THE AMERIKANERS

Exclusive — the US plan to bring Kenyans to SA to process Afrikaner ‘refugees'

In a twist worthy of a soap opera, the US is nudging South Africa to roll out the red carpet for a gaggle of Kenyan-based workers to aid Afrikaner “refugees,” while Pretoria rolls its eyes and insists there’s no such thing as a South African refugee — talk about a diplomatic tango!
Exclusive — the US plan to bring Kenyans to SA to process Afrikaner 'refugees'
Rebecca Davis
Rebecca Davis
13 Aug 2025
The US State Department has asked the South African government to fast-track visas for around 30 workers based in Kenya so that they can assist with processing the Afrikaner “refugees”.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed to Daily Maverick on Wednesday that the visa applications had been received on 29 July.

The plan is to bring the Nairobi-based staffers to live and work in South Africa for around two years, after which it appears the resettlement window for Afrikaner “refugees” in the US may be closed.

Government Communication and Information System spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa told Daily Maverick that the subject was “not on the formal agenda of the Cabinet”, which met last week, and “no written submission [was] submitted for Cabinet discussions to this effect”.

Daily Maverick understands from impeccable sources, however, that the issue was verbally discussed at the last Cabinet meeting — and the sentiment was one of annoyance.

The South African government has made it clear that it deeply disapproves of the controversial “refugee” programme, with Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya saying in May: “Our position is that there are no South African citizens who can be classified as refugees to any part of the world.”

Understanding the Kenyan connection

That the Afrikaner “refugees” are being processed through Kenya has been publicly confirmed.

A notice on the website of the US mission in South Africa states: “As of July 2025, the Department of State shifted all support functions to RSC Africa, which is operated by Church World Service and based in Nairobi, Kenya.”

It continues: “RSC Africa is a trusted partner of the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) with over 20 years of experience and has no connection to the South African government. RSC Africa will be responsible for communicating with applicants and responding to applicant inquiries.”

The “Amerikaners” X account — which provides information to would-be “refugees” — posted on 17 July: “If you receive an email indicating that someone in Kenya will contact you, along with a reference number and specific phone numbers, please do not be alarmed. These emails are legitimate.”

RSC stands for Resettlement Support Centre. Its umbrella body, the Church World Service, was founded by US churches in the aftermath of World War 2 to help settle refugees fleeing Europe and Asia.

Daily Maverick understands that the Church World Service normally works on refugee resettlement in collaboration with the United Nations’ International Organisation of Migration (IOM), but in this instance, the IOM declined to assist.

The IOM did not respond to Daily Maverick’s request for comment on Wednesday, but a source told US public broadcaster NPR in May that the IOM “refused to be involved in the process”. The Episcopal Church’s migration service also refused a directive from the federal government to assist with the Afrikaners' relocation.

Church World Service released a statement in May expressing disappointment at the prioritisation of Afrikaners above other refugees by the Trump administration.

“We are concerned that the US government has chosen to fast-track the admission of Afrikaners, while actively fighting court orders to provide life-saving resettlement to other refugee populations who are in desperate need of resettlement,” said the body.

It stated, nonetheless, that it was willing to provide its services to the Afrikaner “refugees”.

Church World Service had not responded to requests for comment at the time of writing.

But which visa would they be eligible for?

Immigration expert Claudia Pizzocri told Daily Maverick that the Kenya-based staffers would not be eligible for work visas in South Africa.

“Work visas are only issued to those who qualify, and subject to a secured offer or contract of employment in South Africa, by a South African entity, not a foreign embassy,” said Pizzocri.

A diplomatic source told Daily Maverick that an application for a diplomatic visa would also be unlikely to succeed because this scenario is not legally covered by the Vienna Convention, which governs diplomatic relations between countries.

Home Affairs had the answer for Daily Maverick on Wednesday: the Kenyans had applied for volunteer visas.

“Like all such applications, they will be assessed in compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and criteria,” said spokesperson and deputy director-general Thulani Mavuso.

“The routine turnaround time for this visa category is eight weeks.”

But volunteer visas, as information from Breytenbachs Immigration Consultants makes clear, require applicants to receive no paid remuneration for the work they do in South Africa. All the work done must be for free.

It is highly unlikely that the resettlement workers coming from Nairobi to South Africa would, in reality, be unpaid.

A current recruitment advertisement on Church World Service's website is for a Child Protection Specialist to work in the “South Africa Resettlement Unit”, tasked with preparing reports on would-be refugee children.

It is advertised as being a “Grade 6” position, which, according to the UN salary scale, would be likely to come with a salary of “more than 2,109 USD” monthly (around R37,000).

In other words, the US State Department would probably require South African authorities to bend the rules for these applicants — and from what Daily Maverick understands, there is scant appetite from the South African executive to do so.

The US embassy did not respond to Daily Maverick’s questions on Wednesday.

Applications come at a bad time for US-SA relations

The visa applications could hardly come at a worse juncture in terms of relations between Pretoria and Washington.

The US State Department’s latest Country Report on South Africa, published on Tuesday, claimed that “the human rights situation in South Africa significantly worsened” during 2024, citing “arbitrary or unlawful killings”, incidents of “arbitrary arrest or detention” and the “repression of racial minorities”.

