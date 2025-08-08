New chefs’ school aims to provide affordable and accessible culinary education

Kayla-Ann Osborn, an award-winning South African chef from KwaZulu-Natal who made an impact on the South African culinary scene at an unusually young age, is making a carefully thought-out move to address the shortage of skilled culinary professionals and the high cost of education in the field.

Osborn is launching Kayla Osborn Culinary School in her hometown of Pennington, KwaZulu-Natal, with its first intake scheduled for 2026. This new school is poised to provide a much-needed solution by offering affordable and accessible culinary education.

She told TGIFood this week, when asked if her school would be more affordable for those who cannot afford most chefs’ schools: “Yes, we are much more competitive for a much more comprehensive education. The most important part is all the mandatory inservice training is done in my restaurants. So students are not at the mercy of bad inservice training establishments.”

The cost is “about R120,000” a year per student, Osborn said, and this includes accommodation on site and in a secure housing estate. The three-year course “includes the trade test”, she added.

“It’s 300 metres from the restaurants and the accommodation is above the main teaching kitchen. As much as my focus has always been fine dining, moving into the world of owning businesses I've realised we need to be teaching skills that help students start small businesses from home. Because the reality is that not many students have the money to open a restaurant and if they do, they probably shouldn’t.”

Osborn added: “There’s a lot of focus on developing skills to build small businesses from home. [To] start stimulating the local economies without huge startup costs and to encourage artisan products into circulation.”

Kayla-Ann Osborn is a celebrated figure in the culinary world, with a remarkable career that includes an impressive stint as Executive Chef at Delaire Graff in Stellenbosch. After honing her skills at 1000 Hills Chef School, she became Executive Chef at Chef’s Table in 2017.

She has since returned to her roots on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, where she owns and operates three successful restaurants in Pennington, including The Pennington Pantry, Kayla-Ann’s restaurant, and The Italian Club.

Her passion for the industry and her desire to give back are the driving forces behind this new venture.

Osborn says: “Culinary education is not just about cooking; it’s about creating opportunities and empowering individuals to live their dreams.”

The school’s philosophy is built around a hands-on approach and mentorship from acclaimed South African chefs. Aspiring students can look forward to a comprehensive training experience that goes beyond the basics.

The curriculum is designed to cover a wide range of skills, from fine dining techniques to wood-fired cooking. Kayla-Ann’s programme emphasises artisan trades like cheese making, sourdough baking, and gelato production, ensuring students gain a diverse and practical skill set.

The school will also offer training in a production kitchen and a commercial shelf product kitchen, preparing students for the real-world demands of the industry. The certified courses include a professional chef qualification, WSET Level 1 Award in Wines, Highfield Diplomas in various culinary areas, and even basic business and finance skills for those who dream of starting their own ventures.

The launch of the school comes at a crucial time for South Africa, which faces a high unemployment rate and a limited number of trade schools. By creating opportunities in hospitality, the school aims to positively affect the industry as a whole.

The school promises to tackle the barriers that many young, aspiring chefs face — the steep cost of quality education and the lack of accessible, certified training. Kayla Osborn Culinary School is dedicated to nurturing talent and providing the tools necessary for success, helping a new generation of chefs find their place in the culinary world.

For those interested in applying, email a motivational letter and your contact details to info@kaylaosbornculinaryschool.com. The team will then schedule interviews to discuss your culinary aspirations. DM