When the late Sister Ethel Normoyle founded the Missionvale Care Centre in 1992, she especially had young, poverty-stricken children in mind. Thamsanqa Lucky Ngamlana was about six years old when he met Normoyle — he and a few friends from the neighbourhood frequented the centre to receive the bread and soup that was served there.

Fast-forward a few decades later, and Ngamlana is paying it forward. “I made a conscious decision to become the older brother I never had,” he told Daily Maverick.

Ngamlana was always invested in his community, but when he left his marketing job in 2019, he became actively involved.

“The best place I knew to truly care for the community is the centre, so I went there and was trained under Mother’s [Sabrina Lambers, the general manager] guidance.”

Ngamlana became involved with the centre’s skills development programme.

“I head up the skills training activities. Our aim is to empower people through our developmental programmes, which include vegetable gardening, sewing, art, cooking, carpentry and a fantastic work-readiness course, as well as new venture creation for our future entrepreneurs.”

In just two years, the centre’s initiatives have placed more than 350 young people in secure jobs, enabling them to have an income and to provide for their families.

“We constantly receive excellent reports on their progress from big companies, such as Ackermans, Spar, McDonald’s, Burger King, to name a few. It is immensely rewarding to see young people transform their lives, becoming breadwinners and role models in some of the toughest neighbourhoods in town.

“Many people ask what our ‘magic sauce’ is. Well, we always start by selecting people based on character above all else, because everything else can be taught. We also offer continued mentoring and support throughout their introduction into the working world because our goal is to get as many youngsters self-sufficient and positively contributing to society,” he explained.

Lucky Ngamlana with his dedicated training team at the Missionvale Care Centre (Photo: Supplied)

The founder of the Tidy Kragga Kamma Road initiative, a community project aimed at enhancing the road’s appearance and safety, Dr Johann Malherbe, said the organisation was looking to employ workers, and Ngamlana’s trainees fitted the bill perfectly.

Zeal and purpose

“For the initiative, we wanted young, passionate people to employ. They would be responsible for the upkeep of the strip and making a difference. For me, this meant that they needed to be driven and see the value in the work they were doing.

“I approached Lucky, and the people we have employed are amazing. They work hard and have a zeal and purpose that just proves the outstanding work that is being done by Lucky and the Missionvale Care Centre,” said Malherbe.

Ngamlana was recently appointed as Tidy Kragga Kamma Road’s spokesperson.

The Missionvale Care Centre does not charge the young people for the training, nor does it have placement fees for businesses.

“For me, the fulfilment comes when I see a young person believing in themselves again. Seeing someone who was lost in substance abuse, looking up and being given another chance to make something of their lives. And just seeing young people who had lost all hope of finding jobs, being able to turn life around for their families.”

Entrepreneurial skills

Nolonwabo Manentsa (28) opened her manicure and pedicure business, Nolo’s Studio, two months ago.

“I have been getting thorough training at the centre, not just on doing nails, but entrepreneurial skills as well,” said Manentsa.

“We’re trained to think outside of the box to make a living. I am still in the hair and beauty course, because I want to expand my business, but the success I have seen so far is something I never thought would be possible for me.”

Manentsa said that in addition to the training, she enjoyed the social media marketing workshops that were hosted by representatives of the Nelson Mandela University.

“They really just open up your mind to the best ways to market yourself and your business. We really get the whole package. I really wish more young people would come here and see for themselves. When you walk out of just one session, you’re completely changed. You think differently and see opportunities everywhere.”

Life-changing

For Khazimla Bhinca, who registered for the carpentry course at the centre, meeting Ngamlana was a life-changing experience.

“I matriculated last year, and because I applied to university late, I didn’t get in,” said Bhinca.

“Lucky and the entire team, my A-Team, really boosted my confidence and made me realise that even applying late was because of self-doubt. They showed me other ways of gaining a skill that could restore my dignity and help me get a job.

“I went in for carpentry lessons and left with so much more, even the ability to just express myself confidently.”

Bhinca now works as a call centre agent at iSon Xperiences in Newton Park, which provides services for some of South Africa’s biggest companies, including MultiChoice.

“Lucky really is like a big brother; he and the team taught me ways to adapt to a workplace and understand that setbacks will happen in life, but instead of defining me, they should refine me,” said Bhinca.

The marketing manager at the Missionvale Care Centre, Linda van Oudheusden, said Ngamlana was a key player at the centre.

“Dare I say, he is one of the best people to walk on this planet. The best thing about him is the powerful, kind and humble energy he brings to anything he touches.

“He is also from Missionvale, which makes him connect so well with the young people here. He is passionate about their future and the future of this community. We’re always so proud of him.” DM