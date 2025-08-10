‘Close to my heart’ – Zoleka Mthiya on transforming education in Eastern Cape
In the quiet corners of the Eastern Cape, where small towns are often overlooked, one woman is reshaping education for young pupils. Zoleka Mthiya, a dedicated school administrator, has turned her passion for personal development into a mission beyond the traditional classroom.
“It was always close to my heart. As I worked in school administration, I noticed a gap, especially in parents’ understanding of learners with special needs,” she said.
Determined to bridge this gap, Mthiya has focused much of her work on raising awareness about learners with special educational needs (LSEN).
“Parents don’t always understand the different learning needs, and learners tend to progress year after year until they get stuck,” she said.
Her vision, however, has expanded beyond just awareness. “I am currently building a homesteading community. I believe every child should learn basic homesteading skills.
“It’s about… skills that help learners explore, engage and learn in ways the traditional classroom doesn’t always accommodate,” she said.
Mthiya’s approach acknowledges the diversity of learning styles.
“Some learners are auditory, others are visual or tactile. Many parents don’t realise this, so I focus on experiential learning to meet learners where they are.”
Mthiya runs a self-funded programme that groups pupils mainly from grades 4 to 7, integrating inclusive education principles.
“Instead of competing, learners learn how to collaborate. We encourage them to express themselves, sometimes through pictures or hands-on activities, especially when literacy challenges make verbal or written articulation difficult.”
One of her successful initiatives involves beekeeping, where pupils plan, produce, process and preserve honey – connecting practical skills with understanding scientific processes.
“Some kids can hear words but don’t understand them until they experience the process first-hand,” she explained.
Despite mostly running the programme alone, Mthiya enlists young, unemployed adults who assist after receiving training that she funds.
“They learn weaving, maths and other skills, then build their own businesses. It’s about creating a sustainable community where learners and youth grow.”
She has reached about 12 pupils so far, limited by the rural area and only being able to work part-time.
“We’re 34km from the main town, making travel difficult. I hope to organise camps and a mobile school to reach surrounding children,” she said.
She also connects with teachers and LSEN specialists through a provincial WhatsApp group for support.
Asked what keeps her motivated despite the challenges, Mthiya is clear.
“My vision motivates me. I see so much potential in the Eastern Cape, and I want to contribute to positivity and development here,” she said.
Apart from her educational work, Mthiya enjoys reading seminal guides to leadership such as The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey, which inspired her to begin her community initiatives.
When it comes to music, she prefers traditional songs that keep her connected to her culture.
She is also candid about rarely watching television – her last viewing was in 2016 – and prefers engaging directly with people in her community.
“I wake up every day knowing that I am addressing a real social need, and that gives me strength and is why I prefer speaking to people around me,” she said.
Mthiya encouraged other women to step out of their comfort zones and collaborate.
“I started by connecting with other young people doing similar work, especially women. Together, we can achieve so much more,” she said.
Christy Chitengu’s journey from stateless teen to legal advocate
Born in Johannesburg to Zimbabwean parents, Christy Chitengu lived, as she puts it, in legal limbo from an early age. Chitengu was in Grade 11 when she discovered that she would not be able to write her exams and matriculate because she was stateless – a person who is not considered a citizen of any country – despite being born and spending her entire life in South Africa.
Instead of letting the threat to her right to access basic education go unchallenged, she took up the fight in 2019. With the help of Lawyers for Human Rights, she pushed the Department of Home Affairs to enforce section 4 (3) of the South African Citizenship Act, which declared persons over the age of 18 born of non-South African parents in South Africa to be citizens.
It was a long and slow process, but four years later, in 2023, Chitengu finally had her citizenship recognised. Now, armed with a law degree, she practises human rights law and co-leads the Global Movement Against Statelessness, helping others fight for the right to belong, overcoming bureaucratic exclusion and opening legal pathways for other stateless people.
“It is truly empowering to realise that I was once in a position where I felt powerless, but now I am armed with the tools to help people become more informed. My approach was always to promote legal education in the nationality and citizenship space so that people can help themselves,” Chitengu said.
