Turkey battles wildfire in northwest for second day after evacuations

In a fiery showdown that momentarily grounded flights and closed the Dardanelles Strait, Canakkale's wildfires are being tamed by a fleet of seven planes and six helicopters, proving that even Mother Nature can’t outsmart a well-coordinated aerial assault.
Turkey battles wildfire in northwest for second day after evacuations epaselect epa12213895 A man tries to put out a wildfire in the Cesme district of Izmir, Turkey, 03 July 2025. Wildfires in the Izmir region have killed two people and forced evacuations, according to Governor Suleyman Elban. EPA/MERT CAKIR
Reuters
By Reuters
12 Aug 2025
Both Canakkale airport and the Dardanelles Strait, which connects the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara, were temporarily shut due to the wildfireson Monday.

Wildfires in Canakkale's Ezine and Ayvacik districts were largely brought under control, but blazes in the city centre in the southern part of the Dardanelles Strait were still burning, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said in a post on X.

Seven planes and six helicopters were tackling the blaze on Tuesday, Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman said in a post on X, adding that there was no immediate danger to residential areas.

Other wildfires in the northern province of Edirne and southern province of Hatay were completely brought under control while efforts were underway to battle another wildfire in the western province of Manisa, Yumakli said.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler and Andrew Cawthorne)

