July 2025 round-up of Daily Maverick’s #Live Journalism

Marketing Masterclass: Marketer of the Future

July kicked off with episode 1 of Season 2 of the Marketing Masterclass series hosted by David Blyth and Khaya Dlanga of eatbigfish, in collaboration with The Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA) and The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA).

Guests Sechaba Motsieloa (Managing Partner and COO, Kansy Group; MASA Board Chair) and Elizabeth Mokwena (Executive Marketing Director, Unilever Home Care Southern Africa) discussed the essential skills marketers need to succeed in a rapidly changing world — leading with purpose, cultural agility, and a “think-global” approach. It was a thoughtful session, grounded in practical experience and strategic insight.

One attendee said the following: In isiZulu we say “indlela ibuzwa kwabaphambili”, loosely translated to “the way forward is asked to those who’ve travelled it”. Thank you for availing yourself as we ask you all.