The report is littered with exaggerations and factual flaws.

Certain to inflame tensions in addition was the coverage of the SA National Defence Force chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, cosying up to the top dogs of the Iranian army in Tehran on Tuesday.

Maphwanya was quoted by Iranian media as saying, “Republic of South Africa and the Islamic Republic of Iran have common goals”, a statement which is likely to concern Washington, although Maphwanya clarified that he meant that the two countries “always stand alongside the oppressed and defenceless people of the world”.

Against this backdrop, and that of the stiff export tariffs imposed on South Africa by the US, the visa saga — although it applies to only a few dozen people — takes on a heightened significance. Will Pretoria bend over backwards to accommodate a Trump project it considers nothing more than a diplomatic irritant? DM

Comments (9)

Francois Smith Aug 14, 2025, 06:16 AM

Strange the government of ours: Standing next to Iran as they always stand alongside oppressed and defenseless people? I am sure that more than 50% of Iran's people, women, are oppressed and defenseless. I don't see the ANC standing up for any single woman in Iran (or Ukraine) or in RSA for that matter. They may fake the latter.

villasecunda@polka.co.za Aug 14, 2025, 07:54 AM

Fully in agreement. It is another indication of the utterly disgraceful but obviously true beliefs of this government. They should, but will not, hang their heads in shame.

Geoff Krige Aug 14, 2025, 08:22 AM

Not sure what Iran has to do with this article. Does the US have a refugee programme targeting the oppressed women of Iran which is run with the full cooperation of the Iranian regime?

John P Aug 14, 2025, 09:04 AM

Perhaps you meant to respond to a different article?

Penny Philip Aug 14, 2025, 10:05 AM

You clearly need to read up on life in Iran.

Lawrence Sisitka Aug 14, 2025, 06:34 AM

Sheer insanity of course, the toxic dumbness in the White House is spreading it's nonsense everywhere. Let's hope that this finally convinces the SA government to wave bye bye to the US.

Rod MacLeod Aug 14, 2025, 08:17 AM

I do hope you're writing your e-notes on gear that's not IOS or Windows based, or using Intel processors etc. - just to be pure, you understand, when you take anti-US positions.

Julian Chandler Aug 14, 2025, 08:58 AM

Those are private company products, not the US governments. Very few of them are even made in the US.

Rod MacLeod Aug 14, 2025, 09:18 AM

Irrelevant. It's the technology that counts. And waving bye-bye to the US means the whole of the US.

Penny Philip Aug 14, 2025, 10:06 AM

Nonsense

Jacques de Villiers Aug 14, 2025, 11:30 AM

Embarrassing argument. By this logic none of us should be criticising China.

Martin Neethling Aug 14, 2025, 06:45 AM

Pretoria’s ‘irritation’ with the US will never serve any action or initiative that might actually improve relations or support economic growth. Neither will confidently stating, as fact, that the US State Department’s Country report is ‘littered with exaggerations and factual flaws’. It’s incredible how we think that US officials are so ignorant. South Africa’s arrogance when facing the reality of our drift away from the promise of our new democracy is painful to watch.

Geoff Krige Aug 14, 2025, 08:27 AM

The arrogance of USA never ceases to amaze me. They run a "refugee" programme that is nothing more than a blatantly racist slap in the face to South Africa, and they then demand preferential treatment for the people implementing that programme. I am surprised the ANC only expressed annoyance.

vincentj.barnes Aug 14, 2025, 01:57 PM

One hundred percent

Roddwyn Samskonski Aug 14, 2025, 09:17 AM

Anyone who wants to live in the USA in its current political climate needs their head read.

Mike Schroeder Aug 14, 2025, 12:29 PM

well said!!

Gerhard Ferreira Aug 15, 2025, 11:20 AM

100% in agreement with you! I do think however, all the apartheid appologists have wet dreams to live in the USA with the current political climate there.

J C Aug 14, 2025, 12:29 PM

Whateva - there are much bigger fish to fry, than the "Amerikaners" - let them go and live wherever they want to - if only the useless government would make as big a song and dance about crime, the economy, state capture...

Dhasagan Pillay Aug 14, 2025, 01:17 PM

How fascinating. The US wants a favour. I hope that our negotiators milk this for weeks on end. Should there be no negotiating noises made - I do hope they have the backbone to walk away or repeat the exact wording down to teh commas back to the non-negotiating officials. It might at the very least provide a level of entertainment.

Tony Eva Aug 14, 2025, 02:20 PM

So why can SA not deport these so called refugees to the US?

Rae Earl Aug 14, 2025, 02:24 PM

Wonder what the thought processes in potential Amerikaners is looking like now. The viewpoints expressed by the families already in the US are not promising. Homesickness, longing for the company of friends and relatives, and a marked lack of decent jobs, is compounded by the complete lack of warmth and offers of friendship in closed communities. Ag shame.

Gerhard Ferreira Aug 15, 2025, 11:25 AM

Wait till they encounter Karens in shopping malls catching them speaking Afrikaans. They will have to fully "Americanized" and sacrifice Afrikaans as their language. I wish them well never to return to our shores.