She says it is empowering to be in a position to help others, but also disheartening that thousands of people still require legal support to access what she believes is a fundamental and inalienable human right.
“It is disheartening to see that we have not made a lot of improvement in the handling of citizenship, where people, many who don’t have the resources, are forced to seek help from lawyers when there aren’t that many lawyers working in the space in the first place,” Chitengu said.
Through her role as a co-leader at the Global Movement Against Statelessness, Chitengu works to reshape leadership norms and drive inclusive legal reform.
Addressing the political and legal blind spots the government has in terms of recognising stateless people and effectively tackling the issue, Chitengu says that, politically, stateless people in South Africa are perceived as not being South African, when that is not always the case.
She told Daily Maverick about a conversation she had with the chief of a village bordering South Africa and Lesotho.
“Because where these people live is remote, although their children are born in South Africa, but not in a hospital or clinic, they would cross the border to get immunisation at a medical facility in Lesotho because it is closer than the ones in South Africa; they simply don’t have access. When they get the chance to register the births of their kids, the government says they are foreigners because the immunisation card says the child was immunised in a different country,” Chitengu explained.
Stories like these are why Chitengu dedicated her career to championing the rights of stateless people and bringing the issue to the global stage. “I have seen first-hand what justice and activism in the hands of lawyers can do, and I was deeply inspired. This is why I chose law and I found statelessness advocacy once my personal experience was brought into the mix.”
Improving the training of health specialists – Madeleine Muller
Dr Madeleine Muller, a family physician at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, and a senior lecturer at Walter Sisulu University, is part of a team seeking to overhaul training for medical specialists in South Africa.
The team, supported by the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, the South African Committee of Medical Deans and the South African Academy of Family Physicians, has started rolling out supervisor workplace assessment and teaching training for 550 clinical supervisors in all 10 South African medical universities.
The goal is to equip them with skills to implement workplace-based assessments in postgraduate medical education.
Muller is part of the core group that developed the teaching materials and is dedicated to fostering the growth of emotionally competent, patient-centred clinicians.
“We’ve been training specialists… in the same way for 40-plus years and, in 2022, a decision was made to upgrade all the specialist training to be more in line with what’s happening internationally and to provide better accountability for the quality of the specialists that we produce,” said Muller.
Part of the training for clinical supervisors looks at how to shift away from traditionally “unfriendly, hierarchical” learning environments for trainee doctors to spaces in which they can feel supported and empowered. Muller argues that this could reduce burnout, anxiety and even medical errors, since doctors would be more comfortable speaking out about problems.
“What I’m teaching is very much around understanding how emotions drive behaviour and understanding how unconscious bias plays in, so we teach a lot around diversity and how to create inclusive training for our diverse doctor populations, and then also how to work with power dynamics within our departments,” she explained.
Muller is driven by a desire to help people in mastering their “worst self” so that they can show up as their best self when it matters. Over the past 30 years, this has been her guiding principle when conducting health workshops for groups such as parents, teachers and adolescents.
“I love my job, and I love working in the public sector… We can complain a lot about all the stuff that’s wrong with the public sector, but we actually provide services to thousands of people every single day. There are vast amounts of people who are picking up their antiretroviral medicine, getting their diabetic treatment, being managed in our accidents and emergencies units.
“Overall, we’re doing pretty well. There are definitely gaps, but we’re providing extraordinary services to huge parts of our population – under very difficult circumstances sometimes. Knowing that you’re making a difference helps.”
Muller is on the steering committee for the Southern African Association of Health Educationalists’ Eastern Cape Chapter and is an executive committee member of the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa, where she oversees the mentoring portfolio and manages the rural onboarding programme. She also serves on the executive board of the Professional Association for Transgender Health South Africa.
