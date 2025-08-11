Daily Maverick
Lekker Brekker Monday: Frittata with bacon, sweetcorn and leeks

A frittata transforms a simple omelette of the French style into a substantial meal in the Italian iteration. Both have their individual charms, and while a French omelette is generally more popular, a step away to a frittata is one worth taking now and then.
Lekker Brekker Monday: Frittata with bacon, sweetcorn and leeks Tony Jackman’s frittata with bacon, eggs, sweetcorn, leeks and tomato. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
Tony Jackman
Tony Jackman
11 Aug 2025
This frittata recipe is perfect for breakfast or brunch and can easily feed four with a side of toast. As well as its backbone of eggs (and this is large, there are eight of them), it contains tomatoes, garlic, leeks, bacon and sweetcorn. And cheese, of course.

Ingredients

3 small tomatoes, chopped

1 large clove of garlic, chopped

3 leeks, washed and chopped

200 g back bacon, diced

1 cob of sweetcorn, kernels of

8 large eggs, beaten

Olive oil

250 g Cheddar cheese, grated

Parsley

Salt and black pepper

Method

Sauté leeks and garlic in olive oil, stirring, until soft and lightly caramelised.

Add the sweetcorn kernels and cook for three minutes.

Add the chopped tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and cook gently for five minutes.

Remove to a side dish, add more oil to the pan and cook the diced bacon till crisp but not hard.

Return the cooked vegetables to the pan, stir and cook together for two minutes.

Beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the grated cheese.

Pour the egg and cheese mixture into the pan, add most of the chopped parsley, and stir.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes and serve with toast. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award, in 2021 and 2023.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Comments (3)

Victor Botha Aug 24, 2021, 07:55 PM

would be nice to know at what temp. to bake the frittata. Is the oven preheated??

Peter Geddes Mar 18, 2024, 04:54 PM

Another quicker option is to cook the final mixture with the eggs on the stove top until half done, then put the open pan under the stove grill element to cook the top. Be careful not to burn the pan handle if it’s plastic!

Dietmar Horn Aug 11, 2025, 09:10 AM

Leftover potatoes from the day before and egg whites left over from making mayonnaise can also be used in a frittata.