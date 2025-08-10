Daily Maverick
Russian strikes injure 12 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine says

In a grim reminder that peace is still a distant dream, Russia's guided bombs turned Zaporizhzhia into a scene of chaos, injuring at least a dozen and prompting President Zelenskiy to call for global solidarity against the escalating violence.
Russian strikes injure 12 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine says epa12292770 Ukrainian rescuers and policemen work at the site of the Russian strike on a bus station in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 10 August 2025. At least 19 people were injured after a Russian guided aerial bombs attack, according to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. EPA/OLEG MOVCHANIUK
By Reuters
10 Aug 2025
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, hitting residential areas, a bus station and a clinic, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

"At least 12 people were injured, one of whom was rescued by emergency workers from under the rubble of destroyed structures," the post added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said first responders, medics and police officers are working to help after a strike by Russian bombs in Zaporizhzhia.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties," Zelenskiy said.

"That is why sanctions are needed, pressure is needed." Strength is needed – of the United States, of Europe, of all nations in the world that want peace and stability in international relations, Zelenskiy added.

Zaporizhzhia has been on the front lines of the war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

