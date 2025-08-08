Daily Maverick
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza plans

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Belgium's foreign minister on Friday summoned the Israeli ambassador citing Israel's announced plan to occupy Gaza City and take military control of the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
By Reuters
8 Aug
In a statement, the ministry said Belgium wanted to "express (its) total disapproval of this decision, but also of the continued colonization ... and the desire to annex the West Bank," adding that it will "vigorously advocate" for a reversal of this decision.

"Following the official confirmation by the Israeli government of its intention to encircle and then occupy Gaza City and take military control of the entire Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has decided to summon the Israeli Ambassador," it said.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

