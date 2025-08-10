The Springbok Women have selected a tried and tested 32-player squad for the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which starts later this month.

While it’s a squad that contains 20 players who have previously played at a Women’s Rugby World Cup, in many ways it’s South Africa’s first quadrennial tournament in terms of properly executed preparation.

Head coach Swys de Bruin has assembled a strong group of players for the tournament, which kicks off in England on 22 August.

Lock Nolusindiso Booi will captain the team in what will be her fourth Women’s Rugby World Cup and her final appearance for the team. The 40-year-old confirmed to Daily Maverick that she will retire after the tournament. Booi is the most-capped Springbok Woman, with 52 appearances for the national side.

Nolusindiso Booi (with the ball) has been named as Springbok Women's captain for the Women's Rugby World Cup. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

The powerful forward pack is replete with robust players, including props Sanelisiwe Charlie and vice-captain Babalwa Latsha, and combative loose forwards Aseza Hele, Sizophila Solontsi and Sinazo Mcatshulwa. All will be playing in their second World Cup, after gaining experience in New Zealand three years ago.

That side failed to win a match.

“The last time at the World Cup, we couldn’t pull off a win; we need to pull off a win somewhere this time around,” said De Bruin.

In total, there are 689 Test caps in the squad.

A better campaign

SA Rugby has upped its investment in women’s rugby since the last Women’s World Cup and has reaped the rewards with improved performances.

The Springbok Women have targeted beating Italy in their second group stage match on 31 August to help secure their passage into the knockouts. But first, they must beat underrated Brazil on 24 August.

“We must never get ahead of ourselves,” said De Bruin. “The first game is against Brazil on the 24th. We must stay in the process and work hard.”

South Africa’s preparation for the Women’s Rugby World Cup included playing two matches against the world’s second-ranked side, Canada.

They followed that with two matches against the Black Ferns XV (New Zealand’s second-choice side) in front of a near-capacity Athlone Stadium on consecutive weekends.

“We’re prepared enough,” said Booi. “We had a couple of games in front of a crowd. That’s one of the things that makes players nervous when they reach [the World Cup].

“They just need to go out and enjoy every moment because playing in a World Cup is something beautiful and big and it’s something to appreciate.”

Backline picks

Star player Nadine Roos has been listed as a utility back due to her ability to play across the backline with great proficiency.

South Africa’s all-time leading points scorer, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, and Jakkie Cilliers, who has recently taken over the goalkicking responsibilities, will be on their way to their second World Cup, while electric winger Ayanda Malinga will be at her first showpiece tournament.

“I’m very happy … because it’s important to make the right choices — not only for the team but for the individuals as well,” said De Bruin.

“The poor girls who are on the borderline — we have eight on standby — I really feel for them, but that’s life, that’s sport.

“I’m very happy for those that were picked; I’m 100% sure we have the right combinations.”

The squad will assemble in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 12 August and depart for England on Thursday, 14 August. DM

Springbok Women 2025 Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Sanelisiwe Charlie, Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Yonela Ngxingolo, Babalwa Latsha, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Micke Gunter, Lindelwa Gwala, Luchell Hanekom, Nolusindiso Booi, Danelle Lochner, Nomsa Mokwai, Anathi Qolo, Vainah Ubisi, Aseza Hele, Catha Jacobs, Lerato Makua, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Sizophila Solontsi, Faith Tshauke

Backs: Unam Tose Tayla Kinsey, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Mary Zulu, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Chumisa Qawe, Eloise Webb, Jakkie Cilliers, Ayanda Malinga, Maceala Samboya, Byrhandré Dolf, Nadine Roos