Wallaby windup master Nic White will face Boks after retiring for six days

Nic White, the mouthy Wallaby scrumhalf, doesn’t appear to hold too many records in the gold jersey of Australia. He’s not the most capped scrumhalf to play for Australia, he hasn’t scored the most tries, wasn’t the youngest to make his debut or the oldest to play for his country.

But he might just have set a record for the shortest retirement in international rugby history, which lasted less than a week.

Last Thursday (31 July), before the dead-rubber third Test between the Wallabies and British & Irish Lions in Sydney, White said it would be his final Test.

After a 12-year Test career in which he amassed 73 caps and even more enemies with his over-the-top shithousery, he declared it was time to move on.

He was given a standing ovation when he departed the fray at the Olympic Stadium against the Lions after a typically niggly display in which he did what he has always done best — get under the skin of the opposition.

The Wallabies won 22-12, due in no small part to White’s contribution, which largely consisted of chirping, pushing players off the ball, arguing with the ref and generally being a nuisance.

Yet, exactly a week later, White was named in the 35-man Wallaby touring squad to South Africa for the opening fortnight of the 2025 Rugby Championship.

Considering he would have made his decision at least 24 hours before coach Joe Schmidt made his squad public, it probably puts White’s retirement at about six days. Good going.

It might be the shortest retirement in professional sports. NFL legend Tom Brady was officially retired for 40 days in 2022.

Nic White kicks the ball through during the third Test against the Lions on 2 August in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)

Pantomime villain

White’s decision to play on comes from an obvious desire to help his team and his country. And probably from a deep love of driving opponents batty.

Regular scrumhalf Jake Gordon is injured and couldn’t make the squad, leaving Tate McDermott as the only scrumhalf with Test experience available to Schmidt.

Considering who the Wallabies are up against, White was persuaded to help out a little longer while Gordon recovers. It appears to be a selfless act on White’s part and will no doubt add to the Springboks’ to-do list.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and the bulk of the players know White and understand what to expect, but he does test opponents’ patience and self-control.

He has an especially complicated relationship with the Boks. White barely survived a brutal brush with his Breaker Morant-era moustache against the Boks a few years ago.

Faf de Klerk clipped White’s facial hairs with the violence of a feather falling from a nest, and the Wallaby halfback went down like he’d been punched by Dricus du Plessis.

Many South Africans wished he had actually been punched by the UFC world champion after that pantomime.

That act of skulduggery earned De Klerk a yellow card and White a tonne of online vitriol. He deserved criticism for his unsavoury gamesmanship, but as ever with social media trolls, the abuse went way over the top and ended up involving White’s family.

Disruptor

It hasn’t stopped White from living up to his reputation as a disruptor, though. He was at it non-stop against the Lions last week, and it worked. The tourists were increasingly flustered by White and his cohorts.

It helped that White had the giant lock Will Skelton as a sort of on-field bouncer to protect him from increasingly exasperated Lions. To be fair, though, White isn’t afraid to fend for himself if he needs to. Just don’t touch his moustache, that’s his kryptonite.

White’s lippy nature is in keeping with the scrumhalf stereotype, but he takes it to another level.

It’s served him well, though, and probably masked the limitations in his game. He doesn’t have the greatest pass or kicking game; he isn’t the most gifted athlete, and he doesn’t have the best vision. But he knows how to stir, and in a sport as emotional as rugby, that has value.

Nic White of the Force complains to the referee during the Super Rugby Pacific match between Western Force and ACT Brumbies at HBF Park, on 1 June, 2024, in Perth, Australia. (Photo: James Worsfold / Getty Images)

White might have been less cavalier about his personal safety if he played rugby in a different era where instant justice was usually delivered during the game.

But in the professional era, where consequences for foul play are massive, White has used the laws to his advantage. In so doing, he has infuriated a generation of “enforcers” who can do more than offer a token shove or expletive.

(Watch Nic White’s antics in one video here.)

In a way, White’s antics are admirable because they are intended to provoke and distract opponents and referees alike, which has had some success.

White’s years as a Test player have not coincided with a stellar era for Australian rugby, but no one can fault his efforts to make the team better, by hook or by crook. There is some honour in that.

He tends to lift teammates around him while eroding the equanimity of any opponents not experienced or controlled enough to tune him out.

Radiohead’s lyrics, “he buzzes like a fridge; he’s like a detuned radio”, could be White’s motto. He has made a career of being an irritant, and he will give it a go for a few more weeks at least.

Love him or hate him, White makes interesting viewing.

And South Africans will have a last chance to see the miraculous moustache-assault survivor in action for a final time over the coming weeks when the Wallabies meet the Boks in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Nic White appeals to the referee during the 2020 Tri-Nations match against Argentina on 5 December 2020 in Sydney. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Depleted squad

Along with Gordon, the Wallabies are missing experienced flyhalf Noah Lolesio, current flyhalf Tom Lynagh, experienced prop Allan Alaalatoa, hooker Matt Faessler and wing Harry Potter.

Uncapped scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan is the third halfback while Tane Edmed replaces Lynagh. He will join Ben Donaldson and veteran James O’Connor as the flyhalves for the tour.

Edmed featured against Ireland last November but suffered a concussion just three minutes into his debut and has since struggled at Super Rugby level.

Schmidt has included some heavyweights in the pack to match the Boks’ physicality, and there is a recall for the massive lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who didn’t feature against the Lions. DM

Wallaby squad

Forwards: Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Billy Pollard, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Carlo Tizzano, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, James Slipper, Jeremy Williams, Josh Nasser, Langi Gleeson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Taniela Tupou, Tom Hooper, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, Zane Nonggorr, Aidan Ross

Backs: Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright