Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza plans

In a statement, the ministry said Belgium wanted to "express (its) total disapproval of this decision, but also of the continued colonization ... and the desire to annex the West Bank," adding that it will "vigorously advocate" for a reversal of this decision.

"Following the official confirmation by the Israeli government of its intention to encircle and then occupy Gaza City and take military control of the entire Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has decided to summon the Israeli Ambassador," it said.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)