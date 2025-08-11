Like a wildlife documentary in Parliament, the team studies and dissects the polygamous political marriage born out of the 2024 elections, where the ANC, having been klapped at the polls, found itself with less than 50% of the vote – and a big, empty bed in Tuynhuys. What followed was less House of Cards and more Boer Soek ‘n Vrou: Parliamentary Edition.

Would the DA get the rose?

Would the IFP bring snacks?

Would Gayton McKenzie bring a surprise twist or just another hat?

Spoiler alert: the ANC courted the DA, and after a slow-burn enemies-to-lovers arc, they said “I do” (to working together).

Along with eight smaller parties, they formed the GNU – that’s nine makotis in one house, and yes, the DA is still undlunkulu. But in true South African fashion, nobody knows how long this bad romance will last. Will it be lasting love or a bitter divorce before year-end?

Meanwhile, in the opposition corner, the MK party, born from Zuma’s political ashes and packing 14.5% of the vote, was supposed to be the bold new watchdog. But instead of barking they’ve been napping through crucial parliamentary votes. So much for being the government-in-waiting – at this rate they’re barely the WhatsApp group admin.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get spicier, Tony Leon and Mmusi Maimane make a guest appearance. Leon makes a surprising observation about MK: “They’re an interesting example of not performing particularly well as a parliamentary opposition but who on the ground seem to be making significant progress.” Maimane makes the case for being driven by “the strength of your ideas, not the sheer number [of MPs in a parliamentary party]”.

So, how do we hold any of these political lovebirds accountable?

According to KG and Zoë:

By paying attention.

By making noise.

And by remembering that babysitters can’t sleep while the house is on fire.

This isn’t just a show. It’s a public service – wrapped in satire, served with a wink and backed by facts.

Let’s keep the GNU honest.

Let’s keep the vibe Aweh. DM

For more from Politically Aweh, subscribe on