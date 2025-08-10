Daily Maverick
The National Dialogue falters — there may be a better way

The National Dialogue, destined for the scrapheap, might just be the perfect excuse for South Africa to finally have the tough economic conversations it desperately needs—albeit behind closed doors, where the real negotiations can take place without the theatrics.
By Stephen Grootes
10 Aug 2025
There were many reasons why the National Dialogue was bound to fail, including, of course, that so many of its participants would have been so performative.

While the foundations that have withdrawn have pointed to principle, saying that this should have been a bottom-up process, there may be other explanations.

Among the first to propose the idea of a National Dialogue was former president Thabo Mbeki. His foundation is among those that have withdrawn.

Perhaps it was about principle. Perhaps it was because he felt he was not given a powerful enough role. Or, given the very difficult history between him and President Cyril Ramaphosa, perhaps he just decided to hit him where it hurt.

The truth is, the National Convention was never going to be properly representative.

While it may continue, and there may even be a National Dialogue at some point, because it is already not truly representative it will now be more of a side-show. It will probably not dominate the national narrative in any meaningful way.

While it was doomed from the start, it would also never have survived the decision by the DA to withdraw. Of course, this decision was probably political (it was a direct response to the sacking of Andrew Whitfield). But its constituency is too big to ignore.

Given the largely racialised nature of our politics, the dialogue would have lacked legitimacy without the DA.

One might well have a twinge of sympathy, too, for the “Prominent Persons” who were corralled into being a part of this. It was probably impossible for many of them to ignore the Presidency. But this process carried the risk of ruining reputations.

Someone can be an amazing scientist, activist or sportsperson. But that doesn’t make you an expert on foreign policy, or help you develop a comprehensive policy on Gaza.

Economic dialogue

That said, there is still, obviously, a need for our country to do something. We need to talk. And we need to talk substantively. We cannot, and should not, go on like this, particularly when so many people no longer participate in our elections, and so many others vote along identity lines.

The comments made by PA leader Gayton McKenzie in the past about black people, and by its deputy leader Kenny Kunene about women, are horrific. Already, several bodies have lodged cases against them.

But because the PA has a constituency, the party is unlikely to lose its place in the national coalition, and its voters might continue to support it.

Which means that people who espouse these thoughts are still part of our mainstream politics and will remain there — and would be a part of the National Dialogue.

So, if not a National Dialogue, then what?

The “what” requires an accurate diagnosis of the problem.

Because our problems are so many, one should start by accepting that no single process will resolve them all, or even make substantial progress in more than one of them.

Instead, there needs to be a focus on the biggest problem, with the hope that solving that will prepare the ground to solve some of the others.

There can be no serious debate. It is obvious to anyone that the biggest problem is that our economy is not growing, and younger people cannot find work, and thus cannot find sustainable incomes.

To put it another way, as has been said many times, if we don’t solve this, it doesn’t really matter if we solve our other problems.

Now that the National Dialogue is unlikely to capture public attention, perhaps a window is opening for some kind of difficult discussion about our economy.

Closed discussions

Unfortunately, this will not be successful in public. It may be surprising for you to read this under this particular byline, but some things cannot be done live on TV. 

Instead, they can only be successful behind closed doors.

The problem here is obvious. Economic discussions involve leaders who represent different constituencies. All have people and issues on which they cannot be seen to give up.

If they’re on live TV, they have every incentive to be seen to fight hardest for their constituency. This means they hold out, almost immune to the pressure brought by the rest of society.

In other words, you will simply repeat the mistakes of the national coalition.

One of the fundamental problems any real economic conversation will have to deal with is that it will have to approach the world as it is, not as we want it to be.

We have intense inequality, the rich will not give up their position, the Trump administration is completely immune to Fikile Mbalula’s rants about imperialism.

What is needed now is a hard-headed, clear-eyed conversation about our economy and how to improve it.

