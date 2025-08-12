July 2025 round-up of Daily Maverick’s #Live Journalism
In a whirlwind of July webinars, marketing maestros and crypto connoisseurs tackled everything from the future of brand-building and nurturing creativity to the chaotic consequences of viral book clubs, all while pondering the intricacies of South African identity.
July kicked off with episode 1 of Season 2 of the Marketing Masterclass series hosted by David Blyth and Khaya Dlanga of eatbigfish, in collaboration with The Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA) and The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA).
Guests Sechaba Motsieloa (Managing Partner and COO, Kansy Group; MASA Board Chair) and Elizabeth Mokwena (Executive Marketing Director, Unilever Home Care Southern Africa) discussed the essential skills marketers need to succeed in a rapidly changing world — leading with purpose, cultural agility, and a “think-global” approach. It was a thoughtful session, grounded in practical experience and strategic insight.
One attendee said the following: In isiZulu we say “indlela ibuzwa kwabaphambili”, loosely translated to “the way forward is asked to those who’ve travelled it”. Thank you for availing yourself as we ask you all.
style="font-weight: 400;">Watch the full recording here.
Decrypting Crypto: The Utility Conversation
Business Maverick journalist and Crypto Corner editor Lindsey Schutters led an insightful discussion on the real-world uses of cryptocurrency. He was joined by Larry Cooke (Legal Counsel, Binance South Africa) and Hermann Vivier (Bitcoin advocate and founder of Bitcoin Ekasi).
Together, they unpacked crypto’s everyday applications — from payments and long-term savings to income generation and digital asset ownership — while addressing key risks and the evolving tools shaping its future beyond speculation.
style="font-weight: 400;">Watch the full recording here.
Book People: When Book Clubs Go Viral
Our third July webinar took a literary turn. Hosted by Sarah Hoek, the session featured bestselling author Paige Nick as they unpacked her novel Book People, which explores the chaos that erupts when a once-quiet Facebook book club spirals into online hate, cancel culture and real-world violence.
The conversation examined the fine line between fandom and frenzy, and what the story reveals about toxic digital communities and virality. The audience was captivated by Paige’s reflections on the online world and her creative process.
style="font-weight: 400;">Watch the full recording here.
Marketing Masterclass: Building a Career in Marketing
David Blyth and Khaya Dlanga returned with episode 2 of the Marketing Masterclass series: Building a Career in Marketing. They were joined by Sharon Keith (Non-Executive Director and Chief Coach, Delta Victor Bravo; former Marketing Director at Heineken Beverages SA) and Suhana Gordhan (Founder and Chief Creative Officer, LoveSong).
Together, they reflected on career journeys, the role of mentorship, creative confidence and the importance of values-driven leadership in shaping meaningful marketing careers.
style="font-weight: 400;">Watch the full recording here.
What does it mean to be South African?
In a conversation led by Managing Editor Zukiswa Pikoli, Professors William Gumede (Democracy Works Foundation) and Pierre de Vos (UCT) unpacked the question of South African identity. Rather than offering a single definition, the webinar explored the complexities, contradictions and multiple truths that shape our national sense of self. It was an honest and reflective discussion that embraced nuance over neat conclusions — a reminder that identity is something we continue to negotiate, both individually and collectively.
style="font-weight: 400;">Watch the full recording here.
Marketing Masterclass: Nurturing Creativity
David Blyth and Khaya Dlanga were joined by Gillian Rightford (MD of Adtherapy) and Carl Willoughby (Chief Creative Officer at TBWA\Hunt\ Lascaris) for a conversation on nurturing creativity — not just in individuals, but within teams and company culture. Together, they unpacked what it means to create an environment where creativity thrives, and why intentional support, leadership, and curiosity are essential to keeping the creative spark alive. DM
style="font-weight: 400;">Watch the full recording here.