‘Let’s open doors’ – Sibiya Nokuthula leads with purpose
Professor Sibiya Nokuthula’s journey is one to be celebrated this Women’s Month. She spoke to Daily Maverick about how she faced socioeconomic challenges in Umlazi, one of the biggest townships in KwaZulu-Natal, to break barriers in a male-dominated sector after becoming the first female vice-chancellor of the only university located in a township, Mangosuthu University of Technology, in 2024.
Nokuthula has received many awards, including the South African Distinguished Woman Scientist in Humanities and Social Sciences in 2018. She is the author of 40 peer-reviewed publications, two books and 10 book chapters, and has presented her papers at national and international conferences. She has supervised 65 master’s students, 40 PhD students and 22 BTech students.
“Women close doors in the face of other women. I want to challenge women: this is Women’s Month, let’s open doors. I made it clear that for 45 years, women in Mangosuthu, we’ve been supporting men.
“So, for every project that I get, I’m travelling with women only. If you’re already in a senior position, find a woman, or if you’re an emerging leader, find a person like me to say, Professor Sibiya, I would like you to be my sponsor or to mentor me into leadership,” said Nokuthula.
As a former nurse, a wife and a mother of boys, she says she is privileged to have her family beside her because they have shown support in every way.
Nokuthula says every woman should be celebrated, particularly domestic workers earning a wage, and her legacy is to support women, open doors for students and help communities thrive.
“Those women who are domestic workers – let’s celebrate all women at different levels and not only those who are in the limelight. Even if it’s a housewife, there’s the fact that your children go to school clean, they come back, and the mother has cooked and cleaned. We need to celebrate all women at different levels during this month.”
‘We can lead too’ – Zodwa Ndwandwe on breaking the gender barrier in schools
Zodwa Ndwandwe, a passionate principal of a primary school in KwaZulu-Natal, feels her path into education was almost destined.
“My parents were both teachers and I grew up surrounded by that world. I always admired how teachers shape lives, and I wanted to be a part of that,” she said.
Her love for teaching blossomed early, guiding her from classroom teacher to head of department, and eventually principal. Female principals in South Africa remain underrepresented in educational leadership, facing cultural, social and organisational barriers. Despite resilience, women like Ndwandwe navigate prejudice, work-life tensions and scepticism towards female leaders.
“We face many challenges; we are not always recognised as female principals by the school governing body, sometimes not even by the community or colleagues,” she recalled.
She described how working with people who don’t accept your authority was difficult. “At school, you want respect and unity, but being a female leader means you have to prove yourself repeatedly. It wasn’t a smooth climb, but my passion kept me going.”
Despite resistance, Ndwandwe remained steadfast. “I had to rely on departmental policies to maintain order. You have to stand firm and show you’re here to do a job, not just hold a title,” she said.
Research highlights how female principals positively influence schools, fostering inclusive, supportive and collaborative environments.
For Ndwandwe, being a principal means creating a nurturing environment for students, teachers and the wider community.
“Parents and the community have been very supportive. I try to be transparent and involve them in every decision,” she said.
Asked what advice she would give young girls dreaming of teaching, or leadership, Ndwandwe said: “Teaching isn’t easy. Many learners come from tough backgrounds, some from child-headed homes. It’s the teacher’s responsibility to instil values and morals.”
Her message to aspiring teachers is passion and perseverance. “If you want to teach or lead, you must love this job deeply. That passion carries you through the tough days.”
Beyond passion, Ndwandwe credits her growth to networking with principals and professional development.
“I attend workshops where I share challenges and learn from others. That support is invaluable,” she said.
She also highlighted a leadership programme by the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the South African Democratic Teachers Union. “It gave me tools and confidence to face our unique challenges as women leaders.”
Ndwandwe envisions more women empowered in leadership.
“There aren’t enough female principals; most promotions come late in our careers. It would be wonderful if younger teachers were encouraged to lead earlier,” she said.
Her hope is for schools and communities to create space for female leaders free from prejudice or resistance.
As for her legacy, Ndwandwe wants to see her school grow academically and digitally, preparing pupils and teachers for the future. “I hope our community and colleagues will give female principals a chance. We can do it; we just need support and trust. Given that, we can change lives.” DM
This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.