If we can do that, then perhaps something good will have come out of a bad idea. DM

brucedanckwerts Aug 11, 2025, 06:50 AM

Great Suggestion. I hope you have read "Left Behind" by Paul Collier. I did not find it an easy read but I do think most of what he was trying to say was spot on. The point most relevant to South Africa (&amp; the challenge of NOT leaving the young &amp; unemployed behind) is that a country needs leaders that are obviously and overwhelmingly putting their country first, before any personal gain for themselves. From where I sit, nobody in your Rogues Gallery fits that bill. Bruce Danckwerts CHOMA ZM

Karl Sittlinger Aug 11, 2025, 08:06 AM

Political or not, the main accusation of the DA that the ANC is running a phony national dialog for its own purposes while the entire country (probably including the ANC itself) knows the problems are corruption and BEE (yes both!) that are causing our country to collapse. Completely true and justified. Now if you mean petty political reaction, its very much the ANC and CRs firing Whitfield that was performative so that CR doesn't look bad in front of his cadres, not for the good of of SA.

Lawrence Sisitka Aug 11, 2025, 08:12 AM

Yes, while I agree that the National Dialogue was (is?) all set to be at best an expensive farce, and at worst a disaster, I am quite sceptical about Mbeki's stance, as he has absolutely nothing to crow about in terms of the country's governance under his watch. We really do all know what the main issues are, and what will be needed to address them, so the time wasted on a dialogue would be far better spent prosecuting those who have brought the country to its knees and replacing them.

Carln Aug 11, 2025, 10:41 PM

100%. This is not time for talk. It is time for action. But this obsession with meeting and taking is pervasive. I recently had cause to deal with a local governmental employee in regards to implementing a decision that had been taken at a meeting some months before. His answer: I will call a meeting so we can discuss the matter. It is everywhere.

Michele Rivarola Aug 11, 2025, 08:56 AM

More wasted costs in publicity stunts as there will be cancellation costs. The "racist" DA that pulled out and now what are they going to label the latest bout of organisations to withdraw? Reactionary? Anti transformation? The penny dropped that the so-called dialogue was going to be nothing more than a praise singing party shoring exercise which the majority of SA is tired of. SA needs actual jobs not discussions about them. Get on doing what taxpayers pay your salaries for Mr President.

oliver59 Aug 11, 2025, 10:30 AM

We need a series of well-structured live debates on our core issues represented by experts on both sides, where all citizens of the country can get key points of view and facts from different but expert perspectives.

JIMMY SWIFT Aug 11, 2025, 11:46 AM

Is a "National Dialogue" even necessary? Surely the GNU should provide exactly that: a dialogue between the most representative parties. How would inviting more role-players (some with questionable agendas) bring greater resolution if the existing GNU partners cannot reach agreement? Political grandstanding is the real issue: the ANC being afraid of the DA claiming credit for proposed solutions, and the DA falling into the trap of doing so at every opportunity.

Cobble Dickery Aug 11, 2025, 01:57 PM

The only salvation of SA is the removal of the ANC. So this should be the only agenda item at the Dialog. But it won't be, so there is therefore no point in having the dialog. QED.

roelf.pretorius Aug 11, 2025, 06:01 PM

Of course Steven Groottes are mistaken; as far as I know the DA did NOT withdraw from the National Dialogue - it only withdrew from the 15 August establising meeting of it. The same also with the Foundations. Whether they will still participate in the end after so many criticisms and especially the unacceptable reaction from government, we shall have to see.

Mike Lawrie Aug 11, 2025, 08:07 PM

What a farce. To which of those persons attending did any citizen give a mandate to take up any particular position on the country's problems and needs? How did we citizens select them? How wise is a young beauty queen of all people that qualifies her to be appointed to be part of this group. Who says that the national dialog is what the populous feel is needed? Will anything that is decided in the debates be acted on by the ANC if the ANC does not itself agree to do so. What a really poor joke