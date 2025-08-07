Ramaphosa talks to Putin about US efforts to end Russia’s war on Ukraine

President Ramaphosa spoke on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, just a day after he (Ramaphosa) spoke to US President Donald Trump. The two calls, however, covered very different subjects.

While Ramaphosa spoke to Trump mainly about the massive 30% trade tariffs that were to hit SA, Ramaphosa and Putin spoke mainly about Trump’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that the call had taken place.

"The discussion followed President Putin's request to brief President Ramaphosa on the peace process with Ukraine and to engage on issues of mutual bilateral interest. President Putin expressed his recognition and appreciation for South Africa's involvement in advancing a peace process between Russia and Ukraine," said Magwenya.

He added that Ramaphosa "welcomed the briefing and expressed South Africa's full support to peace initiatives that will end the war and contribute to a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine."

Magwenya said the two leaders agreed to further their discussions on moving forward the strategic relationship between their two countries.

The Kremlin also released information that, “Vladimir Putin shared the main results of the conversation held the day before in Moscow with the special envoy of the president of the United States, Steven Witkoff.”

Cyril Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for the information provided. The Russian side also noted in a positive way the well-known peace initiative of African states. including South Africa, to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

“The leaders discussed topical issues of further development of the Russian-South African Republic comprehensive strategic partnership.” It also confirmed that the two presidents agreed to continue their contacts.

Putin was referring to the meeting he had in Moscow on Wednesday with Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy on the Russia-Ukraine peace process.

According to ABC, Witkoff met Putin ahead of Trump’s Friday deadline for Moscow to make peace with Ukraine “or face severe sanctions”.

It quoted a senior US administration official as saying the meeting “went well” and Russia wished to continue engaging with the US, but secondary sanctions were still expected to be deployed against Moscow this week.

“The Russians are eager to continue engaging with the United States. The secondary sanctions are still expected to be implemented on Friday,” said the senior administration official.

There has been no visible progress in Trump’s peace efforts, which has turned him against Putin. However, in a typical response on social media, he declared the meeting between Witkoff and Putin had been “highly productive”.

"Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," wrote Trump.