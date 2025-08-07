Son Heung-min: Humble legend and trailblazer exits Tottenham as greatest-ever Asian player

The word 'legend' is one that is tossed around at will in sports, sometimes even when it does not fit the frame. However, from a Tottenham Hotspur and English Premier League perspective, Son Heung-Min definitely crafted a legendary legacy.

On the back of helping Spurs celebrate a first major trophy win in 17 years after their Europa League success in May 2025, Son has left London and permanently moved to US side Los Angeles. This switch ended 10 years of the South Korean forward not only being instrumental for Spurs, but being a player who soccer lovers in general enjoyed watching at the highest level.

Not to mention that throughout his decade-long stay in England, Son carried himself with the same humility, discipline and respect for others that was instilled in him as a child growing up in the South Korean city of Chuncheon.

Humble beginnings

Son’s father Son Woong-jung, a strict disciplinarian, was crucial in shaping the attacker into the person he is today. An aspiring soccer player who never quite made the cut, Son senior passed the baton on to his son.

The ever-smiling forward has run with it since he was 16 years old — which is when he moved to Germany and joined the academy of Hamburg.

It was not an easy ride for the teenager in a foreign country, with Son saying his initial years in Germany were plagued by racial discrimination.

“I moved to Germany when I was young, and went through so many really difficult, unimaginable moments. I faced a lot of racism,” said Son in 2022.

Despite these challenges, the pacey attacker persevered. He was intent on one day making his family and country proud. After his time with Spurs, it’s safe to say he has excelled in this regard, despite some heartbreak along the way.

During his stay in London — where he arrived in 2015 from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen — Son made 454 appearances for Spurs. He scored 173 goals and provided more than 100 assists in all competitions for the Lilywhites during his memorable stay in the Premier League.

Difficult decision

“It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made in my career. Playing football and being with one team for 10 years is something I am very proud of. I gave my all to the team every single day,” Son said after confirming his decision to leave London.

“I did my best on the field, and off the field. By winning the Europa League, I thought I’d done everything I could achieve,” Son stated.

Son Heung-min of Spurs takes it all in after the Uefa Europa League Final 2025. (Photo: Catherine Ivill / AMA / Getty Images)

“As a kid, you welcomed me, and as I grow up I’m leaving you. But there’s always good timing. I always wanted to leave in a perfect way, so that people can think about me in very proud moments — happy moments. This is the right time to say goodbye.”

There is no doubting that Harry Kane eclipses his former attacking partner in terms of overall star-power and goals. However, former Spurs striker Kane would probably not command as strong a reputation if it were not for the direct contributions of Son while the pair were partners in London.

The duo famously combined for a record 47 Premier League goals before Kane’s departure for Bayern Munich in 2023. Their tally smashed the all-time league record of 36 combo goals previously held by Chelsea greats Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

Spurs legend

While Kane jumped ship with his move to Germany, Son will forever be remembered by Spurs fans for being the one who stayed and eventually delivered the silverware for which the team had long yearned.

Beyond this trophy milestone, Son holds a number of personal accolades during his stay in England. In 2021/22, he won the Premier League Golden Boot for his 23 goals in the English top flight. In addition, the South Korean holds the honour of being the highest-scoring Asian player in Premier League history.

“Sonny is one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous Lilywhite shirt, and he has been a joy to watch over the past decade,” Spurs chairperson Daniel Levy said of the club’s former captain.

“Not only is he a wonderfully gifted footballer, but he’s also an incredible human being who has touched hearts and inspired people throughout the club and all over the world.

“The Europa League triumph in Bilbao was a truly magical moment in the club’s history, and Sonny lifting the trophy is a perfect lasting memory from his fantastic decade at Tottenham Hotspur,” Levy added.

“Sonny has given so much to this club, both on and off the pitch… For that we are forever grateful.”

For his continent

There have been a plethora of successful Asian players in soccer history. This includes former Manchester United midfielders Park Ji-sung and Shinji Kagawa, as well as former AC Milan and Japan playmaker Keisuke Honda. To name just a few.

Son has surpassed these players. After setting up an academy in his hometown, he is passing the baton forward. The forward has significantly widened the path for players who come from his continent after playing his part in dispelling a number of stereotypes surrounding the kind of players Asia is able to produce.

In a league as challenging as the English top flight, Son was exciting, skilful and pacey. The former Asian Player of the Year successfully paired these attributes with the hard work and determination generally associated with players from the continent of his birth.

Aged 33, he will offer a few more years of this to his new team — Los Angeles. DM