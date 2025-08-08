Deadly shootout with police in Randfontein, and more from around the world

Forensic personnel during an active crime scene on August 05, 2025 in Randfontein, South Africa. Although the circumstances around the shooting are unclear, it is reported that the suspects were allegedly en route to commit armed robbery when they were intercepted. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) Police clear Randfontein Road blocked by protesting residents of Leratong Village in Kagiso over lack of electricity on August 06, 2025 in Mogale City, South Africa. It is reported that Randfontein Road was blocked by the protesters. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) Dean Macpherson (Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure) address the allegations against suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tebogo Malaka at SAPS Cape Town Central Police Station on August 07, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Minister will address the media, following months of facing what is now likely a paid-for public campaign aimed at discrediting his efforts to bring stability and good governance to the entity, which plays a critical role in delivering social infrastructure across South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan) Supporters of former President Alvaro Uribe clash with opponents during a march in Cali, Colombia, 07 August 2025. Thousands of people began gathering in the streets of Colombia's major cities to show their support for Uribe, who was sentenced to 12 years of house arrest for procedural fraud and bribery in criminal proceedings, and at the same time to reject the government of the current president, Gustavo Petro. EPA/ERNESTO GUZMAN People celebrate on the eve of Independence Day as they await the arrival of President Alassane Ouattara in the streets of Bouake, Ivory Coast, 06 August 2025. The official ceremony of Ivory Coast's 65th Independence Day will be held in Bouake, the country's second-largest on 07 August 2025. Ivory Coast became a French colony in 1893 amidst the European 'Scramble for Africa' in the late 19th century, and gained independence on 07 August 1960. EPA/LEGNAN KOULA Participants parade during celebrations marking the country's 65th anniversary of independence in Bouake, Ivory Coast, 07 August 2025. Ivory Coast became independent from French colonial rule on 07 August 1960. EPA/LEGNAN KOULA Ukrainians visit the interactive installation 'The World through the Eyes of Shevchenko' in the Shevchenko Park in Kyiv, Ukraine, 05 August 2025. Public organization Ukraine WOW and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry asked people worldwide to take pictures of what monuments to Taras Shevchenko 'can see' in over 80 locations around the globe. The five-meter interactive installation of the writer's bust was created with 20 peepholes inside, through which visitors see different places of the world 'through the eyes of Shevchenko'. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO A costumed participant performs during a commemorative rally in solidarity with the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Paris, France, 06 August 2025. A commemorative rally organized by pacifist groups and anti-nuclear organizations against nuclear weapons was held in solidarity with the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and features exhibitions, speeches, and a memorial ceremony. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA Anti-nuclear weapons protesters Marian Doub (L) and her husband, Bob Thawley (R) hold hands while particpating in a symbolic die-in on the 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day, in front of the West Gate of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), known for its work in nuclear weapons design, stockpile stewardship, and nonproliferation efforts, as well as advancements in areas like laser fusion energy and biomedical research, in Livermore, California, USA, 06 August 2025. In 1945, the United States dropped two nuclear bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 06 and 09 August respectively, killing more than 200,000 people. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO A horse is evacuated as the Canyon Fire burns in brush-filled hillsides in Castaic, California, 07 August 2025. The Canyon Fire near Lake Piru, a reservoir about 60 miles northwest of downtown LA, has forced thousands to evacute and has grown to more than 1,000 acres according to Cal Fire. EPA/ALLISON DINNER A helicopter does a water drop on the Canyon Fire as it burns on brush-filled hillsides in Castaic, California, 07 August 2025. The Canyon Fire near Lake Piru, a reservoir about 60 miles northwest of downtown LA, has forced thousands to evacute and has grown to more than 1,000 acres according to Cal Fire. EPA/ALLISON DINNER An aerial view of inflatable craft, used by migrants to cross the channel, stored at a Border Force facility on August 06, 2025 in Dover, England. The UK and France have officially ratified the so-called 'one-in, one-out' agreement to curb illegal migration, a focal point of the UK-France summit held during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit last month. The pilot scheme, which will be implemented in the coming days, would see undocumented people arriving to the UK in small boats returned to France, in exchange for the UK accepting the same number of legitimate asylum seekers who may have family ties in the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) An Indian artist has lunch next to unfinished idols of Goddess Durga at Kumartuly district ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, 05 August 2025. Bengalis all over the world will be marking the festival representing the victory of good over evil and the celebration of female power from 28 September to 02 October. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a frevo umbrella during a screening of the film The Secret Agent at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 07 August 2025. EPA/Andre Borges Andalusia´s Flamenco Ballet members perform during the Cante de las Minas International Flamenco Festival in La Union, Murcia, Spain, 05 August 2025. EPA/MARCIAL GUILLEN Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Isaac Collins misses catching a double hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Eli White during the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 05 August 2025. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER Colombian singer Maluma (C) performs during his '+Pretty +Dirty' world tour in Mexico City, Mexico, 06 August 2025. EPA/Jose Mendez Anthony Hamilton during a press conference at Primedia Place on August 07, 2025 in Sandton, South Africa. The Grammy award-winning artist will be celebrating the women of South Africa on WomenÕs Day on August 9th at the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) A woman walks along the shore of La Concha beach in San Sebastian, Spain, 07 August 2025. Temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius. EPA/Javier Etxezarreta Tourists in traditional costumes pose for a photo near Houhai lake in Beijing, China, 07 August 2025. EPA/WU HAO The sun sets beyond the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, 07 August 2025. EPA/ATEF SAFADI Father lion ‘Mlinzi’ with his lion cub 'Nyra' at the National Zoo and Aquarium in Canberra, Australia, 08 August 2025. Lions are part of a larger conservation effort at the zoo. EPA/MICK TSIKAS. DM