Pacific.

Podul slammed into the southeastern city of Taitung around 1 p.m. (0500 GMT), passed through the southern tip of the island and then into the Taiwan Strait some three hours later, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said.

It is expected to next make landfall on China's southern coast late on Wednesday or early Thursday, affecting Fujian and Guangdong provinces, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

In Taiwan, one person was reported missing and 33 others injured, the government said.

Nine cities and counties announced the suspension of work and school for Wednesday, including the southern metropolises of Kaohsiung and Tainan.

In the capital Taipei, home to Taiwan's financial markets, there were blustery winds but no impact.

Authorities also evacuated those whose homes were damaged by a July typhoon that brought record winds and damaged the electricity grid in a rare direct hit to Taiwan's west coast.

The government said more than 5,500 people had been evacuated ahead of the typhoon's arrival.

All domestic flights were cancelled on Wednesday - 252 in total - while 155 international flights were also called off, the transport ministry said.

Taiwan's two main international carriers China Airlines 2610.TW and EVA Air 2618.TW said their cancellations were focused on routes out of Kaohsiung, with some flights from the island's main international airport at Taoyuan stopped as well.

As much as 600 mm (24 inches) of rain was forecast in southern mountainous areas over the coming few days, the Central Weather Administration said.

More than a year's rainfall fell in a single week this month in some southern areas, unleashing widespread landslides and flooding, with four deaths.

