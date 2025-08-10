There is a major cold front sweeping across South Africa as I write this. And in Johannesburg, where I live, temperatures have already dropped. The cold front feels like winter’s last middle finger to us before it finally hands over the reins to spring next month.

There must be some science in craving hot and hearty meals when temperatures drop. Here is my bit of unverified science (seriously, there are no facts backing up my theory). I think that, when it’s cold, our bodies burn more energy just to keep warm, which triggers hunger signals and a desire for foods that provide both comfort and calories.

Plus, steaming soups and rich stews do more than warm us up. They satisfy a psychological need for coziness that colder weather seems to awaken in all of us.

That is my theory and I’m sticking to it.

In light of the cold front, my body was craving a homemade pie. So, I opted to make a classic shepherd’s pie (shepherd’s pie or cottage pie, depending on who you ask). There’s something about this humble dish that just screams comfort. With its rich, savoury mince base topped with golden mashed potatoes, it’s like a warm hug on a plate.

Beyond its deliciousness, shepherd’s pie is perfect for chilly days because it packs a satisfying balance of protein, carbs and hearty flavours that help fend off the cold. The beauty of this dish is its simplicity and versatility; you can tweak the ingredients to suit your taste or what’s in your fridge.

Traditional Irish shepherd’s pie calls for ground lamb. The key difference between shepherd’s pie and cottage pie is the type of meat used; shepherd’s pie uses ground lamb, while cottage pie uses ground beef. I’ve called this recipe shepherd’s pie, but it can easily be adapted to use either ground beef or ground lamb, depending on your preference.

And besides, I am a firm believer in tweaking recipes and making them your own. Living in South Africa affords us the room to tweak recipes since the country is bursting with a variety of flavours. From the smoky warmth of local spices, to fresh, vibrant herbs and unique ingredients, South African cuisine encourages culinary creativity.

Here’s how I improvised and made the recipe my own.

Embarrassingly, I don’t own a proper casserole dish (my kitchen is still under construction in the adulting department). So, a disposable foil casserole dish stepped up to the challenge and did the job surprisingly well. It might not win any awards for presentation, but hey, the pie was delicious, and cleanup was a breeze! If anyone feels generous and has a casserole dish lying around, I’m officially open to donations. Think of it as a charitable act to save future pies from the perils of flimsy foil!

Comically, the foil casserole dish was way too large, so my mince and potatoes didn’t come close to filling all that glorious space. If you see gaps and empty spots in photos of the dish, please pretend they’re part of the presentation; minimalist, spacious and full of potential!

In further tweaking the recipe, I topped up the pie with grated Gouda cheese. Any kind of cheese works. Traditional shepherd’s pie does not require a cheese topping as part of its classic definition. However, many modern or adapted recipes include cheese in or on the mashed potato topping to add extra flavour and richness.

So there you have it. My tribute to winter’s last hurrah features a humble shepherd’s pie that sported a cheesy crown and a foil throne. Whether you stick to tradition or throw in your own flavour fireworks, remember: when the cold front rolls in, the only thing you really need to warm up is your stomach (and maybe your heart, if you’re lucky).

Ray’s chill-beating shepherd’s pie

Ray tucks in to his first homemade shepherd’s pie. (Photo: Ray Mahlaka)

Ingredients

For the mince filling:

500g ground lamb or beef (use lamb for traditional shepherd’s pie, beef if you prefer)

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp crushed garlic

2 cup frozen mixed vegetables

2 Tbsp tomato sauce

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp smoked paprika or mild curry powder

1 tsp dried thyme or mixed herbs

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup beef or vegetable stock

2 Tbsp cooking oil or butter

For the mashed potato topping:

3 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1/2 cup milk or cream

2 Tbsp butter

Salt and pepper to taste

100g grated Gouda cheese – optional but highly recommended!

Method

Prep the potatoes:

Place potatoes in a large pot, cover with salted water and bring to a boil. Cook until tender (15-20 minutes). Drain, then mash with butter and milk until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Make the meat filling:

Heat oil or butter in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add onions and garlic, sauté until softened and fragrant. Add the ground lamb or beef, breaking it up with a spoon. Brown the meat until cooked through.

Stir in tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika or curry powder, thyme, salt and pepper. Mix well.

Pour in the stock, reduce heat, and let it simmer uncovered for 10 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly. Stir in mixed vegetables and cook for 5 more minutes.

Preheat your oven to 200°C. Transfer the meat mixture into your casserole dish. Spread the mashed potatoes evenly over the top, covering the meat completely.

Place the pie in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the top is golden and slightly crispy. Take the pie out and if using cheese, sprinkle it generously on top. Place pie back in the oven for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts and browns.

Let the pie rest for a few minutes before serving. DM