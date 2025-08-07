Daily Maverick
Nelson Mandela Bay

AUGUST BY-ELECTIONS

ANC defeats EFF and MK in Motherwell but is losing ground

The ANC retained a safe seat in the southern part of Motherwell, Nelson Mandela Bay, although it lost ground to the EFF and uMkhonto Wesizwe party. The EFF was well ahead of MK in the race for second place.
Wayne Sussman
Wayne Sussman
7 Aug
Tori-voting-take2 Election day in Walmer, Gqeberha, on 29 May 2024. (Photo Deon Ferreira)

Ward 23 (Motherwell) Nelson Mandela Bay: ANC 64% (76%) EFF 25% (13%) MK 10 % Azapo 1% (<1%)

 

The setting: Motherwell is northwest of the Gqeberha city centre. It sits between the Zwartkops River and the R335 road which links the city with Addo. Ward 23 is in the southern part of Motherwell. The ward is close to the Markman industrial area and next to the R335 road. Kaizer Chiefs defender Bongani Sam and artist George Pemba are famous sons of Motherwell. 

The 2021 local government election: The ANC won more than three-quarters of the vote for an easy win. The EFF was the only other party to get into double percentage figures on the ward ballot. The DA finished a distant third with 4%.

The 2024 provincial election: The ANC won 69% on the provincial ballot in the ward. The EFF was second with 20% and the DA third on 3%. The uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party only obtained 1%, while the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) had negligible support.

The by-election: The ward councillor died. The ANC retained the ward by a margin of more than 930 votes, sweeping all four voting districts. 

The ANC did best at the Enqileni Primary School district where it obtained 72% support. It won more than two-thirds of the vote at two other voting stations. The party was pushed at Dumani Primary School in Motherwell 3 where it won 53%. 

The EFF’s second-place finish was built on a strong showing at Dumani Primary School where it won 35%, while it took more than 20% at Enqileni Primary School. 

MK got into double percentage figures in two districts. Its 15% return at Motherwell Community Hall was its best result in the ward. MK will be satisfied with a 10% haul in a metropolitan township with almost no Zulu-speaking voters. While it was unable to match the 16% it obtained in a recent Motherwell by-election, this result suggests the party has established a foothold in Motherwell and will pose a threat to the ANC’s proportional representation councillor tally after the next local government election. 

Poll: 29% (40%)

The next round of by-elections will be on 20 August when the ANC will defend two seats – in King Sabata Dalindyebo (Mthatha Southernwood), Eastern Cape, and in Knysna (Nekkies Dam-Se-Bos) in the Western Cape.  The DA will face fierce competition in Matzikama (Vanrhynsdorp) in the Western Cape. DM

User Aug 7, 2025, 03:16 PM

Unbelievable is the fact that voters will still support these parties, everyone of which performs on a platform of past and/or current corruption. This will simply result in ongoing municipal anarchy and lack of service to the communities under their watch. On a countrywide basis there is only one party which is free from corruption. Voters need to urgently migrate away from suspect parties and vote for the DA and other untainted parties in the GNU.

Hari Aug 8, 2025, 09:45 AM

No-one in Motherwell will read this article. I drove through Motherwell a few weeks back and it looks very run down. There have recently been protests that the health centre there does not work. And yet most people vote ANC.

Robinson Aug 7, 2025, 05:21 PM

Groundhog day at the polls.

Roodepoort Rocker Aug 7, 2025, 06:12 PM

Absolutely unbelievable!! But then let them get what they deserve.

Patterson Alan John Aug 8, 2025, 09:43 AM

As the saying goes - Insanity is when one does the same thing time-after-time and expecting a better outcome. In these cases, the usual outcome is rocks on the road, burning tyres and stone throwing as the same voters take exception to the lack of service delivery from the Councillors whom they voted into office.