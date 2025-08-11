This frittata recipe is perfect for breakfast or brunch and can easily feed four with a side of toast. As well as its backbone of eggs (and this is large, there are eight of them), it contains tomatoes, garlic, leeks, bacon and sweetcorn. And cheese, of course.

Ingredients

3 small tomatoes, chopped

1 large clove of garlic, chopped

3 leeks, washed and chopped

200 g back bacon, diced

1 cob of sweetcorn, kernels of

8 large eggs, beaten

Olive oil

250 g Cheddar cheese, grated

Parsley

Salt and black pepper

Method

Sauté leeks and garlic in olive oil, stirring, until soft and lightly caramelised.

Add the sweetcorn kernels and cook for three minutes.

Add the chopped tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and cook gently for five minutes.

Remove to a side dish, add more oil to the pan and cook the diced bacon till crisp but not hard.

Return the cooked vegetables to the pan, stir and cook together for two minutes.

Beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the grated cheese.

Pour the egg and cheese mixture into the pan, add most of the chopped parsley, and stir.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes and serve with toast. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award, in 2021 and 2023.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.